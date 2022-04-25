BASEBALL
Middletown 4, Williamsport 2
The Knights (4-10) scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead, and then reliever Andrew Raymond finished off the win on Monday.
Raymond went three innings, allowing no runs with three strikeouts.
Middletown’s Hunter Barnes and Brett Lucas each had two hits, with Lucas driving in a run.
Thomas Johnson 4, Frederick 3
The Patriots’ Chase Hood put the Patriots ahead with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth.
Logan Keepers added two hits and earned the save in relief of Cam Hood, who got the win by allowing two runs on three hits.
Walkersville 2, Smithsburg 1
The Lions’ Travis Remsberg hurled six strong innings, allowing one run with five strikeouts.
Andrew McElwain had a two-run double, while Adam Dellamura also doubled for Walkersville. Brody Nemoga got the save.
St. John’s 14, St. Vincent Pallotti 1
The Vikings were paced by David Chandler (two triples, two RBIs), Shane Meyer (two hits, three RBIs) and EJ Lowry (3-for-3, three runs scored, RBI).
Freshman James Viola pitched four innings, allowing three hits and an earned run with five strikeouts.
Catoctin 5, Mountain Ridge 0
The Cougars’ Peyton Castellow took the mound for the first time this season and threw an efficient complete-game shutout on three hits.
Offensively, Catoctin (11-2) was led by Dalton Williams, who had two hits. Castellow and freshman Jacob Bell each had two RBIs.
Tuscarora 14, North Hagerstown 3
Drew DeSanto pitched a one-hitter with nine strikeouts and three walks in the Titans’ five-inning win. At the plate, he had two doubles, two RBIs and two runs.
Luke Marunycz had three hits with an RBI. Dom Gomez added three hits and four runs scored. Kade Linton, Kyle Sanger (three runs, two RBIs) and Alex Angelidis (four RBIs) each added two hits for Tuscarora (10-3).
SOFTBALL
Thomas Johnson 11, Frederick 1
Briyana Wright drilled two doubles and a triple and drove in three runs as the Patriots romped past the Cadets in five innings.
Camryn Senuta and Andrea Larson each had two hits for TJ, while Larson also drove in a run. Samiyah Abdul-Khabir and Abigail Jennings both had two RBIs. Jordan Gugliuzza and Lauren Chung had RBI singles. Grace Roark allowed only one hit and struck out seven in a complete game.
Katie DeGirolamo knocked a solo homer for Frederick’s only run.
Catoctin 12, Mountain Ridge 0
Taylor Smith and Carli Mazaleski combined to pitch a no-hitter with a total of 10 strikeouts in the Cougars’ five-inning win.
Avery Sickeri had 3 hits with 2 doubles to pace Catoctin (11-1). Smith and Raegan Miller each had two hits.
Linganore 5, Urbana 1
The Lancers’ Katie Healy drove in two runs, while Camryn MacKay went the distance, surrendering one run on five hits.
Healy, Gracie Wilson and MacKay each doubled for Linganore.
Cici Bullock had three hits and an RBI for Urbana, which made four errors.
Delainey Quartucci went the distance for the Hawks, allowing just one earned run on five hits.
North Hagerstown 6, Tuscarora 5
The Titans’ Avery Neuman went 3-for-4 with a double.
Mackenzie Facine added two hits and three RBIs. Alyssa Husband and Kori Noffsinger both added a hit and an RBI.
Walkersville 10, Smithsburg 0
Karissa Luther threw a complete-game, one-hit shutout to lead the Lions to a five-inning win over the Leopards. She struck out four.
Madison Lepeonka, Caroline Hinkelman, Lindsay Worley, Izzy Dietrich and Tori Childers each drove in a run in a five-run second inning. Lepeonka went 3-for-3. Karsyn Barrick had a three-run triple.
BOYS LACROSSE
Brunswick 14, FSK 3
Josh Cadle and JT Harich paced the Railroaders (7-3) with four goals and three assists apiece.
Other Brunswick leaders were Cameron Cornett (two goals) and Payton Dean (one goal, one assist). Brunswick’s Charlie Lawrence had seven saves.
TENNIS
Boys
Urbana 4, Linganore 1
Singles: Lowery (U) def. Smarick, 6-0, 6-0; Ahuja (U) def. Dorsey, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Harish/Joshi (U) def. Hester/Vlha, 6-0, 6-0; Garvey/Kurian (U) def. Johnson/Weigand, 6-0, 6-0; Boateng/Morris (L) def. Leguellec/Koirala, 6-3, 3-6, 15-13.
Frederick 5, Thomas Johnson 0
Singles: Sharma def. Ferguson 6-3, 6-2; Knight def. Jani. Doubles: Zou/McKay def. Borntreger/Marquardt, 6-0, 6-1; Templeton/Razanakoto def. Bedwell/Leach, 6-1, 6-0; Hrelian/Maturity def. Lubango/Ash, 6-0, 6-2.
Boonsboro 3, Brunswick 2
Singles: Liad (Bo) def. B. Kennedy, 6-0, 6-0; Kennedy (Br) def. Peersen, 6-2, 6-1. Doubles: Stottler/Duft (Bo) def. Hatch/Ahern, 6-2, 6-3; Mangob/Breeden (Bo) def. Bobobfchok/Byrd, 6-4, 7-5; Tew/Allgaier (Br) def. Sisler/Shalatry, 6-2, 6-1.
Tuscarora 4, North Hagerstown 1
Singles: Foster (NH) def. Anspach, 6-3, 6-3; Mercier (T) def. Mir, 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Miller/Taylor (T) def. Jones/Watts, 6-1, 6-7 (7-3), 10-3. Doubles: Anspach/Min (T) def. Gupta/Navarette, 6-3, 6-3; Nzouakeu/Williams (T) def. Allen/Gadon, 6-1, 6-4.
Girls
Urbana 4, Linganore 1
Singles: Tambat (U) def. Baker, 6-1, 6-1; Rawal (U) def. Wetrogan, 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Ibarra/Worley (L) def. Nayeem/Kariveda, 7-6 (8-6), 3-6, 10-2; LeGuellec/Nandanavanam (U) def. Pugh/Webb, 6-4, 6-1; Bolarum/Sharma (U) def. Romano/Warren, 6-0, 6-1.
Thomas Johnson 3, Frederick 2
Singles: Warren (TJ) def. Tn. Waverly, 6-0, 6-0; Bruder (TJ) def. Tr. Waverly, 6-0, 6-3. Doubles: Phillips/Pau (F) def. Bora/Hayford, 6-4, 6-2; Lombardo/Stevens (TJ) def. Sharma/Ullman, 6-3, 6-2; Presgraves/Razanakoto (F) def. Jha/Shue, 6-2, 6-2.
Brunswick 4, Boonsboro 1
Singles: McDonald (Br) def. Row, 6-2, 6-4; Peersen (Bo) def. Caruso, 6-1, 6-3. Doubles: Razungazwa/Yongbi (Br) def. Waters/Reed, 6-3, 4-6, 10-5; Rhodes/Backer (Br) def. Blair/Shoemaker, 4-6, 6-3, 12-10; Shawver/Powell (Br) def. Briggs/Lager, 7-5, 6-1.
Tuscarora 3, North Hagerstown 2
Singles: Frye (T) def. Weaver, 6-0, 6-0; Gupta (T) def. McAfee, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Finn/Smith (NH) def. Ki/Taylor, 6-0, 0-6, 10-8; Pepenel/Schneider (T) def. Gaivan/Knight (NH), 6-0, 6-2; Gasaway/Hobbs (NH) def. Martin/Josol (T), 6-0, 6-1.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
The Frederick Community College baseball team is ranked No. 5 in the latest NJCAA Division II poll, released Monday.
Winners of 10 straight, the Cougars are 34-5 overall. As a team, the Cougars are hitting .345, and the pitching staff boasts an ERA of 3.57.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.