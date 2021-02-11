GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oakdale 55, Urbana 41
Fina Mochi was a perfect 7-for-7 for 14 points in the Bears’ victory Thursday night.
Other Oakdale leaders were Skai Bayless (12 points, seven rebounds, four assist), Alexis Rowe (10 points, five rebounds, three steals), and Gabby Averill (six rebounds, three steals).
Urbana’s Alana Tate had 14 points with eight boards. Cassidy Irish contributed 10 points with seven boards.
Oakdale won the JV game 36-25, led by Brynn Ohlhoff’s nine points.
Walkersville 45, Brunswick 42
The Lions’ Payton Moots scored 10 points with five rebounds.
Indatou Goukoye grabbed eight rebounds. Maggie Molnar had five steals for Walkersville.
Ryley Backer had 13 points for the Roaders. Madison Shaffer contributed four steals and three assists.
Frederick 76, Tuscarora 20
Sydney Huskey scored 20 points for the Cadets, who had had 18 assists on 28 baskets. Rose Bubakar added 18 points and eight rebounds.
Frederick’s Aubree Murray had five rebounds and five blocks.
Linganore 62, Thomas Johnson 40
Gabby Krystofiak scored 18 to lead the visiting Lancers.
Darbe Reesman scored 10 points, while Linzee Morris grabbed eight rebounds.
TJ’s Trinity Lindblade scored 12 with five steals. Jasmine Hardy had nine boards. Dre Owasu had four assists.
Linganore won the JV game 52-35. Jessie Stanburg and Meg Wummkl each scored 10 points. TJ’s Ella Wilson scored 10.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Linganore 53, TJ 35
Tim Conner scored 20 points and Fran Palacios added 18 as the Lancers rolled, improving to 5-0.
Alex Reid paced the Patriots with 13 points.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Boys
Walkersville 86, Catoctin 38
Multi-event winners: Walkersville — Landon Tolbert, Connor Cavanaugh, Joseph Pielko, Jay Kong, Sean Flegel, Tyler Waltz.
Frederick 99, Tuscarora 72
Multi-event winners: Frederick — Ben Schattenberg, Jaxen Farrell. Diving winner: Logan Brown; Tuscarora — Aiden Rankin, Malakai Boston.
Girls
Catoctin 51, Walkersville 34
Multi-event winners: Catoctin — Emma Stream, Adriana Achia, Dallas Hassel, Cait Werlang; Walkersville — Abigail Brower, Julia Pinetti. Diving winner: Stephanie Henry, Walkersville.
Frederick 105, Tuscarora 56
Multi-event winners: Frederick — Rachael Bostian, Meghan Cole, Sidney Tucci, Sam Fulton, Caroline Gregory. Diving winner: Callie Miller.
CORRECTION
A photo cutline on B4 Thursday misidentified Oakdale wrestler Tyson Thompson.
