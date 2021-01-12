BOYS BASKETBALL
FCA 70, Living Grace Christian School 29
Frederick Christian Academy’s Justin Morrisey came up one assist shy of a quadruple-double in Tuesday’s rout.
He finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds, 10 steals and nine assists as the Defenders improved to 4-1.
Doug McClure added a double-double of 16 points and 10 boards. Adriel Ward had 14 points, four assists and three steals.
Frederick Warriors 75, Legacy Christian Academy 49
The Warriors’ Mica Kojic scored 26 points with 10 rebounds and two steals in the victory Tuesday.
Tyler Lindley and David Switzer each added 16 points, with Switzer snatching 11 rebounds for the Warriors (3-0). Caleb Passarelli had eight points, nine rebounds and nine assists. David Homans had seven assists.
New Life 81, Calvary 68
Colin Welker paced the Rams (2-1) with 25 points and five assists.
Kyle Courts added 15 points, while Adrian Amaya scored 12 and Ryan Hanley had 11. Aidan James contributed eight assists and seven rebounds, while Kylen Bell had five assists.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Calvary Christian 49, New Life 34
Sabrina Standford led the Rams with 10 points and two blocks.
New Life’s Elma Boveroux had eight points with seven rebounds. Lexi Standford added nine rebounds and four assists.
