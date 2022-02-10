WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
In an up-and-down affair with several scoring runs, the Mountaineers had to use their defense to stand tall and pull off a 53-51 victory. The game came down to the final shot, but Wagner’s winning attempt fell short as the Mount exhaled with a decision at Knott Arena on Thursday.
The victory places Mount St. Mary’s (10-10, 8-5 NEC) in sole possession of third place. Wagner (13-9, 7-6 NEC) drops to fourth.
Three Mountaineers scored in double figures, led by Kendall Bresee with 12 points. The graduate student also added eight rebounds and game highs in assists and blocks with a respective four and three. Kayla Agentowicz finished with 11. Arnya Taylor came off the bench to earn 10 points and a season-high three steals.
Isabella Hunt led all rebounders with 10, falling one point shy of a double-double with nine points. Jada Lee was electric on defense, swiping four steals for a new career high.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Wagner 69, Mount St. Mary’s 57
NEW YORK — Jalen Benjamin scored a team-high 16 points, but it was not enough to overcome a quick start by Northeast Conference-leading Wagner in a loss at the Spiro Sports Center.
Wagner jumped out to a 26-10 lead midway through the first half on the strength of a 23-5 run after the Mount had taken an early 5-3 advantage.
The Seahawks (17-2, 13-0 NEC)connected on their first four three-point attempts to help build the 16-point cushion. The Mount (11-12, 7-6 NEC) was unable to make a dent in that deficit and trailed 39-23 at the break.
Mount St. Mary’s cut the deficit to 43-30 on a Frantisek Barton basket five minutes into the second half, but Wagner pushed the margin back to 17.
The Mountaineers used a late 7-0 run to pull within 65-55 with 1:28 remaining, but that was as close as they got.
The Mount’s Dakota Leffew added nine points off the bench while Thomas finished with eight points and four assists.
Senior forward Malik Jefferson had a team-high nine rebounds. The nine boards give Jefferson 734 in his career, the second-most rebounds by a Mount player in the school’s NCAA Division I era (since 1988-89). The 6-9 forward needs 13 more boards to move past Michael Watson (746, 1991-95) for the school’s Division I record.
Reigning NEC Player of the Year Alex Morales led Wagner with 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Will Martinez added 13 points off the bench while Raekwon Rogers had nine points and 10 rebounds.
Mount St. Mary’s is back in action at 4 p.m. Saturday at Saint Francis U.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Linganore 70, Urbana 55
Linganore trailed by a point at the half but took control by outscoring the Hawks 24- 7 in the third quarter.
Timmy Conner propelled the Lancers with 25 points, while teammate Mason Porter had 19.
The Hawks’ RJ Roche scored 17 and Ralph Akuta had 13.
Tuscarora 83, S. Hagerstown 56
The Titans’ had four players score in double figures, paced by Camron Harry’s 12 points.
Malik Witherspoon added 11. Drew DeSanto had 10 points with nine rebounds. Latrell Mark compiled 10 points, seven assists and six steals.
Tuscarora won the JV game 61-52, getting 16 points from Breylon Lewis.
New Life 64, Brunswick 56
The visiting Rams pulled off a rare win over a public school team, spurred by senior guard Kyle Courts.
Courts scored 11 of his game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter as New Life (8-5) pulled ahead. He added five rebounds, three assists, three steals.
New Life’s Adrian Amaya scored 16 points with seven rebounds, four assist and four steals. Aidan James contributed 13 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals. Kevin James grabbed eight rebounds, two assists.
The Railroaders’ Caleb Shullenbarger scored 17 points with seven steals and seven rebounds. Cameron Cornett added 12 points with three steals. Bryton Schnur had eight rebounds.
FCA 56, Rosedale Baptist 41
FCA (14-3) clinched first place in the Maryland Association of Christian Schools Athletic Conference with the win.
The Defenders’ Jonny Canning and Greg Quire each scored 12 points. Nathan Bowes had 11, while Caleb Page scored 10 with a team-high eight rebounds. Quire added six rebounds, while Canning had three steals. Nate Canning had five assists.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuscarora 51, South Hagerstown 26
Skylar Davis led Titans with 13 points, and Agee Frazier had 11 in the victory.
MSD 70, Open Bible Christian 15
The Orioles’ Citrine Lummer went off for 41 points, adding eight rebounds, seven steals and three assists as MSD improved to 11-11.
FSK 58, Brunswick 42
The Roaders’ long-range shooting trimmed the lead to four in the third quarter before the Eagles extended the lead for the win.
Brunswick was led by Cassidy Rhodes with 17 points and three assists. Ryley Backer added 12 points and three assists. Abbey Bolingbroke added nine points and 15 rebounds.
FSK won the JV game 50-28.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Class 3A West Regionals
Linganore’s girls scored 108 points to claim the title, with Tuscarora (59) taking second.
WRESTLING
Class 4A West Regional Duals Final
Urbana lost to Winston Churchill 52-25 on Wednesday night.
Catoctin 45, Frederick 27
152 — Stephen Zaw (F) dec. Daynin McLain, 8-2; 160 — Hunter Bradshaw (C) pinned Kevin Quintanilla, 1:06; 170 — Jake Bell (C) pinned Michael Skidmore, 1:11; 182 — Nathan (C) pinned Michael Mitchell, 3:00; 195 — Esdras Kamden (F) pinned Grant Kelly, 2:52; 220 — Double forfeit; 285 — Alberto Galarza (F) won by forfeit; 106 — Brady Davis (C) won by forfeit; 113 — Alex Acerenza (F) pinned Emma Taylor, 1:50; 120 — Justin Seebach (F) won by forfeit; 126 — Keiten Castellow (C) won by forfeit; 132 — Evan Burd (C) dec. Joey Cin, 7-4; 138 — Braden Bell (C) won by forfeit; 145 — Lucas Reeder (C) pinned Isaiah Taracena, 4:34.
Catoctin 51, South Hagerstown 12
160 — Jacob Bell (C) pinned Alex Greene, 1:15; 170 — Hunter Bradshaw (C) pinned Josh Martinez, 3:03; 182 — Double forfeit; 195 — Dom Bolton (S) pinned Nathan Kovalcik, 5:00; 220 — Grant Kelly (C) won by forfeit; 285 — Noah Taveras (S) won by forfeit; 106 — Brady Davis (C) won by forfeit; 113 — Emma Taylor (C) won by forfeit; 120 — Keiten Castellow (C) won by forfeit; 126 — Double Forfeit; 132 — Evan Burd (C) won by forfeit; 138 — Double forfeit; 145 — Braden Bell (C) pinned Manny Hill, 3:26; 152 — Lucas Reeder (C) dec. Vince Raynor, 8-6 OT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.