MEN’S LACROSSE
EMMITSBURG — Mount St. Mary’s beat Delaware 10-7 in its season opener Wednesday at Waldron Family Stadium. Noah Daniels, Luke Frankeny, and Brendan Doyle each scored two goals to help the Mountaineers secure the victory.
Dylan Furnback had 10 saves in the Mountaineers win, while Matt Kilkeary managed 17 saves for the Blue Hens.
Delaware got off to a flying start with JP Ward scoring in the first 41 seconds. The Mount responded with a six-goal run that continued into the second quarter.
With the Mount leading 9-5 to start the fourth quarter, Delware got a goal from Nick Jessen to cut the deficit to three.
But Doyle iced the game with his second goal of the day by juking out the defender and firing a shot past the goalkeeper to make it 10-6.
Sam Stephan dominated the faceoff X today, going 14-of-21(66.67 percent).
The Mount next travels to Navy on Saturday for a 6 p.m. game.
BOYS BASKETBALL
FCA 80, Frederick Warriors 49
Justin Morrisey scored 23 points as the Defenders prevailed Tuesday.
Greg Quire (17) and Nate Canning (15) also scored in double figures for Frederick Christian Academy.
The Warriors (8-4) were paced by Caleb Passarelli, who scored 18 with three steals. Mica Kojic added nine points and nine boards.
