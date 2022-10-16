Ethan Guettler surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for first time in eight-man football program history at Maryland School for the Deaf, as the Orioles rolled past Randolph-Macon Academy 58-0 Saturday in their annual homecoming game.
It marked the sixth straight win for MSD, which improved to 7-1 this season.
Guettler carried the ball five times for 123 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Zion Ortiz rushed three times for 90 yards and a touchdown. He also threw the ball three times for 59 yards and two touchdowns. Nathan Sheppeck had 1 carry for 49 yards and 1 touchdown, in addition to recovering a fumble on defense.
Jayden Orsi-Pederson had an 8-yard touchdown catch, Rocco Bauer had a 22-yard scoring catch, and Calvin Traina had a touchdown as well for MSD.
Annapolis Christian 13, SJCP 7
No details were provided from this Saturday game.
Girls Soccer Tuscarora 9, South Hagerstown 1
Nina Conners and Ella Sheridan each scored three goals to lead the Titans to the win. Conners also had three assists, and Alex Bender added two assists. Goalkeeper Mackenzie Facine made four saves for Tuscarora.
Women’s Soccer Mount St. Mary’s 1, Siena 0Freshman Taylor Simmons scored in the 18th minute, and the Mount St. Mary’s defense held strong the rest of the way in a one-goal Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference win at Siena on Saturday afternoon. With the victory, the Mountaineers move to 3-4-7 overall and 2-3-3 in the MAAC this season.
The win moves the Mountaineers into sole possession of sixth place in the MAAC standings with a week and a half left in the regular season. The top six teams earn a spot into the MAAC Tournament with Fairfield leading the table with 21 points, followed by Quinnipiac (18), Niagara (16), Canisius (10), Iona (10) and the Mount (9).
Men’s Soccer Siena 2, Mount St. Mary’s 0Two late goals by the visiting Siena Saints handed Mount St. Mary’s men’s soccer a 2-0 defeat Saturday at Waldron Family Stadium. For the season, the Mount’s record slides to 6-6-1 overall and 2-3-1 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.
College Cross Country Aubrey Shenk Invitational
Continuing his strong season, John Wang led the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers cross country teams at the 2022 Aubrey Shenk Invitational. In fact, he led all collegiate runners, coming in second overall and posting a time of 24:58.8.
The men’s team at the Mount took second among collegiate teams with a total of 83 points, while the women took 11th, registering a total of 262 points.
Molly Connelly also enjoyed a strong performance for Mount St. Mary’s, coming in third with a time of 22:52 flat for the 6K.
All of the point scorers on the men’s team finished in the top 30. Michael Chipi (26:21.0) came in 15th, John Ruona (26:30.2) in 17th, Paul Fagnano (26:48.5) in 23rd and Kevin Zaleski (26:54.9) in 26th. Although not factoring in the scoring, Brendan Duff (27:35.3) and Seth Lassiter (27:38.8) both finished in the top 50.
The women’s team received point scores from Ellie Dorian (24:15.8), Mary Campbell (26:04.9), Erin Billigmeier (26:43.3) and Ellie Bomberger (26:46.3).
Robert Morris took the top spot for collegiate teams in the men’s race and Scranton finished first in the women’s event.
Women’s Golf
Hood College’s Katie Driscoll, a Walkesville native, matched the best round of her college career with an 85 in the first round of the Cardinal Classic at Black Rock Golf Course in Hagerstown.
Driscoll cut five strokes off her previous low round and is tied for 13th. It is tied for the second best round in program history and for Hood’s lowest round of the fall.
College Volleyball
Hood College’s Jackie Malitzki dished out her 1,000th career assist but it wasn’t enough as Penn State York outlasted the Blazers’ women’s volleyball team in five sets.
The Nittany Lions won 26-24, 25-22, 14-25, 21-25, 15-13.
Malitzki finished with a season-high 46 assists and ended the afternoon with 1,044 assists. She joined Payton Belella, Robin Deniker and Caroline Woodhams as the only players in program history to reach 1,000. Malitzki also had 19 digs in the match.
College Water Polo
Freshman Alexandros Bellesis delivered Mount St. Mary’s men’s water polo what could be considered its biggest conference win to date, scoring the game-winning goal with nine seconds remaining to lift the Mount over Navy, 15-14.
The winning shot capped off a busy day for the team, beginning with a competitive contest with Bucknell that went to the Bison late in a 12-8 final. The split brings the Mount’s record to 13-8 (6-5 MAWPC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.