TRACK AND FIELD
The Maryland School for the Deaf girls track and field team won their ninth National Deaf Interscholastic Athletic Association title. MSD's boys team finished fourth.
TRACK AND FIELD
The Maryland School for the Deaf girls track and field team won their ninth National Deaf Interscholastic Athletic Association title. MSD’s boys team finished fourth.
Citrine Lummer was picked as the female field athlete of the year, and Ethan Sheppeck was named male field athlete of the year.
Lummer finished first nationally in the long jump (15 feet, 1 inch), triple jump (34-5) and high jump (4-8). Sheppeck won the high jump (5-11) and placed top five in long jump (19-8) and shot put (35-1).
Coach Randy Shank won girls coach of the year, his fourth time receiving that honor.
Five other athletes placed in the top five in various disciplines:
Zivia Gale finished second in shot put (31-10.5) and discus (89-2).
Sigridura Junc finished second in long jump (15-0) and triple jump (31-4).
Sierra Herzig-Wilcox finished second in 100m high hurdles (18.29) and third in 300m hurdles (55.85).
Nathan Sheppeck finished second in triple jump (40-9).
Mepper Beshears finished third in 110m high hurdles (16.52) and fourth in 300m hurdles (45.52).
SOFTBALL
Heartbreakers win again
After going 3-0 in pool play in Oklahoma City, the Frederick Heartbreakers advanced in the double-elimination bracket of the USA Softball 18U Gold National Championship with a 6-4 victory over Rock Gold NOVA on Tuesday in 109-degree heat.
Haylee Hartman doubled on an 0-1 pitch in the top of the sixth inning to break open a tie game and lift the Heartbreakers to the win.
Rock Gold NOVA had taken the lead with a four-run fourth inning before the Heartbreakers answered with a four-run rally of their own in the fifth.
Kayla Talbert homered as part of the rally for the Heartbreakers.
Kara Watkins, Sydney Orndorff and Hartman each had multiple hits for the Heartbreakers. Orndorff went 3-for-4.
Pitcher Madison Taylor picked up another win for Frederick. She allowed one run on four hits over four innings. She struck out four and walked one.
The Heartbreakers will next face the Georgia Impact at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 28-team national tournament.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Frederick 11, Funkstown 6
FSK Post 11 is entering the state tournament on a high note, defeating Funkstown Post 211, 11-6. Post 11 improved to 19-8-1.
Drew DeSanto led Post 11’s batters with two hits and four RBIs. Kyle Sanger also had two hits, including a double. Kyle Cruz had two RBIs. Kade Linton and Ryan DeSanto each added a double.
Devon Coldren earned the win on the mound, tossing 3 2-3 innings in relief. He did not allow an earned run and had four strikeouts. Erik Thomas struck out two in the final 1 2-3 innings to seal the victory.
As the draft approaches in the Frederick Keys' second season in the Major League Baseball Draft League, the team's broadcaster, Gareth Kwok, is the guest this week on The Final Score podcast.
With the Major League Baseball Draft approaching in mid-July, Frederick Keys pitcher Luke Pryor and infielder Jake Plastiak are the guests this week on The Final Score podcast.
With hopes of making girls flag football a varsity sport in Frederick County high schools, the founder of and participants in the first all girls flag football team for Frederick County Parks and Recreation are the guests this week on The Final Score podcast.
