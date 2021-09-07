VOLLEYBALL
MSD 3, Carroll Christian 0
Maryland beat Carroll Christian
Scores: 25-23, 25-20, 25-13. MSD leaders: Citrine Lummer 29 kills, 5 digs, 1 assist, 2 aces; Jade Macedo 31 assists, 1 kill, 6 digs, 5 aces; Alona Zfati 11 digs, 2 assists, 1 ace; Arabella Bielucke 3 kills, 6 digs, 1 ace; Olivia Clinger 2 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces; Alina Williamson 2 aces. MSD record: 3-0. JV match: MSD, 2-0.
