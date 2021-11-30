GIRLS BASKETBALL
MSD 44, Heritage Academy 41
Citrine Lummer had 16 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals to help the Orioles win their season opener.
Alona Zfati and Jade Macedo each had eight points for MSD. Sierra Herzig-Wilcox had three assists and two steals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
FCA 52, Yeshivat Mekor Chaim Cyclones 36
Nathan Bowes had 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists to help the Defenders improve to 3-1.
Adriel Wade had 11 points for FCA. Jonny Canning had nine pointes and four assists.
Heritage Academy 63, MSD 53
Zion Ortiz led the Orioles with 18 points and six steals in the season opener.
Nathan Sheppeck and Ethan Guettler each had eight points for MSD, and Zeke Ortiz had four assists.
MSD won the JV game 42-26.
