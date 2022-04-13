SOFTBALL
Tuscarora 2, Frederick 0
The Titans’ Avery Neuman threw her second no-hitter of the season, striking out 14 with one walk.
Mackenzie Facine had a run-scoring triple, and Alyssa Husband had an RBI single for the game’s only runs.
The Cadets’ Paige Hall pitched a complete game with 14 strikeouts.
Brunswick 21, Smithsburg 12
Emylee Minick had a double and a triple to pace the Railroaders. Anna Putnam added two doubles. Alyssia Fisher tripled, while Carly Bruchey doubled.
Brunswick’s Brooke Munday earned the complete-game win.
Linganore 11, North Hagerstown 1
Gracie Wilson went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and earned the complete-game win with eight strikeouts.
Delaney Ridgell and Emily Ausherman each drove in three runs. Kaitlyn Healy had a double and a triple with two RBIs. Kelli Durbin had two doubles.
Walkersville 10, Oakdale 0
The Lions racked up 16 hits in a dominant five-inning win over the Bears.
Amelia Rakestraw led the way with four hits, while Madison Lepeonka, Ella Montgomery, Karsyn Barrick, Alexis Offutt and Caroline Hinkelman each had multi-hit games. Lepeonka also hit a two-run homer and had four RBIs.
Izzy Dietrich tossed a five shutout innings shutout for Walkersville, allowing four hits and striking out one.
Urbana 5, South Hagerstown 3
Delainey Quartucci starred both ways as the Hawks earned the win. She gave up three runs and struck out four while recording two hits, including a double, and three RBIs.
Delaney Reefe hit a two-run homer and walked three times. Carleigh Magers went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Caitlyn Crotty also hit a double.
Saint Vincent Pallotti 13, MSD 12
The Orioles lost a barnburner Wednesday.
Olivia Clinger went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Ciara Luttrell and Truly Austin each had a hit and an RBI. Alona Zfati drove in two runs. Jaiden Lovett doubled. Kaylieah Fuller had a hit.
BASEBALL
Catoctin 8, Middletown 3
The Cougars’ Joey McMannis upped his record to 4-0, striking out eight over three innings.
Connor Crum had three hits, including a double for Catoctin (7-1). Bryont Green added two hits, while Dalton Williams doubled and fanned six in relief.
Fredy Diaz had two hits with an RBI for the Knights, while Brett Lucas had an RBI.
SJCP 9, Friends School 4
The Vikings’ Cannon Coleman hurled a complete-game, allowing five hits with eight strikeouts to improve to 3-0.
Ben Flood had a double and a triple with three RBIs. Kyle Pershin, Branden Pershin and EJ Lowry each had multiple hits for St. John’s (5-1), who are in first place in the MIAA B Division. Lowry had a double.
Smithsburg 4, Brunswick 0
Noland Genies suffered his first loss of the season for the Railroaders (8-2). Genies had two hits at the plate.
Linganore 10, North Hagerstown 0
The Lancers’ Ben Moore hurled a six-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts.
Moore and Adam Rein each added two RBIs for Linganore (3-5). Dylan Allnutt and Stephen Curry each had two hits.
Thomas Johnson 4, Century 3
Logan Keepers, Jay Parente and AJ Allen each drove in a run for the Patriots (6-2).
Jacob Hnath earned the win, going 4 2-3 innings and scattering five hits with six strikeouts.
Urbana 16, South Hagerstown 4
Brendan Yagesh had a triple and four RBIs as the Hawks rolled to a five-inning win.
Keegan Johnson tripled twice and drove in three runs. Connor Roussel also had three RBIs, and Riley Smith scored four times. Ryan Bennett had three hits.
Thomas Wiles recorded his third win of the season, tossing three innings of two-run ball with three strikeouts. Connor White struck out five in relief.
Oakdale 4, Walkersville 2
Evan Shultz went 4-for-4 as the Bears got by the Lions. He recorded a triple and three singles, scoring a run and stealing a base.
Tyler Mackay went 3-for-3 for Oakdale with an RBI, run scored and two stolen bases. Cole Iapicca had two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Colin Meade tossed a complete game, allowing two first inning runs and dominating the rest of the way. He struck out four.
No stats for Walkersville were provided.
TENNIS
Boys
Linganore 3, North Hagerstown 2
Singles: Foster (NH) def. Smarick, 6-0, 6-0; Dorsey (L) def. Mir, 6-2, 3-6, (10-5). Doubles: Vlha/Hester (L) def. Burger/Jones, 7-5, 6-4; Gupta/Watts (NH) def. Johnson/Weigand, 4-6, 6-0, (10-2); Morris/Boateng (L) def. Gadon/Navarette, 6-2, 6-4.
Century 4, TJ 1
Singles: Amerault (C) def. Ferguson, 6-1, 6-4; Jani (T) def. Cook, 6-7 (9-7), 6-2, (10-4). Doubles: DeLawter/Rolfes (C) def. Bedwell/Marquart, 6-0, 6-0; Mailhot/Schuler (C) def. Borntreger/Leache, 6-1, 6-0; Century won No. 3 doubles by forfeit.
Frederick 4, Tuscarora 1
Singles: Anspach (T) def. Sharma, 6-3, 6-3; Knight (F) def. Mercier, 7-6, 7-6. Doubles: Zou/McKay (F) def. Miller/Taylor, 6-2, 6-3; Templeton/Razanakoto (F) def. Anspach/Min, 6-2, 6-0; Hrelian/Uddini (F) def. Nzouakeu/Williams, 6-1, 6-0.
Brunswick 4, Smithsburg 1
Singles: Liu (S) def. B. Kennedy, 6-3, 6-2; Allgaier (B) def. Gray, 6-2, 6-0. Doubles: Byrd/Bobofchak (B) def. Fauedjon/Davis, 6-2, 6-0; Farley/Mullen (B) and Hodges/Boyer (B) won by forfeit.
Girls
Urbana 5, South Hagerstown 0
Singles: Tambat def. Lehman, 6-0, 6-0; LeGuellec def. Rasco, 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Broder/Flynn def. Fritz/Frushour, 6-3, 7-5; Croghan/Rawal def. Crews/Troxell, 6-1, 6-0; Patel/Alexander def. Mills/Stuckey, 6-0, 6-2.
Linganore 3, North Hagerstown 2
Singles: Baker (L) def. Finn, 6-1, 6-7 (4-7), (10-4); Wetrogan (L) def. McAffe, 6-0, 6-4. Doubles: Smith/Weaver (N) def. Worley/Ibarra, 4-6, 7-6 (7-1), (10-5); Galvan/Gasaway (N) def. Webb/Pugh, 6-0, 6-1; Safsten/Namrata (L) def. Holloman/Narine, 6-3, 6-4.
Century 4, TJ 1
Singles: Warren (T) def. DeLawter, 6-0, 6-0;2nd Singles: Embrey (C) def. Bruder, 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: Conway/Carver (C) def. Lombardo/Stevens, 6-2, 6-4; Motter/Welch (C) def. Hayford/Bora, 6-3, 6-4; Hoffman/Kennedy (C) def. Jha/ Marshall, 6-4, 6-4.
Tuscarora 3, Frederick 2
Singles: Frye (T) def. Tr. Waverly, 0-6, 0-6; Gupta (T) def Presgraves. Doubles: Pau/Phillips (F) def. Ki/Taylor, 6-2, 6-2; Pepenel/Schneider (T) def. Sharma/Ullman, 6-2, 6-3; Estero/Razanakoto (F) def. Martin/Josol, 6-2, 6-2.
Smithsburg 3, Brunswick 2
Singles: McDonald (B) def. Hillard, 1-6, 6-4, 10-7; Fisher (S) def. Razunguzwa, 6-3, 6-2. Doubles: Rhodes/Backer (B) def. Ravotta/Snyder, 6-2, 6-0; Luebehusent/Eichelberger (S) def. Shawver/Powell, 6-2, 6-4; Linetty/Eichelberger (S) def. Powell/Yongbi, 7-6, 6-1.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Boonsboro 18, Walkersville 12
The Lions’ second-half rally fell short.
Natalie Meyer scored seven goals and added an assist. Samantha McDonough tallied five times. Chloe Gaines had an assist.
TRACK AND FIELD
Tuscarora girls took second place at the Southeast Quad Meet with 190 points.
Heidi Nkrumah won the 100-meter dash with a 13.21. Nina Connors ran a 12:27.43 in the 3,200-meter run, taking home the win. Celeste Rodriguez-Aguilar clocked in at 50.49 in the 300-meter hurdles for the win. Christiana Hinds won the high jump with a 5-feet leap. Joelle Kimbembe took home the long jump win at 16-4.
Linganore, Oakdale and Urbana also participated but did not send results.
MEN’S LACROSSE
York 25, Hood 6
Rio Muldoon tallied four points, but the Blazers fell to the No. 6 Spartans. Muldoon set a new first-year points record for the program with his two goals and two assists.
Robbie Wiley, Colby Gallagher, Aidan Gilsdorf and Aden Sievert each scored once. Alex Dudziak recorded nine saves, and Jacob Smidt had five saves.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Saint Francis 18, Mount St. Mary’s 7
Christina Haspert’s three goals and three assists as the host Mountaineers continued their fourth consecutive win.
Alayna Pagnotta had a season-high five goals, while Zoe Hurlburt added four goals. The Mount outshot the Red Flash 32-16.
Autumn McHenry had two goals and an assist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.