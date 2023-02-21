BOYS BASKETBALL
Mason-Dixon Conference Tournament
New Life 85, Faith 64
Jaleel Ambush dropped 26 points as the Rams advanced to the semifinals on Tuesday.
Ambush also had seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.
The Rams (15-7) face Shalom on Friday in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
Other New Life leaders were Logan Pfeifer (17 points, five assists, three steals, four rebounds), Adrian Amaya (11 points, six assists, six rebounds), and Jack Socash (13 points, seven boards, two steals, three assists).
FCA 64, Frederick Warriors 57
Jonny Canning went off for 33 points to go with seven rebounds and four assists in the Defenders’ win.
Cohen Wade added 13 points as FCA (17-5) wrapped up its regular season. It is the top seed in the MACSAC Tournament and hosts Arlington Baptist School in the opening round Thursday.
The Warriors were paced by Marc Boughner’s 23 points, while Eddie Thomas added 18.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MSD 38, Covenant Life 31
Jade Macedo’s double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds paced the Orioles’ win. She added four steals and two assists.
Ava Williamson added four steals, four assists and a block.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Class 4A-3A South Regionals
The Urbana boys scored 357 points to claim the championship Saturday, defeating runner-up Eleanor Roosevelt (321), while the Urbana girls took second to Roosevelt by a score of 342-301.
In the boys meet, Tuscarora was third, while Frederick was fifth and Thomas Johnson was eighth out of 14 teams.
On the girls side, Frederick was third, followed by TJ in fourth and Tuscarora in fifth.
Here is a list of local state qualifiers from the meet (top three advance):
Boys
200 medley relay: 2. Urbana (Justin Topper, Daniel Wang, William Cai, Jacob Jeong), 1:51.22.
200 freestyle: 1. Daniel Miner, Urbana, 1:52.05; 3. Andrew Park, Tuscarora, 2:04.85.
200 IM: 2. Cavan Rankin, Tuscarora, 2:13.36.
50 freestyle: 2. Daniel Miner, Urbana, 22.73; 3. Andrew McDonald, Urbana, 23.41.
100 butterfly: 2. William Cai, Urbana, 1:01.10.
100 freestyle: 3. Andrew McDonald, Urbana, 52.34.
500 freestyle: 1. Cavan Rankin, Tuscarora, 5:19.95.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Urbana (Andrew McDonald, Daniel Wang, Jack Byrne, Daniel Miner), 1:36.44.
100 backstroke: 2. William Cai, Urbana, 1:02.07; 3. Justin Topper, Urbana, 1:04.05.
100 backstroke: 3. Ethan Kim, Urbana, 1:15.19.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Urbana (Daniel Miner, Andrew McDonald, Jacob Jeong, Daniel Wang), 3:32.32; 3. Tuscarora (Hayden Taylor, Abraham Basford, Andrew Park, Cavan Rankin), 3:51.70.
Diving: 3. Gabe Silver, Urbana.
Girls
200 medley relay: 2. Frederick (Ella Wirth, Olivia Gregory, Caroline Gregory, Caroline Layman), 2:05.26; 3. Urbana (Avery Copeland, Paige Montgomery, Eileen Kim, Vivien Graham), 2:09.61.
200 freestyle: 1. Charlotte Auth, TJ, 2:08.74; 3. Caroline Gregory, Frederick, 2:10.78.
200 IM: 1. Olivia Gregory, Frederick, 2:27.83; 3. Eileen Kim, Urbana, 2:35.55.
50 freestyle: 1. Charlotte Auth, TJ, 27.15.
100 butterfly: 2. Caroline Gregory, Frederick, 1:06.29; 3. Eileen Kim, Urbana, 1:10.97.
100 freestyle: 2. Vivien Graham, Urbana, 1:00.77.
500 freestyle: 2. Ella Wirth, Frederick, 6:00.37; 3. Brenna Moltere, TJ, 6:06.50.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Frederick (Olivia Gregory, Ella Wirth, Caroline Layman, Caroline Gregory), 1:51.11; 2. Tuscarora (Francesca Martin, Jessica Castillo, Janelle Flores, Alexa Castillo), 1:54.92.
100 backstroke. 3. Elizabeth Bauer, TJ, 1:13.24.
100 breastroke: 1. Olivia Gregory, Frederick, 1:15.53; 2. Paige Montgomery, Urbana, 1:18.26.
400 freestyle relay: 2. Urbana (Lila Grace, Shannon Shen, Eileen Kim, Vivien Graham), 4:22.05; 3. Thomas Johnson (Delaney Regan, Elizabeth Bauer, Brenna Moltere, Charlotte Auth), 4:23.40.
Class 3A-2A-1A West Regionals
Oakdale’s girls finished third with 248 points. Middletown was fourth, Walkersville was fifth, Linganore took seventh, Brunswick was eighth and Catoctin was ninth out of 10 teams.
On the boys side, Oakdale was the county’s top team, finishing fourth with 239 points. Walkersville was fifth, Middletown was sixth, Linganore took seventh, Catoctin was ninth and Brunswick was 10th out of 12 teams.
Here is a list of local state qualifiers from the meet (top three advance):
Boys
50 freestyle: 2. Jacob Demory, Oakdale, 23.03.
100 butterfly: 3. Edward Hall, Middletown, 55.33.
100 freestyle: 3. Jacob Demory, Oakdale, 50.03.
Diving: 4. Jason Koster, Middletown.
Girls
200 medley relay: 3. Walkersville (Abigail Atallah, Julia Pinetta, Lilah Friedman, Kennedy Conley), 2:01.68.
200 freestyle: 2. Kay Buhrman, Catoctin, 2:04.63.
200 IM: 2. Heidi Tomlin, Middletown, 2:14.73; 3. Julia Pinetta, Walkersville, 2:17.30.
100 freestyle: 3. Alexandria Jones, Middletown, 57.24.
500 freestyle: 3. Kay Buhrman, Catoctin, 5:29.81.
200 freestyle relay: 3. Oakdale (Lauren Hnilo, Kady Gamble, Grace Robinson, Zoe Vance), 1:53.92.
100 backstroke: 2. Alexandria Jones, Middletown, 1:04.78; 3. Marina Katsumoto, Linganore, 1:05.25.
100 breaststroke: 2. Heidi Tomlin, Middletown, 1:07.88; 3. Julia Pinetta, Walkersville, 1:09.08.
400 freestyle relay: 3. Walkersville (Kennedy Conley, Abigail Atalla, Lilah Friedman, Julia Pinetta), 4:05.47.
Diving: 2. Charlotte Claney, Middletown; 3. Molly Thompson, Oakdale; Natalie Lertora, Walkersville.
