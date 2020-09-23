VOLLEYBALL
Broadfording 3, New Life 2
Scores: 10-25, 19-25, 25-18, 25-23, 15-13. New Life leaders: Lexi Standford, 18 kills, 6 digs, 3 blocks; Sabrina Standford, 21 digs, 4 aces; Minnie Ricketts, 19 assists, 4 kills; Elma Boveroux, 10 digs.
FCA 3, Calvary Baptist 1
Scores: 17-25, 25-11, 25-17, 25-12. FCA leaders: Sarah Koffman, 10 kills; Sadie Ryan 6 aces, 2 kills, 10 assists; Reagan Krupicka, 4 aces, 3 kills, 3 assists; Allison Rhea, 3 aces, 2 kills.
Fairfax Baptist Temple Academy 3, FCA 1
Scores: 25-21, 20-25, 25-20, 25-23. FCA leaders: Sadie Ryan and Reagan Krupicka were co-players of the game for the Lady Defenders. Sadie Ryan, 3 aces, 7 kills, 14 assists; Reagan Krupicka had 6 aces, 7 kills, 13 assists; Abby Young, 2 aces, 4 kills; Giselle Thompson, 5 kills; Sarah Koffman, 1 ace, 3 kills, 2 blocks. FCA record: 1-4.
