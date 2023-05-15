BOYS LACROSSE
Class 2A West Final
Oakdale 12, Poolesville 9
Trailing by a goal entering the final period Monday, the Bears ended the game with a 4-0 surge to reach the state quarterfinals.
Shaun Wright led Oakdale with four goals.
The Bears play Thursday in the state quarterfinals against an opponent to be determined.
Class 4A West Final
Urbana 16, Quince Orchard 5
Gavin McKay and Hunter Bryant each tallied five goals and an assist as the Hawks rolled past the Cougars and into states.
Jayden Sharper had a hat trick plus two assists for Urbana. Dylan Lange, Elijah Jean-Jacques and TJ Harne each scored once, while Lange added a trio of helpers. Carter Berg made five saves.
The Hawks host Eleanor Roosevelt in Wednesday's Class 4A state quarterfinals.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Class 3A West Final
Linganore 14, Tuscarora 7
Lancers goalie Payton Boteler solidified the victory with six saves.
No further Linganore information was provided. The Lancers advance to the state quarterfinals.
Tuscarora, which saw its season end with a 6-7 record, got four goals from Delaney Stup.
Alyssa Hartis added two, while Ariana Tucci scored one. Laney Barton and Tori Hampton each had one assist. Goalie Sam Miller made seven saves.
Class 4A West Final
Urbana 19, Quince Orchard 6
No details were provided.
In the state quarterfinals, the No. 3 seed Hawks will host Broadneck on Wednesday.
Class 1A West Final
Smithsburg 10, Catoctin 9
The Cougars’ season came to an end. No details were provided.
BASEBALL
Class 2A West Semifinals
Poolesville 2, Middletown 1
The Knights had their season ended by Poolesville left-handed ace Luke Pearre, who hurled a complete game two-hitter, striking out seven and walking five.
Middletown loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but Pearre got out of it unscathed.
The Falcons scored both of their runs in the third. The second scored when a two-out, bases-loaded grounder to second was misplayed.
“We had a great season,” said Knights coach Andy Baker, whose team lost a coin-flip for the top seed in the region with Glenelg. “Tough draw ... for being 16-2.”
The Knights pitching trio of Tyler Haupt, Preston Yost and Hunter Barnes allowed just three hits and one earned run in defeat.
Fredy Diaz drove in Middletown’s lone run.
Class 3A West Semifinals
Thomas Johnson 8, Oakdale 1
Luke Chappell hurled a complete game for the Patriots, scattering eight hits and allowing one run with two strikeouts.
He also reached base three times and drove in a run. AJ Allen went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Ben Pearch doubled and drove in a run. Mikhai Evans had an RBI.
In the final, TJ travels Tuesday to face North Hagerstown at 4:30 p.m.
Class 4A West Semifinals
Urbana 3, Clarksburg 0
Hawks hurlers Eli DeRossi-Cytron, Keegan Johnson and Dylan Williams combined on a one-hitter, striking out a total of 13 and sending Urbana to the regional final.
DeRossi-Cytron fanned eight over 4 1-3 innings. Williams earned the save.
Parker Bell and Tristan Vetter each had two hits and an RBI for the Hawks. Christian Petrolle added an RBI single, while Armando Gonzalez doubled.
The Hawks (18-2-1) host Northwest at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for a spot in the state quarterfinals.
SOFTBALL
Class 1A West Semifinals
Catoctin 16, Clear Spring 0, 5 innings
The Cougars’ Taylor Smith was impeccable over five innings, twirling a no-hitter in which she struck out 15 of the 16 batters she faced. She issued a fourth-inning walk that prevented her from logging a perfect game.
Smith added a homer among her two hits at the plate. The Cougars’ Kenzie Lewis had three hits, including a home run, with three RBIs. Meghan Gray added a home run, a triple and four RBIs. Carli Mazaleski had two hits.
Catoctin (17-3) advances to the final, where it hosts Williamsport at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Class 2A West Semifinals
Walkersville 17, Poolesville 2, 5 innings
The Lions battered the Falcons with 19 hits, including three apiece by Madison Lepeonka and Hailey Putnam.
Lepeonka had a double and a home run, driving in three. Alexis Offutt, who had two hits, and Izzy Dietrich also drove in three runs. Offutt tripled. Putnam and Lindsay Worley each doubled. Anna Swann, Caroline Hinkelman and Karmen Obando had two hits apiece.
Hinkelman got the win, pitching four innings of two-hit ball.
Glenelg 7, Middletown 5
The Knights out-hit the Gladiators 9-7, but it wasn’t enough in a season-ending loss.
Taylor Broadbent and Hayden Moxley each had two hits for Middletown.
Moxley took the loss, allowing seven hits and seven runs over four innings, striking out three.
Class 3A West Semifinals
Linganore 10, North Hagerstown 1
Bradyn MacKay and Emily Ausherman each plated a pair of runs as the Lancers rolled into the final.
MacKay doubled among her two hits, while Ausherman tripled. Camryn MacKay went 3-for-3 and earned the win, pitching five innings and allowing one run with six strikeouts. Gracie Wilson added two hits.
Top-seeded Linganore advances to host Thomas Johnson in the final Wednesday.
Thomas Johnson 4, S. Hagerstown 2
The Patriots pulled ahead of the Hubs for good with a two-run fifth inning as they advanced to the regional final.
Everett Sechler and Camryn Senuta each doubled for TJ. Sechler, Samiyah Abdul-Khabir, Lauren Chung and Rebekah Floyd each drove in a run. Grace Roark struck out seven in a complete game, surrendering three hits and no earned runs.
The Patriots travel to face Linganore in Wednesday's final.
Class 4A West Semifinals
Urbana 3, Northwest 1
A pair of home runs, one each by Delaney Reefe and Lo McAnaw, propelled the Hawks to the final.
Reefe’s clout tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the fifth, then McAnaw’s sixth-inning shot gave them the lead.
Reefe hurled a complete game, allowing one run on three hits with 10 strikeouts and a walk.
Delainey Quartucci went 2-for-3 for Urbana, which moves on to face Clarksburg Wednesday for the regional title.
TENNIS
Urbana handily won the Frederick County Public Schools team championship Monday, as the tournament wrapped up with previously delayed finals at girls No. 2 singles and girls No. 2 doubles.
The Hawks compiled 38 points, easily topping runner-up Thomas Johnson (20). Brunswick was third with nine points, while Oakdale was fourth with eight.
The Patriots’ Ava Korth captured the girls No. 2 singles crown by topping Tuscarora’s Andreea Pepenel, 6-2, 6-3.
Urbana’s Lauren Broder and Aarushi Kariveda won the No. 2 doubles title by downing Frederick’s Bipasha Sharma and Rachel Ullman, 6-2, 6-3.
CORRECTION
The girls county tennis story on B1 Saturday-Sunday included an incorrect headline. Urbana’s Shloka Tambat won the girls singles title by default when Thomas Johnson’s Madison Warren walked off the court in the second set.
