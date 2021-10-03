Football Fort Hill 42, Oakdale 7
Blake White rushed for 216 yards and three touchdowns to lead Fort Hill (5-0) to a blowout win in Cumberland on Saturday.
Oakdale fell to 2-3 overall this season.
Evan Austin scored on a 3-yard run in the third quarter to account for the Bears’ points.
Cross Country Don Stoner Invitational
The Brunswick boys placed second in the 20-team meet in Smithsburg on Saturday. The Railroaders finished with 78 points, which trailed only Washington, West Virginia (44).
Ray Gibson finished seventh on the 3.1-mile course in 17 minutes, 39 seconds to lead the Railroaders.
Meanwhile, the Brunswick girls finished fourth in the meet with 123 points. Spring Mills, West Virginia won the meet with 51.
Reilly Teague was the top finisher for the Railroaders. She placed sixth in 21:20.Octoberfest Invitational
The Linganore girls placed 12th out of 44 teams.
Caroline Perrone led the Lancers, as she finished 12th in 19:05. Mikayla Moxley was the next-best finisher for the Lancers, placing 41st in 19:51.
Field Hockey Tuscarora 3, Oakdale 0Paige Hopkins had two goals and one assist, and Tori Hampton added a goal for the Titans. Danalyn Damaska contributed an assist.
Women’s Soccer Hood 4, Eastern 3Alli House scored a pair of goals, including the fastest goal in school history just 57 seconds into the game, and Hood held on for a one-goal win.
Priya Nair scored in the 95th minute to seal the win for Hood. Ava Swartz also notched a goal for the Blazers.
Women’s Tennis Hood 6, Trinity
The Blazers did not drop a game at first or second doubles. The duo of Katie Cautero and Katie Driscoll won 8-0 over Fozia Jafar from Trinity at first doubles. Josephine Sasse and Riley Cowperthwaite were 8-0 winners at second doubles over Heidy Vilallva and Camila Perez.
The Tigers won third doubles by default.
Cautero defeated Jafar 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 singles.
The Blazers won every game in both sets at second, third and fourth singles.
Sasse defeated Ingrid Ichowa 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2. Cowperthwaite was a 6-0, 6-0 winner at third singles against Perez and Driscoll defeated Alexandra Bernier by the same score at No. 4.
Villalva was a 7-5 winner over Jada Blair for Trinity’s lone victory. The Tigers were awarded the point at sixth singles by default.
College Golf
Freshman Devin Smith fired a 4-under par 68 for Mount St. Mary’s and is tied for first place at the Matthews Auto Collegiate Invitational. The Mountaineers are tied for the team lead with combined score of 284. Juan Fradera shot a 69 and is tied for third place.
College Field Hockey Alvernia 6, Hood 0
Richana Brown made 10 saves for the Blazers, and Lauren Neebe added a defensive save.
Women’s Rugby
Army 33, Mount St. Mary’s 5
The Mount was led by Veronica Blair, who scored on the only try for the Mountaineers late in the second half.
