GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 3A West Region I Semifinals
Oakdale 47, Linganore 40
The Bears held off the Lancers in the fourth quarter to reach their fourth straight regional championship game.
Oakdale was sparked in the final quarter by a 3-pointer from Taylor Berger, who scored 10 points with 13 rebounds.
Sam Blaylock tallied 19 points for Oakdale (12-12), hitting a trio of 3-pointers along the way that gave her a program-record 53 on the season. Caroline Atwill added seven points and seven boards. McKenna Witt grabbed six boards.
Linganore was led by Gracie Wilson and Faith Chapman with nine points each.
The Bears travel to Frederick on Thursday for the regional final.
Frederick 62, North Hagerstown 45
Led by Sydney Huskey’s 29 points, eight rebounds and eight steals, the top-seeded Cadets battled through to the regional final.
Allanah Foreman added 10 points and seven rebounds. Aubree Murray contributed 11 rebounds and eight blocks.
Frederick advances to host third-seeded Oakdale at 7 p.m. Thursday for a state berth.
Class 1A West Region II Semifinals
Brunswick 54, Clear Spring 49
In a back and forth game, with one of their top players, Abbey Bolingbroke in foul trouble, the Railroaders took the lead with about two minutes to go and held on to advance.
Ryley Backer, whose three-point play put Brunswick in front late, finished with 17 points, five assists and three rebounds.
Cassidy Rhodes added 16 points and four assists. Gabby Stefanic added 12 points and six rebounds. Bolingbroke had 10 rebounds.
Brunswick advances to face top-seeded Catoctin in Thursday’s final.
Class 4A West Region II Semifinals
Urbana 49, Quince Orchard 30
Cassidy Irish’s double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds helped send the undefeated Hawks to the regional final.
Carmen Kweti added 15 boards and nine points. Alanna Tate contributed 11 points and nine rebounds. Bri Shuttlewood scored nine with five boards.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Hood 6, Catholic 5
The game stretched to the top of the ninth with the score tied at 4 before Catholic went ahead by a run.
But the Blazers picked up their first win of the season in style, walking off in the bottom of the inning.
In the final frame, Hood’s Mallorie Hetzel reached on an error by the first baseman, allowing Delanie Henry, the international tie breaker runner, to move to third. Lillian Larsen came on to pinch run for Hetzel and stole second. Rebecca Gottleib tied the game with a sacrifice fly to right that moved Larsen to third.
Alyssa Walters gave Hood the walk-off win with an RBI single.
Jocelyn Pfleiger and Walters had two hits apiece for the Blazers. Pfleiger drove in two.
Gottleib pitched a complete game for the win. She allowed only one earned run and struck out five, scattering 10 hits and two walks. Gottleib also scored the tying run in the bottom of the seventh.
Santa Clara 1-3, Mount St. Mary’s 0-0
The Mountaineers were on the wrong side of a 1-0 pitcher’s duel in the opening game of the doubleheader. Santa Clara’s Sara Hager tossed a three-hit shutout for the Broncos to outduel the Mount’s Amanda Berkley, who allowed the lone run in five innings.
Tori Bowles doubled for the Mount.
In the second game, The Mount’s Avery Neuhart allowed just the three runs in a complete-game effort. Bridgette Gilliano doubled and stole a base.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Susquehanna 13, Hood 4
The Blazers’ Liz Connelly and Jess Lyons scored two goals apiece. Goalie Sophia Vilaca made 15 saves.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Georgetown 21, Mount St. Mary’s 4
The Mountaineers fall to the No. 3 Hoyas after the Hoyas held the Mount to one goal in the first half.
Five players tallied points for the Mount, with Jared McMahon extending his goal streak to 11 games after scoring in the third quarter. Georgetown outshot the Mountaineers 51-28.
