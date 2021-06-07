BASEBALL

Class 2A West quarterfinals

Oakdale 10, Seneca Valley 0 (6 innings)

The Bears’ Joe Pippin (four innings) and Matt Copen (two innings) combined to throw a no-hitter Monday, sending them into the semifinals.

Pippin started and struck out two with two walks and two hit batters; Copen fanned two with one walk and two hit batters.

For Oakdale, Evan Shultz and Colin Meade each had two hits, including a triple. Nick Miller, Pippin, Stephen Spencer and Colin Meade each added two hits.

The fourth-seeded Bears move to a road semifinal versus top-seeded Boonsboro at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Middletown 2, Walkersville 1

Chase Weller earned the win, going five scoreless innings, and the Knights scored both of their runs on a second-inning error.

Paul McHugh earned the save, going the final two innings.

The Lions got their run in the seventh, and they had the tying run on third when McHugh induced a soft liner to second to end the game.

Colby Moran had a double for the Knights (5-6), who advance to a road semifinal against Poolesville at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Walkersville pitcher Travis Remsberg went six innings, allowing no earned runs with five strikeouts.

SOFTBALL

Class 2A West quarterfinal

Poolesville 11, Oakdale 5

No details were provided.

BOYS LACROSSE

Class 2A West quarterfinal

Linganore 25, Seneca Valley 0

Twelve different Lancers struck for goals before the game was called after the third quarter due to lightning.

Second-seeded Linganore’s top point-scorer was Caleb Bennett, who had four goals and two assists. Other scorers were: Cole Stansbury (three goals, one assist), Kyle Gardner (three goals one assist), Dylan Kossoy (three goals), Logan Parish (two goals), Owen Drenner (two goals), Cody Griffis (two goals), Sean Mullineaux (one goal, one assist), Cam Scarborough (one goal, one assist), David Turnbull (one goal), Dylan LaVern (one goal) and Kason Gibbons (one goal.

Eli Etzler had 18 faceoff wins, while Turnbull had five ground balls.

The Lancers move on to host a semifinal against Middletown on Wednesday.

Walkersville 18, Damascus 11

The visiting Lions were paced by Nico McDonough (five goals, one assist) and Ethan Guillott (four goals, two assists) as they moved on.

Other Walkersville scorers were Blake Shoemaker (two goals, three assists), Brad Whitehouse (four goals), Etan Patrick (two goals, one assists), and Gabe Staley (one goal, one assist). Goalie Wil Muncy had nine saves.

The fifth-seeded Lions advance to a road semifinal against Oakdale on Wednesday.

Middeltown 15, Poolesville 7

Broden Moran had seven goals and one assist for the Knights.

Middletown advances to the regional semifinals, where it will play on the road against Linganore at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Connor O’Keefe had four goals and five assists for Middletown. Blake O’Keefe had two goals and three assists.

Judd Boniface and Jake Brandenburg each had one goal and one assist, and Cason Mitchell had one assist. Goalie Brian Rider had seven saves.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Class 2A West quarterfinals

Oakdale 18, Walkersville 6

Gabby Averill score eight goals to lead the fifth-seeded Bears into the semifinals, where they’ll face top-seeded Middletown on the road Wednesday.

Mckenna Witt scored three goals for Oakdale, while Allison Grunwell added two. Freshman goalie Nazia Rangwala-Vohra made five saves.

TENNIS

Boys Day 1 results from the FCPS tennis championships:

No. 1 Singles

Quarterfinals

Mitchel (O) def. Hatch (B) 10-6; Sharma (F) def. Winterle (W) 10-3; Lowery (U) def. James (M) 10-5

Semifinals

Sankar (T) def. Mitchel (O) 6-0, 6-0; Lowery (U) def. Sharma (F) 6-4, 6-1

No. 2 Singles

Play-in Round

Jain (TJ) def. Burns (W) 10-2;

Quarterfinals

Rossi (M) def. Jain (TJ) 10-4; Kennedy (B) def. Parker (O) 10-5; Knight (F) def. Markel (L) 10-0; Anspach (T) def. Senzer (U) 10-7

Semifinals

Kennedy (B) def. Rossi (M) 6-1, 7-5; Anspach (T) def. Knight (F) 6-3, 3-6, 10-3

No. 1 Doubles

Quarterfinals

Ahuja/Harish (U) def. Aramayo/Lopez-Duke (O) 10-0; Gupta/Sappington (T) def. Sharpe/Stillwell (W) 10-1; Pan/Sharma (F) def. Ahern/Kennedy (B) 10-3

Semifinals

Ahuja/Harish (U) def. Bliss/Nair (M) 6-0, 6-0; Gupta/Sappington (T) def. Pan/Sharma (F) 6-3, 3-0 (default)

No. 2 Doubles

Play-in Round

Joshi/Kota (U) def. Bedwell/Marquart (TJ) 10-0

Quarterfinals

Joshi/Kota (U) def. Miller/Schneider (M) 10-3; Rottgetting/Wernau (O) def. Ament/Hester (L) 10-6; Mercier/Taylor (T) def. Gaines/Yeeles (W) 10-1; Zaw/Zou (F) def. Genos/Nilssen (B) 10-4

Semifinals

Joshi/Kota (U) def. Rottgetting/Wernau (O) 6-0, 6-0; Mercier/Taylor (T) def. Zaw/Zou (F) 6-2, 6-1

No. 3 Doubles

Play-in Round

Garvey/Kurian (U) def. Burdette/Payne ( C) 10-0

Quarterfinals

Garvey/Kurian (U) def. Hauser/Rossi (M) 10-4; Bobofchak/Byrd (B) def. Brown/Nzouakea (T) 10-2; Connolly/Wyatt (O) def. Ash/Pernaranda (TJ) Default; Templeton/Uddin (F) def. Gilroy/Rowley (W) 10-2

Semifinals

Garvey/Kurian (U) def. Bobofchak/Byrd (B) 6-0, 6-0; Templeton/Uddin (F) def. Connolly/Wyatt (O) 6-2, 6-2

Girls Day 1 results from the FCPS tennis championships:

No. 1 Singles

Play-in Round

Gupta (T) def. Burley (F) 10-0

Quarterfinals

Warren (TJ) def. Gupta (T) 10-1; Troxell (M) def. Lieu (W) 10-6; McDonald (B) def. Overman (O) 10-7; Tambat (U) def. Baker (L) 10-0

Semifinals

Warren (TJ) def. Troxell (M) 6-0, 6-1; Tambat (U) def. McDonald (U) 6-1, 6-1

No. 2 Singles

Quarterfinals

Frye (T) got a bye; Kim (U) def. Butler (TJ) 10-4; Wetrogan (L) def. Miner (W) 10-3; Burkhard (O) def. Kaminski (M) 10-3

Semifinals

Frye (T) def. Kim (U) 6-3, 6-1; Burkhard (O) def. Wetrogan (L) 6-0, 6-1

No. 2 Doubles

Play-in round

Evans/Law-Knotts (C) def. Thompson/Kang (T) 10-7; Rhodes/Razunguzwa (B) def. Riddlemoser/Anderson (W) 10-7

Quarterfinals

Nielsen/Croghan (U) def. Evans/Law- Knotts (C) 10-2; Sasse/Snow (O) def. Sharma/Pau (F) 10-8; Fox/Cowperthwaite (M) def. Stevens/Lomnardo (TJ) 10-4; Rhodes/Razunguzwa (B) def. Kelley/Worley (L) 11-9

Semifinals

Nielsen/Croghan (U) def. Sasse/Snow (L) 6-1, 6-0; Fox/Cowperthwaite (M) def. Rhodes/Razunguzwa (B) 6-1,6-0

No. 2 Doubles

Play-in Round

Ki/Pepenel (O) def. Bain/Wambach (W) 10-6

Quarterfinals

Ki/Pepenel (T) def. Pabis/Candland (O) 10-2; Butler/Yeatman (M) def. Shawver/Johnson (B) 10-0; Rawal/Patel (U) def. Andrew/Weisberber (C) 10-6; Bell/Shue (TJ) def. Ullman/Presgraves (F) 10-5

Semifinals

Butler/Yeatman (M) def. Ki/Pepenel (T) 6-2, 6-3; Rawal/Patel (U) def. Bell/Shue (TJ) 6-1, 6-1

No. 3 Doubles

Quarterfinals

Koeung-Zambrana/Miller (O) def. Smarick/Pugh (L) 10-0; Page/Godbold (M) def. Pham/Wells (W) 11-9; Taylor/Schneider (T) def. Jha/Marshall (TJ) 10-2; Hyde/Broder (U) def. Williams/Turner (C) 10-0

Semifinals

Page/Godbold (M) def. Koeung-Zambrana/Miller (O) 6-1, 5-7, (10-3); Hyde/Broder (U) def. Taylor/Schneider (T) 6-0, 6-1

CORRECTION

In a story on B3 Friday about the FCPS tennis seedings, top-seeded boys player Karthick Sankar’s school was misidentified. He goes to Tuscarora High.

