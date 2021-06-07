BASEBALL
Class 2A West quarterfinals
Oakdale 10, Seneca Valley 0 (6 innings)
The Bears’ Joe Pippin (four innings) and Matt Copen (two innings) combined to throw a no-hitter Monday, sending them into the semifinals.
Pippin started and struck out two with two walks and two hit batters; Copen fanned two with one walk and two hit batters.
For Oakdale, Evan Shultz and Colin Meade each had two hits, including a triple. Nick Miller, Pippin, Stephen Spencer and Colin Meade each added two hits.
The fourth-seeded Bears move to a road semifinal versus top-seeded Boonsboro at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Middletown 2, Walkersville 1
Chase Weller earned the win, going five scoreless innings, and the Knights scored both of their runs on a second-inning error.
Paul McHugh earned the save, going the final two innings.
The Lions got their run in the seventh, and they had the tying run on third when McHugh induced a soft liner to second to end the game.
Colby Moran had a double for the Knights (5-6), who advance to a road semifinal against Poolesville at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Walkersville pitcher Travis Remsberg went six innings, allowing no earned runs with five strikeouts.
SOFTBALL
Class 2A West quarterfinal
Poolesville 11, Oakdale 5
No details were provided.
BOYS LACROSSE
Class 2A West quarterfinal
Linganore 25, Seneca Valley 0
Twelve different Lancers struck for goals before the game was called after the third quarter due to lightning.
Second-seeded Linganore’s top point-scorer was Caleb Bennett, who had four goals and two assists. Other scorers were: Cole Stansbury (three goals, one assist), Kyle Gardner (three goals one assist), Dylan Kossoy (three goals), Logan Parish (two goals), Owen Drenner (two goals), Cody Griffis (two goals), Sean Mullineaux (one goal, one assist), Cam Scarborough (one goal, one assist), David Turnbull (one goal), Dylan LaVern (one goal) and Kason Gibbons (one goal.
Eli Etzler had 18 faceoff wins, while Turnbull had five ground balls.
The Lancers move on to host a semifinal against Middletown on Wednesday.
Walkersville 18, Damascus 11
The visiting Lions were paced by Nico McDonough (five goals, one assist) and Ethan Guillott (four goals, two assists) as they moved on.
Other Walkersville scorers were Blake Shoemaker (two goals, three assists), Brad Whitehouse (four goals), Etan Patrick (two goals, one assists), and Gabe Staley (one goal, one assist). Goalie Wil Muncy had nine saves.
The fifth-seeded Lions advance to a road semifinal against Oakdale on Wednesday.
Middeltown 15, Poolesville 7
Broden Moran had seven goals and one assist for the Knights.
Middletown advances to the regional semifinals, where it will play on the road against Linganore at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Connor O’Keefe had four goals and five assists for Middletown. Blake O’Keefe had two goals and three assists.
Judd Boniface and Jake Brandenburg each had one goal and one assist, and Cason Mitchell had one assist. Goalie Brian Rider had seven saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Class 2A West quarterfinals
Oakdale 18, Walkersville 6
Gabby Averill score eight goals to lead the fifth-seeded Bears into the semifinals, where they’ll face top-seeded Middletown on the road Wednesday.
Mckenna Witt scored three goals for Oakdale, while Allison Grunwell added two. Freshman goalie Nazia Rangwala-Vohra made five saves.
TENNIS
Boys Day 1 results from the FCPS tennis championships:
No. 1 Singles
Quarterfinals
Mitchel (O) def. Hatch (B) 10-6; Sharma (F) def. Winterle (W) 10-3; Lowery (U) def. James (M) 10-5
Semifinals
Sankar (T) def. Mitchel (O) 6-0, 6-0; Lowery (U) def. Sharma (F) 6-4, 6-1
No. 2 Singles
Play-in Round
Jain (TJ) def. Burns (W) 10-2;
Quarterfinals
Rossi (M) def. Jain (TJ) 10-4; Kennedy (B) def. Parker (O) 10-5; Knight (F) def. Markel (L) 10-0; Anspach (T) def. Senzer (U) 10-7
Semifinals
Kennedy (B) def. Rossi (M) 6-1, 7-5; Anspach (T) def. Knight (F) 6-3, 3-6, 10-3
No. 1 Doubles
Quarterfinals
Ahuja/Harish (U) def. Aramayo/Lopez-Duke (O) 10-0; Gupta/Sappington (T) def. Sharpe/Stillwell (W) 10-1; Pan/Sharma (F) def. Ahern/Kennedy (B) 10-3
Semifinals
Ahuja/Harish (U) def. Bliss/Nair (M) 6-0, 6-0; Gupta/Sappington (T) def. Pan/Sharma (F) 6-3, 3-0 (default)
No. 2 Doubles
Play-in Round
Joshi/Kota (U) def. Bedwell/Marquart (TJ) 10-0
Quarterfinals
Joshi/Kota (U) def. Miller/Schneider (M) 10-3; Rottgetting/Wernau (O) def. Ament/Hester (L) 10-6; Mercier/Taylor (T) def. Gaines/Yeeles (W) 10-1; Zaw/Zou (F) def. Genos/Nilssen (B) 10-4
Semifinals
Joshi/Kota (U) def. Rottgetting/Wernau (O) 6-0, 6-0; Mercier/Taylor (T) def. Zaw/Zou (F) 6-2, 6-1
No. 3 Doubles
Play-in Round
Garvey/Kurian (U) def. Burdette/Payne ( C) 10-0
Quarterfinals
Garvey/Kurian (U) def. Hauser/Rossi (M) 10-4; Bobofchak/Byrd (B) def. Brown/Nzouakea (T) 10-2; Connolly/Wyatt (O) def. Ash/Pernaranda (TJ) Default; Templeton/Uddin (F) def. Gilroy/Rowley (W) 10-2
Semifinals
Garvey/Kurian (U) def. Bobofchak/Byrd (B) 6-0, 6-0; Templeton/Uddin (F) def. Connolly/Wyatt (O) 6-2, 6-2
Girls Day 1 results from the FCPS tennis championships:
No. 1 Singles
Play-in Round
Gupta (T) def. Burley (F) 10-0
Quarterfinals
Warren (TJ) def. Gupta (T) 10-1; Troxell (M) def. Lieu (W) 10-6; McDonald (B) def. Overman (O) 10-7; Tambat (U) def. Baker (L) 10-0
Semifinals
Warren (TJ) def. Troxell (M) 6-0, 6-1; Tambat (U) def. McDonald (U) 6-1, 6-1
No. 2 Singles
Quarterfinals
Frye (T) got a bye; Kim (U) def. Butler (TJ) 10-4; Wetrogan (L) def. Miner (W) 10-3; Burkhard (O) def. Kaminski (M) 10-3
Semifinals
Frye (T) def. Kim (U) 6-3, 6-1; Burkhard (O) def. Wetrogan (L) 6-0, 6-1
No. 2 Doubles
Play-in round
Evans/Law-Knotts (C) def. Thompson/Kang (T) 10-7; Rhodes/Razunguzwa (B) def. Riddlemoser/Anderson (W) 10-7
Quarterfinals
Nielsen/Croghan (U) def. Evans/Law- Knotts (C) 10-2; Sasse/Snow (O) def. Sharma/Pau (F) 10-8; Fox/Cowperthwaite (M) def. Stevens/Lomnardo (TJ) 10-4; Rhodes/Razunguzwa (B) def. Kelley/Worley (L) 11-9
Semifinals
Nielsen/Croghan (U) def. Sasse/Snow (L) 6-1, 6-0; Fox/Cowperthwaite (M) def. Rhodes/Razunguzwa (B) 6-1,6-0
No. 2 Doubles
Play-in Round
Ki/Pepenel (O) def. Bain/Wambach (W) 10-6
Quarterfinals
Ki/Pepenel (T) def. Pabis/Candland (O) 10-2; Butler/Yeatman (M) def. Shawver/Johnson (B) 10-0; Rawal/Patel (U) def. Andrew/Weisberber (C) 10-6; Bell/Shue (TJ) def. Ullman/Presgraves (F) 10-5
Semifinals
Butler/Yeatman (M) def. Ki/Pepenel (T) 6-2, 6-3; Rawal/Patel (U) def. Bell/Shue (TJ) 6-1, 6-1
No. 3 Doubles
Quarterfinals
Koeung-Zambrana/Miller (O) def. Smarick/Pugh (L) 10-0; Page/Godbold (M) def. Pham/Wells (W) 11-9; Taylor/Schneider (T) def. Jha/Marshall (TJ) 10-2; Hyde/Broder (U) def. Williams/Turner (C) 10-0
Semifinals
Page/Godbold (M) def. Koeung-Zambrana/Miller (O) 6-1, 5-7, (10-3); Hyde/Broder (U) def. Taylor/Schneider (T) 6-0, 6-1
CORRECTION
In a story on B3 Friday about the FCPS tennis seedings, top-seeded boys player Karthick Sankar’s school was misidentified. He goes to Tuscarora High.
