BASEBALL

TJ 4, Frederick 3

Jacob Orr went 3-for-4 with a double and drove in the winning run with a single in the top of the ninth for the visiting Patriots (6-1) on Tuesday.

Jacob Hnath got the win, allowing one hit over three innings with four strikeouts. TJ starter Eric Thomas, who doubled, gave up two earned runs on five hits and struck out seven in six innings of work.

Kyle Brown had two hits with a double for Frederick, and R.J. Scott doubled. Starter Jack Surdez worked 6 2-3 innings, striking out eight and giving up two earned runs on five hits, and Andrew Layman worked the final 2 1-3 innings.

Catoctin 2, Oakdale 1

The Cougars’ Joey McMannis picked up the win, going five innings and allowing only one hit while striking out seven.

He teamed up with Ayden Shadle on a three-hitter. Shadle earned the save.

Dylan Nicholson and JJ Zirkle both doubled for the Cougars (4-3).

For Oakdale, Tommy Grace had a strong outing, going six innings with two earned runs and three strikeouts.

SOFTBALL

Oakdale 10, Catoctin 4

Leah Sothoron drove in four runs for the Bears (7-1), while Alexa Nelson had two RBIs.

Courtney Eyler had two hits, including her first homer since she had knee surgery during the offseason, and Kara Watkins had two hits.

TJ 9, Frederick 1

Grace Roark and Abby McGee combined on an abbreviated one-hitter for the Patriots.

Roark worked the first three innings, striking out six, and McGee worked the final two innings, striking out two and giving up one hit.

Maddie McDermott had two hits with a double and two RBIs for TJ. McGee tripled, and Roark had three RBIs.

Lauren Routzahn had Frederick’s hit.

TENNIS

TJ 3, Walkersville 2

Boys

Singles: Jani (TJ) def. Winderle 6-3, 6-3; Jain (TJ) def. Burns 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Lango/Marquart (TJ) def Sharpe/Bowley 6-1,6-1; Gaines/Yealed (W) def. Bedwell/Pernaranda 6-0, 6-4; Gilroy/Valadez (W) def. Ash/Obajemu 6-0, 6-1.

Girls

Walkersville 3, TJ 2

Singles: Warren (TJ) def. Lieu 6-0, 6-0; Butler (TJ) def. Bain 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Driscoll/Miner (W) def. Stevens/Lombardo 6-1, 6-2; Riddlemuser/Anderson (W) def. Bell/Shue 6-3, 6-0; Wells/Wamback (W) def. Jha/Marshall 6-0, 6-2

Tuscarora 3, Catoctin 2

Singles: Slivka (T) def. Smith 6-0, 6-0; Frye (T) def. Law-Knotts 6-2, 6-0. Doubles: Kovalcik/Archila (C) def. Ki/Gupta 6-2, 4-6, 10-5; Evans/Brandenburg (C) def. Kang/Thompson 6-2, 4-6, 10-5; Schneider/Pepenel (T) def. Andrew/Weisgerber 6-4, 3-6, 10-8.

