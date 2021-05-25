BASEBALL
TJ 4, Frederick 3
Jacob Orr went 3-for-4 with a double and drove in the winning run with a single in the top of the ninth for the visiting Patriots (6-1) on Tuesday.
Jacob Hnath got the win, allowing one hit over three innings with four strikeouts. TJ starter Eric Thomas, who doubled, gave up two earned runs on five hits and struck out seven in six innings of work.
Kyle Brown had two hits with a double for Frederick, and R.J. Scott doubled. Starter Jack Surdez worked 6 2-3 innings, striking out eight and giving up two earned runs on five hits, and Andrew Layman worked the final 2 1-3 innings.
Catoctin 2, Oakdale 1
The Cougars’ Joey McMannis picked up the win, going five innings and allowing only one hit while striking out seven.
He teamed up with Ayden Shadle on a three-hitter. Shadle earned the save.
Dylan Nicholson and JJ Zirkle both doubled for the Cougars (4-3).
For Oakdale, Tommy Grace had a strong outing, going six innings with two earned runs and three strikeouts.
SOFTBALL
Oakdale 10, Catoctin 4
Leah Sothoron drove in four runs for the Bears (7-1), while Alexa Nelson had two RBIs.
Courtney Eyler had two hits, including her first homer since she had knee surgery during the offseason, and Kara Watkins had two hits.
TJ 9, Frederick 1
Grace Roark and Abby McGee combined on an abbreviated one-hitter for the Patriots.
Roark worked the first three innings, striking out six, and McGee worked the final two innings, striking out two and giving up one hit.
Maddie McDermott had two hits with a double and two RBIs for TJ. McGee tripled, and Roark had three RBIs.
Lauren Routzahn had Frederick’s hit.
TENNIS
TJ 3, Walkersville 2
Boys
Singles: Jani (TJ) def. Winderle 6-3, 6-3; Jain (TJ) def. Burns 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Lango/Marquart (TJ) def Sharpe/Bowley 6-1,6-1; Gaines/Yealed (W) def. Bedwell/Pernaranda 6-0, 6-4; Gilroy/Valadez (W) def. Ash/Obajemu 6-0, 6-1.
Girls
Walkersville 3, TJ 2
Singles: Warren (TJ) def. Lieu 6-0, 6-0; Butler (TJ) def. Bain 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Driscoll/Miner (W) def. Stevens/Lombardo 6-1, 6-2; Riddlemuser/Anderson (W) def. Bell/Shue 6-3, 6-0; Wells/Wamback (W) def. Jha/Marshall 6-0, 6-2
Tuscarora 3, Catoctin 2
Singles: Slivka (T) def. Smith 6-0, 6-0; Frye (T) def. Law-Knotts 6-2, 6-0. Doubles: Kovalcik/Archila (C) def. Ki/Gupta 6-2, 4-6, 10-5; Evans/Brandenburg (C) def. Kang/Thompson 6-2, 4-6, 10-5; Schneider/Pepenel (T) def. Andrew/Weisgerber 6-4, 3-6, 10-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.