BOYS BASKETBALL
MSD 75, Fort Hill 69
The Orioles (3-1) prevailed in a tight game Thursday night behind Zion Ortiz’s 21 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and five steals.
Jaden Joseph added 18 points, 15 boards and eight assists. Ethan Sheppeck had 10 points with five rebounds. Nathan Sheppeck scored eight points with eight assists.
Boonsboro 75, Middletown 55
The host Knights (1-3) received 22 points from Jake Brandenburg and nine from Jackson Polansky.
Middletown won the JV game 43-38, led by Matt Phillips’ 12 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
FSK 56, TJ 52
The Patriots’ Trinity Lindblade scored 22 points with five steals, four assists, three blocks in the loss.
Shawn Jones added 15 points for TJ (0-3). Liz Nwachukwa had seven rebounds, while Gabby Concepcion had five.
FSK won the JV game 46-44. TJ’s Dakota Brubaker scored 12.
Fort Hill 67, MSD 50
The Orioles’ Citrine Lummer scored 28 points with six rebounds and six steals. Bella Finkle scored nine points to go with seven rebounds. Kaylieah Fuller added eight boards.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Boys
Walkersville 122, Brunswick 33
Multi-event winners: Walkersville — Jayden Cruz, Logan Rowland, Tyler Waltz, Landon Tolbert, Luke Pieklo, Brandon Valente, Tony Simms.
Oakdale 124, Frederick 51
Multi-event winners: Oakdale — Josh Harris, Jacob Demory, Nathaneal Milliken, Ashtin Jenkins. Frederick — Ethan Tluszcz. Diving winner: Kevin Tu, Oakdale.
Girls
Walkersville 103, Brunswick 70
Multi-event winners: Walkersville — Julia Pinetti, Abigail Atallah, Kennedy Conley, Abigail Brower and Paige Harris. Brunswick — Ella Machen. Diving winner: Stephanie Henry, Walkersville.
Oakdale 97, Frederick 89
Multi-event winners: Frederick — Rachael Bostian, Caroline Gregory, Samantha Fulton, Sidney Tucci. Diving winner: Abigail Coblish, Oakdale.
WRESTLING
Wednesday’s matches
Frederick 48, T. Johnson 30
152 — Zaw (F) pin Briggs, :32; 160 — Adkins (T) pin Akwanda, 2:32; 170 — Quintanilla (F) pin Kakou, 2:48; 182 — Fitzgerald (T) won by forfeit; 195 — Perez (T) won by forfeit; 220 — Kamden (F) pin Maslan, :22; 285 — Galarza (F) pin Rodriguez, 1:37; 106 — double forfeit; 113 — Landin (T) won by forfeit; 120 — Seebach (F) pin Jiron, 1:10; 126 — Price (T) pin Risor, :23; 132 — Cin (F) won by forfeit; 138 — Raines (F) pin Zampino, 1:36; 145 — Taracena (F) pin Funes, 1:53.
Boonsboro 72, T. Johnson 12
160 — Cornell (B) pin Adkins, :33; Petty (B) pin Kakou, :12; 182 — Fitzgerald (T) pin McLean, 2:31; 195 — Elliott (B) pin Maslan, :11; 220 — Trocola (B) won by forfeit; 285 — Cornell (B) pin Rodriguez, :50; 106 — Jivan (B) won by forfeit; 113 — Halling (B) pin Landin, :18; 120 — Martucci (B) pin Jiron, 5:12; 126 — Price (T) pin Henry, :14; 132 — Mikus (B) won by forfeit; 138 — Rinebolt (B) pin Zampino, :16; 145 — Ballantine (B) pin Funes, :44; 152 — Fouche-Rivera (B) pin Briggs, :15.
