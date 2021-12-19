BOYS BASKETBALL
TJ 78, SJCP 72
Cecil Doherty hit a game-tying 3-pointer off an assist from Sam Larbi with 2.5 seconds left in the first overtime to force a second overtime, and the Patriots went on to beat the Vikings in the The Challenge Key City tournament at Hood College on Saturday.
Oscar Contreras led the Patriots with 21 points and was the game MVP. Doherty follow up with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Larbi had 11 points, and Bryan Asang scored 10.
St. John’s was led by Machai Nelson with 26 points and Jaden Codlin with 14 points.
Walkersville 51, Urbana 42
The Lions broke open a tight game by outscoring the Hawks 19-5 in the third quarter in the The Challenge Key City tournament.
Josh Stevens led Walkersville with 27 points, and Ralph Akuta led the Hawks with nine points.
New Town 65, Oakdale 28
The Bears lost in The Challenge Key City.
Ayden Fry and Christian Wade each had a team-high six points for the Bears. Dominic Nichols had eight rebounds.
MSD 61, FCA 58
Zion Ortiz had 24 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals to help the Orioles beat the Defenders in The Challenge Key City.
Jaden Joseph had 19 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for MSD (4-1), and Nathan Sheppeck had nine points, seven assists and four steals.
Jonny Canning led FCA (5-1) with 29 points. Nathan Bowes had nine points and four assists, Greg Quire had eight points and 14 rebounds and Nate Canning had six assists.
Frederick Warriors 80, Mountain View Christian Academy 24
Caleb Passarelli had a triple double and scored his 1,000th career point to help the visiting Warriors roll.
Passarelli had 28 points, 22 rebounds, 10 steals and six assists. David Homans and Mica Kojic each had 18 points for the Warriors (6-1). Kojic had five steals, while David Switzer and Homans had four steals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Frederick Warriors 55, Mountain View Christian Academy 32
Ella Bennett had 21 points, five rebounds, five steals and four assists for the Warriors (6-1).
Janel Morrisey had 15 points, five rebounds, five assists, eight steals and three blocks for the Warriors. Miriam Narat had six rebounds and four steals.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Jeff Spielman Winter Classic
Oakdale’s boys and Urbana’s girls both won team titles at the meet at Hagerstown Community College.
The Bears placed first among 16 boys squads with 91 points, and second-place Thomas Johnson had 60 points.
Oakdale’s 4x800 relay team (Nate Wooster, Sam Skinner, Reed Fliegel and Abhishek Mudireddy), 4x200 relay team (Ajauni Kerr, Kristian Moore, Mason Scott and Sam Starrs) and 4x400 relay team (Mudireddy, Wooster, Connor Pamplin and Joseph Mambo) each finished first. Starrs won the pole vault, and Mudireddy won the 1,600.
Other Frederick County boys that won events were: Catoctin’s Brody Buffington (55 dash); Tuscarora’s Cameron Ellis (300); TJ’s Dakari Burton (500); Tuscarora’s Michael Cunningham (800); Frederick’s Adam Moezaw (shot put); and Tuscarora’s Edwin Niemandt (high jump).
The Hawks topped the 17-team girls field with 83 points, beating second-place Century by a point.
Urbana got wins from Ivy Coldren (800), Angeline Amefia (55 hurdles) and Fiona Agyekum (shot put).
TJ”s Elisa Ramos won the pole vault, and Oakdale’s Ellen Gill won the 300.
