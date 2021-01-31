BOYS BASKETBALL
Loudoun County Patriots 75, Warriors 67
David Switzer led the Frederick Warriors with 20 points, four assists and three steals in Saturday’s loss to the Patriots.
Tyler Lindley had 16 points and three assists for the Warriors (7-2). David Homans had 15 points and four assists, Mica Kojic had nine rebounds and three assists and Caleb Passarelli had seven rebounds and seven assists.
Carroll Christian 78, Warriors 68
Carroll Christian handed the Warriors their first loss of the season on Friday.
David Switzer led the Warriors with 21 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Caleb Passarelli had 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks, Mica Kojic had 12 points and seven rebounds and Tyler Lindley had 10 points. David Homans had five assists.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Carroll Christian 50, Warriors 24
Ella Bennett led the Warriors (5-2) with nine points, five rebounds, six steals and three assists.
Grace Turner had nine blocks, five rebounds and three steals for the Warriors, and Marie Pedroza had five rebounds.
