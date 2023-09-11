FOOTBALL
Frederick 34, Westminster 26
Davion Pryor had a trio of TDs to pace the Cadets’ victory Monday night on the road as they improved to 2-0.
Pryor had five catches for 84 yards. On the ground, Tae Anderson rushed for 178 yards and a TD on 26 carries.
Quarterback Greyson Rollman went 8 of 18 for 117 yards and two TD passes.
Newton Essiem returned a kickoff 96 yards for a score, the third longest in program history.
Jude Hattenberg kicked four extra points.
The Cadets play again in four days, meeting Oakdale on Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Frederick 9, St. John’s 1
It was a record night for Adrian Artis and the Cadets, as the freshman tied one program record and broke another in a win that set a team mark for most goals scored in a game.
Artis tallied five goals, tying the school record set by Cathy Billups in 1985. She also had two assists, and those helped her break Billups’ previous school record — set in the same contest — for single-game points with 12.
Frederick’s Dulce Lopez added two goals. Paola Jimenez added one goal, while Lizeth Duran had one goal and one assist. Sylvia Apshago added two assists.
Tuscarora 4, Poolesville 2
The Titans were led by a hat trick from Ella Sheridan.
Nina Connors added their other goal goal, while Alex Bender had two assists. Celeste Rodriguez Aguilar and Natalie Childress each had one assist.
Laney Barton made eight saves.
BOYS SOCCER
Middletown 3, F. Scott Key 1
The Knights’ Rory Kopelson had two goals in the win.
Arkins Jules added the other goal, while Fredy Hernandez and Matthew Cioffi had assists. Gary Wright made one save in goal.
Middletown won the JV game 2-1.
Oakdale 4, Jefferson 1
Ekow Yankah had two goals to help the Bears to a win.
Leo Alvarado and Rahim Diaby each had one goal for Oakdale. Chase Fisher, Jalen Keller, Braeden Rawlins and Jack Fluke each had one assist. In goal, Max Davis had four saves and allowed no goals in 55 minutes, Evan Fluke had six saves and allowed one goal in 25 minutes.
Catoctin 3, James Buchanan 1
Matthew Offutt had two goals to help the Cougars improve to 2-1.
Elias Irons had one goal for Catoctin. Franklyn Pena and Patrick Morlan each had one assist. Michael Metz, Brayden Grable, Cody Faulkner, Robert Ruch and Erick Lopez had key defensive cleanups.
Good Counsel 2, Frederick 0
No details were provided.
VOLLEYBALL
TJ 3, Catoctin 0
Scores: 26-24, 25-16, 25-9. TJ leaders: Brynn Cochran, 12 kills, 7 digs; Kamryn Davis, 22 assists, 6 digs; Raylin Horst, 8 digs; Temidire Oluboyo, 4 kills. Catoctin leaders: Aria Calhoun, 6 kills, 2 aces, 7 digs; Abbey Shaffer, 16 digs, 1 ace; Tatiana Owens, 2 blocks; Grace Keller, 7 digs, 2 aces; Alex Potter, 9 assists.
Tuscarora 3, Middletown 0
Scores: 25-19, 26-24, 25-12. Tuscarora leaders: Kyra Brockett, 7 kills, 2 aces, 4 digs; Colleen Catania, 4 blocks, 5 digs; Jaida Connolly, 3 blocks; Marianna Bright, 13 kills, 4 blocks; Regan Byrd, 22 digs; Zayna Brooks, 14 assists; Isabella Scarzella, 12 assists. Middletown leaders: Lily Godbold, 12 kills, 10 digs; Kasey Harps, 14 digs; Charlye Wood, 20 assists. JV: Tuscarora won 2-1.
Broadneck 3, St. John’s 1
Scores: 25-12, 27-29, 25-11, 25-19. St. John’s leaders: Sydney Naill, 18 digs; Katie Russell, 8 kills, 10 digs; Nadia Ferguson, 3 blocks; Serena Treadwell, 20 assists; Kate DelGrippo, 6 kills, 12 digs. JV: Broadneck won 2-0.
Boonsboro 3, Frederick 0
No details were provided.
FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty 4, Tuscarora 0
Titans goalie Allie Wallin made 19 saves in defeat.
GOLF
Middletown 169, Smithsburg 214
Jackson Polansky, Keller Routzahn, and Ollie Witt all shot 42 for the Knights at Richland Golf Club.
