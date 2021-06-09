SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS
1A West semifinals
Brunswick 4, Catoctin 3
Emily Stockman led a seventh-inning rally with a tying two-run home run before Shelby Johnson later walked with the bases loaded as the Railroaders erased a 3-1 deficit for the walk-off win Wednesday.
Brunswick’s Ellen Stockman pitched the complete game and had two hits.
No. 2 seed Brunswick advances to face either top-seeded Clear Spring or fourth-seeded Hancock for the regional title.
Emily Stockman had three hits. Amber Kent had two hits.
2A West semifinals
Middletown 19, Poolesville 0 (5 innings)
Taylor Broadbent pitched a no-hitter for the Knights, striking out nine in 5 innings.
Middletown moves on to the final Friday against either Boonsboro or Williamsport.
Emma Ranneberger and Sydney Leadbetter each had three hits.
Kyra Morgan, Ashlynn Routzahn and Chloe Saunders each had two hits. One of Saunders’ hits was a triple.
3A West semifinals
Thomas Johnson 16, Frederick 2 (5 innings)
Andrea Larson hit a home run and pitched a complete-game five-hitter as top-seeded TJ moved on.
Larson fanned 13 in the pitcher’s circle. She drove in three runs at the plate.
Jordan Gugliuzza had three RBIs. Carliegh Warsing had a double and two RBIs.
The Patriots (10-3) advance to the region final against either Linganore or Tuscarora.
4A West semifinals
Quince Orchard 11, Urbana 10
The Hawks (11-3) had the tying run on third base in the seventh inning, but could not bring it home.
Quince Orchard generated six earned runs on nine hits. The Cougars walked 10 times. They scored two runs in the fifth inning, four runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to advance to the regional semifinals.
Olivia Perera homered, Cici Bullock went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Delainey Quartucci had a three-run double and Maggie Hummer drove in two with a double for Urbana.
BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
1A West semifinals
Catoctin 6, Smithsburg 5
The fourth-seeded Cougars knocked off the top-seeded Blazers to reach final at Smithsburg.
Catoctin was led by Logan Simanski (two doubles), Connor Crum (two doubles), Joey Mcmannis (two hits) and Bryson Cabellero (two hits).
Cabellero got the win, striking out nine in five innings. Peyton Castellow got the save.
The Cougars and Leopards play at 4 p.m. Friday.
3A West semifinals
Thomas Johnson 5, Tuscarora 1
Jacob Orr accounted for all five of TJ’s runs. He went 2-for-3 with a leadoff homer and a bases-clearing triple and scored again later in the game.
Senior Zach Buckley added a pair of hits for TJ (10-2), which faces Linganore in the regional final Friday.
Devon Coldren pitched a complete-game four-hitter for the Patriots. He allowed no earned runs and struck out two.
2A West semifinals
Middletown 5, Poolesville 4 (9 innings)
Chase Weller’s RBI double drove in Josh Wagner in the top of the ninth, then reliever Paul McHugh navigated out of some trouble in the bottom of the inning to end the game on a liner to center field as the Knights advanced to the regional final.
Middletown travels to Boonsboro on Friday for the championship game.
McHugh earned the win with 3 2-3 innings of scoreless relief. He also had two hits.
Joey Nicholson had started the game, going five innings and allowing one earned run.
Boonsboro 4, Oakdale 3
The Warriors scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to take the victory and end the Bears’ season.
Colin Meade went the distance for Oakdale. Nick Miller had two hits, and Joe Pippin had an RBI double.
4A West semifinals
Urbana 10, Quince Orchard 6
Keegan Johnson earned the win on the mound with three innings of work and added three RBIs as the top-seeded Hawks reached the regional final.
They’ll host Clarksburg on Friday for the title.
Urbana’s Julian Samonte had three hits, including a double. Joey Galloway had two hits, including a double. Brendan Yagesh added two hits, including a triple and three RBIs. Layton Wenk contributed two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
BOYS LACROSSE PLAYOFFS
1A West semifinals
Brunswick 12, Catoctin 11, OT
Isaac Herbert won an overtime faceoff, then Peyton Dean found Josh Cadle, who scored his fifth goal of the night to send the Railroaders past the Cougars.
Brunswick advances to face Smithsburg on the road in the final at 6 p.m. Friday.
Other Railroader leaders were: Cadle (five goals, four assists, JT Harich (three goals, three assists), Cameron Cornett (two goals, two assists), Brice Bell (two goals), Herbert (22 faceoff wins), and Charlie Lawrence (eight saves).
3A West Semifinals
Urbana 20, Frederick 0
Jack and Jason Jozwiak and Jacob Ward each scored three goals for Urbana.
Jack Jozwiak added four assists for the Hawks.
Goalkeeper Collen McKay made two saves for Urbana.
Andrew Bennett, Austin McMahon, Gavin McKay and Jason Kolar each added two goals for the Hawks.
2A West semifinals
Oakdale 21, Walkersville 3
No information was provided from this game
GIRLS LACROSSE PLAYOFFS
3A West semifinals
Tuscarora 13, Frederick 7
The host Titans received a game-best six goals from Katie Paredes, advancing to face top-seeded Urbana in the final on Friday.
Tuscarora’s Rachel Nichols added four goals and an assist, while Natalie Lepkowski had two goals, and Ashley Elliott had three assist. Goalie Brianna Amick made seven saves.
Frederick’s Nicole Sibold had four goals, while goalie Mae Beins made 13 saves.
