CROSS-COUNTRY REGIONALS
Class 1A West
Brunswick’s boys ended a 32-year drought by winning the regional championship with 33 points Thursday at Smithsburg High, and Catoctin’s Alexander Contreras won the boys race with a time of 16 minutes, 54 seconds.
The Railroaders easily outdistanced runner-up Smithsburg (75), putting their five scoring runners in the top 13 for the win.
Ray Gibson was their best finisher. He took second in a time of 17:17.
Brunswick’s Caleb Shullenbarger (fourth), Andrew McGillivray (fifth), Collin Bomysoad (ninth) and Morgon Corwin (13th).
The Brunswick Boys Cross Country team won the 1A west Regional Cross Country Meet held at Smithsburg on Thursday.
This is the first time since 1989 that a Brunswick boys cross country team has won the regional. Brunswick won the meet with 33 points, 2nd place was Smithsburg with 75 points.
Catoctin’s boys team also qualified for the state meet by finishing fourth.
In the girls race, Catoctin’s Jenna Conley placed fourth with a time of 20:25.
The Brunswick girls missed out on advancing to states by nine points, but they did have two individuals, Lauren Laverty (11th) and Nadia Remaley (17th), qualify as individuals.
Class 3A West
Linganore’s girls scored 42 points, spearheaded by the two-three finish from Caroline Perrone and Mikayla Moxley as they captured the team championship at Thomas Johnson High School, where the top five teams advanced to states.
The girls race was won by Frederick’s Caroline Gregory in 18:44.98. She added another individual title to her haul this season, while her Cadets placed second with 54 points.
The Lancers’ other scoring runners were Meredith Moyer (ninth), Anna Quackenbush (16th) and Lucy Ellis (18th).
Gregory was followed by Frederick teammates Juliana Brawner (fourth), Lucinda Slagle (11th), Amelia Slagle (17th) and Sofia Driver (21st).
Oakdale was third (85), paced by Hailey Hallenberg (fifth). The Bears’ other scorers were Caylin Walker (13th), Madison Chorney (14th), Sydney Querry (22nd) and Sarah Anderson (31st).
Tuscarora was fourth, as Aylene Hernandez led the Titans by taking seventh. Her scoring teammates were Marilyn Blay (19th), Elizabeth Youth (20th), Ryan Mills (28th) and Briley Sanford (33rd).
TJ’s Erin Reeder (15th) also qualified for states as an individual.
On the boys side, FCPS champion Jack Sears, of Linganore, prevailed as the individual champion in 16:36.40. His Lancers were the top county finisher, taking second to champion Springbrook by the score of 62-74.
Sears topped Oakdale’s Abhishek Mudireddy for the title. The Bears placed third in a meet where the top six teams advanced to states.
Linganore’s other scorers were Marty Ratchford (12th), Ronan Perrone (15th), Isaac Hanson (20th) and Liam Griffin (26th).
Oakdale’s other scorers were Reed Fliegel (10th), David Tressler (21st), Sam Skinner (25th) and Ryan Brightman (35th).
TJ took fifth with 115 points scored by James Partlow (seventh), Devin Bora (19th), Christion Hunt (22nd), Tristan Kruse (31st) and Jonathan Regules (36th).
Tuscarora placed sixth with 123 points scored by Kamsi Obuekwe (11th), Andrew Franklin (14th), Michael Cunningham (23rd), Brendan Lane (33rd) and Luke Bernota (42nd).
Frederick’s Gavin Legge also qualified for states by taking fifth.
Class 4A West
The Urbana girls continued their postseason roll by winning the regional title at Clarksburg High, scoring 67 points to defeat Walter Johnson (74).
The Hawks’ Ivy Coldren took third to propel them to victory.
Urbana’s other scoring runners were Addison Lauer (11th), Sofia Cedrone (14th), Mara Bell (18th) and Lyna Beraich (21st).
As for the boys, Urbana’s Chris Sapp (ninth) and Henry Rodrigues (18th) qualified for states as individuals.
Volleyball Regional Playoffs
Class 4A West Region II quarterfinals
Urbana 3, Seneca Valley 0
Scores: 25-5 25-5 25-10. Urbana leaders: Tatiana Johnson, 12 kills, 6 aces, 2 blocks, 10 assists; Claire Thompson, 5 kills, 2 blocks; Penelope Hiepler, 16 digs, 3 aces. Next round: Urbana travels to face Quince Orchard on Monday in the semifinals.
Class 3A West Region I quarterfinals
Oakdale 3, Frederick 0
No details were provided. Next round: Oakdale will host South Hagerstown in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Monday.
South Hagerstown 3, Thomas Johnson 0
No details were provided as TJ’s season came to an end.
Class 1A West Region II quarterfinals
Catoctin 3, Brunswick 0
Scores: 25-15, 25-11, 25-11. Catoctin leaders: Dani Baker, 9 aces; Rylee Curtis,12 kills; Paige Romeril,11 digs; Paige Smith, 16 assists. Next round: Catoctin hosts Smithsburg in the semifinals.
