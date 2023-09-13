GIRLS SOCCER
Frederick 11, South Hagerstown 0
For the second consecutive game, the Cadets eclipsed the program record for goals in a game.
They were led Wednesday by Adriana Artis’ two goals and two assists. Mira Deni, Lizeth Duran and Dulce Lopez each scored two goals. Syl Apshago added a goal and an assist. Jamisyn Kenyatta and Zoey Dimitriou each had a goal.
Tuscarora 1, North Hagerstown 0
The golden goal came from the Titans’ Ella Sheridan on an assist from Natalie Childress.
Tuscarora goalkeeper Laney Barton made six saves.
Walkersville 1, Boonsboro 0
Azrayiah Davis’ penalty kick in the first half was the only goal of the game, and it moved the Lions to 3-0.
Keepers Paige Miller and Ethel Wright combined for the shutout with 12 saves.
Walkersville won the JV game 3-1.
Middletown 1, Smithsburg 0
Bella Derr scored the game’s lone goal as the Knights (1-2) defeated the Leopards.
Middletown goalkeepers Kristine Paza had two saves, while Emily Krichbaum made four.
Middletown won the JV match 4-1.
Score: Linganore 8, Thomas Johnson 0
BOYS SOCCER
Frederick 2, South Hagerstown 0
Zander Templeton and Edilson Barbosa each had a goal for the Cadets.
Josue Palma and Cristian Duran had assists.
Gavin Riser and Patrick Rodriguez combined for the shutout in goal.
Middletown 5, Smithsburg 1
Alex DeVriendt scored two goals to lead the Knights’ win.
Rory Kopelson added one goal and one assist. Fredy Hernandez and Kashton Dalhouse each had one goal for Middletown (2-2-1). Jaxton Hoffman, Gabe Cottrell and MC Cioffi added assists.
Middletown won the JV game 2-1.
Walkersville 1, Boonsboro 0
The Lions made Austin Milyard’s early first-half goal stand up.
Goalkeeper Kollin Purgason handled the Warriors’ pressure in the second half, recording nine saves and the shutout.
VOLLEYBALL
Urbana 3, Oakdale 0
Scores: 25-13, 25-22, 25-13. Urbana leaders: Ava Hinnant 7 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks; Lilly Eichelberger, 5 kills, 3 aces, 7 digs; Kaelynn Burge, 19 assists, 4 kills, 6 aces. Oakdale leaders: Molly Stevenson, 8 kills, 5 digs, 2 aces; Ava Bilali, 13 assists, 4 digs; Kay Angeh, 5 kills, 1 block; Faith Miller, 5 kills, 1 block; Katelyn Roberts, 10 digs; Andrea Medrano, 7 digs. Urbana record: 3-0. JV: Oakdale won 2-0.
North Hagerstown 3, Tuscarora 0
Scores: 25-14, 25-18, 25-15. Tuscarora leaders: Lillian King, 5 kills, 5 digs, 1 block; Kyra Brockett, 4 kills; Gizelle Lamptey, 4 blocks; Marianna Bright, 7 blocks; Regan Byrd, 14 digs, 3 aces; Zayna Brooks, 8 assists.
Mercy 3, St. John’s 2
Scores: 25-22, 25-20, 20-25, 22-25, 16-14. St. John’s leaders: Sydney Naill, 8 aces, 42 digs; Kate DelGrippo, 8 kills, 22 digs; Katie Russell, 12 kills; Serena Treadwell, 25 assists.
Boonsboro 3, Walkersville 1
Scores: 22-25, 25-13, 25-6, 25-19. Walkersville leaders: Ella Montgomery, 13 digs; Krisha Patel, 11 digs; Anna Swann, 11 digs; Ashlyn Krajewski, 6 kills; Ariyanna Namdar, 6 kills; Olivia Manos, 10 assists; Anna Swann, 10 assists. Walkersville record: 2-2.
FIELD HOCKEY
Oakdale 6, Linganore 1
The Bears poured on the offense in the win, led by Grayson Raiford, who had two goals and an assist.
Kate Moore and Allison Finley both had one goal and one assist. Other goal scorers were Anna Alt and Reese Rymon.
Goalie Iris Mokashi made one save in the win.
Walkersville 2, Catoctin 0
The Lions received goals from Isabella Word and Chloe Gains. Jia Dunn had an assist.
GOLF
Oakdale 157, Thomas Johnson 169
Oakdale’s Zac Taylor and Ty Yuhas each shot a 38 for the victorious Bears at Holly Hills Country Club.
TJ was paced by Carter Smith, who also shot a 38.
Middletown 156, Catoctin 170
The co-low medalists for Middletown were Keller Routzahn and Ollie Witt, who both carded a 38 at Gettysburg National Golf Club.
Catoctin’s Jordan Moore shot a 39.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.