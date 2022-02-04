BOYS BASKETBALL
Brunswick 61, Middletown 58
The host Railroaders battled past the Knights, getting 18 points, six rebounds and three assists from Bryton Schnur.
Caleb Shullenbarger added 11 points and five steals. Leif Elfrey added 10 points and four rebounds.
Brunswick won the JV game 45-30, with Jackson Dudley scoring 18 points.
Oakdale 72, Urbana 48
The visitingBears (12-4) were led by Alex Hawkins with 24 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Cameron Dorner scored 19 with nine assists , five rebounds and five steals.
Tuscarora 76, South Hagerstown 52
Malik Witherspoon scored 18 points with 10 rebounds for the visiting Titans, while Latrell Mark contributed 15 points with 11 assists.
It was the second straight night they each had a double-double. Jaleel Ambush scored 10.
South Hagerstown won the JV game 58-44. The Titans’ Breylon Lewis scored 10.
North Hagerstown 66, TJ 62
The visiting Patriots entered the final quarter behind by three and eventually went ahead by that amount, but the back-and-forth affair went to the Hubs as TJ struggled from the foul line down the stretch.
For TJ (10-6), Sam Larbi scored 14 points, Bryan Asang scored 13 and Cecil Doherty scored 12.
TJ won the JV game 58-40, led by Christian Contreras scored 26.
Boonsboro 69, Catoctin 67
The visiting Cougars trailed by 18 before going on a 20-3 run down the stretch. They had the ball with about 20 seconds left, but they couldn’t convert, and the Warriors held on for the victory.
Dylan Nicholson had 26 points for the Cougars. Ryan Burke added 12, while Colin Toms scored 11.
Boonsboro won the JV game.
MSD 52, Greater Grace 46
Zion Ortiz (18 points, 10 rebounds) and Mepper Beshears (16 points, 10 rebounds) each had a double-double as the Orioles improved to 16-2.
Nathan Sheppeck contributed 13 points, six boards and three steals. Ortiz had four steals.
Frederick Warriors 47, Grace Academy 34
David Homans dropped 27 points for the Warriors (15-3).
Mica Kojic scored 11. Caleb Passarelli had eight rebounds and 10 assists. Aaron Chew grabbed 11 boards with two blocks.
Williamsport 59, Walkersville 52
Josh Stevens paced the visiting Lions (14-4) in defeat with 13 points, five rebounds and four steals.
Kenyon Johnson added 12 points with seven boards.
Walkersville won the JV game 51-37, with Darius Eubank scoring 14.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Frederick 64, Linganore 29
The host Cadets won their sixth straight behind Sydney Huskey’s 19 points, five rebounds, six steals and three assist.
Brianna Feifer chipped in 14 points. Asha Lacet notched a double-double with 11 points, 10 steals and eight rebounds. Aubree Murray had five blocks and five rebounds in her first game of the season.
Middletown 47, Brunswick 20
The host Knights were led by Riley Nelson with 10 points and five assists.
Kaylee Franklin contributed eight points and nine rebounds.
Brunswick was led by Kara Graves with six points. Abbey Bolingbroke grabbed 15 rebounds.
Middletown won the JV game 33-19. The Knights’ Kate Stamper had 14 points.
Tuscarora 51, South 35
The Titans celebrated Senior Night with a victory, as Skylar Davis paced them with 19 points.
Mia Hill added 12, while Agee Frazier had 11.
MSD 45, Greater Grace 30
The Orioles (8-11) were spurred by a pair of double-doubles. Sigridura Junc scored 22 points with 11 rebounds. Citrine Lummer added 14 points and 15 rebounds to go with four steals and three assists.
Truly Austin had four rebounds, two steals and five assists.
Frederick Warriors 48, Grace Academy 29
The Warriors (20-1) were led by Ella Bennett with 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals.
Tay McDonald added 16 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Janel Morrisey had nine steals.
WRESTLING
Oakdale 37, Frederick 24
120 — double forfeit; 126 — Risor (F) won by forfeit; 132 — Hathaway (O) pin Quintanilla, :59; 138 — double forfeit; 145 — Walker (O) dec. Taracena, 16-12; 152 — Sandy (O) dec. Akwada, 12-4; 160 — Quintanilla (F) won by forfeit; 170 — Thomas (O) pin Skidmore, 2:59; 182 — Blanchard (O) pin Kamden, 1:12; 220 — Wilhite (O) won by forfeit; 285 — Galarza (F) won by forfeit; 106 — double forfeit; 113 — Acerenza (F) won by forfeit.
Thursday
Linganore 74, Century 5
170 — Witmer (L) tech. fall Schyuler, 15-0; 182 — Golliday (L) won by forfeit; 195 — Rice (L) won by forfeit; 220 — Shultz (L) pin Ellis, 1:21; 285 — Bernstein (L) pin Krahe, 1;23; 106 — Arthur (L) won by forfeit; 113 — Wilson (L) pin Grogg, 1:31; 120 — Wheat (L) pin Taylor, :46; 126 — Rohn (L) pin Guervara, :37; 132 — Perando (L) pin Guervara, 2:48; 138 — Hurst (C) pin Pickett, 4:20; 145 — Lawn (L) pin Wagner, 2:01; 152 — Aidan (L) dec. Joey, 11-6; 160 — Arneson (L) pin Ferguson, 2:41.
