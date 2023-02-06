GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brunswick 59, Boonsboro 37
It was a record-setting night for the Railroaders’ Cassidy Rhodes, who eclipsed the school record for career 3-pointers Monday when she hit her second of five on the game.
She broke a 26-year-old mark previously held by Julie Foltz (136).
Rhodes finished the victory with 23 points, four steals and four assists. She sank her record-breaking trey in the third quarter.
Brunswick’s Andie Welsh and Ryley Backer both had 11 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.
Boonsboro won the JV game 30-23.
Catoctin 54, South Carroll 42
Grace Williams and Kayden Glotfelty each tallied 15 points for the Cougars (14-4), while Brooke Williams had a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds in the win.
Grace Williams added seven rebounds. Taylor Smith had eight rebounds with four assists.
South Carroll won the JV game 45-39. Catoctin’s Kelsey Troxell scored 19 points.
Oakdale 72, South Hagerstown 34
Four Bears (14-6) scored in double figures, led by Alisa Ortiz and Emma Carey with 12 points apiece.
Brynn Ohlhoff scored 10 points with seven rebounds, and Alexis Rowe had 11 points with five rebounds. Skai Bayless had six ssists. McKenna Witt and Emma Carey each had four steals and four assists.
JV Score: Thomas Johnson 32, Frederick 23: TJ’s Aniyah Gee scored 13 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Boonsboro 56, Brunswick 52
Garrett Bowie paced the Railroaders in defeat with team highs of 18 points and eight rebounds.
Ethan Genos added 15 points and seven boards, while Ethan Houch had 10 boards and two blocks. Ricky Cicmanec added five boards, four assists and three steals.
Brunswick won the JV game 53-13, getting 12 points from Nat Borawski and 10 from Eli Miller.
