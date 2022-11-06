BOYS SOCCER PLAYOFFS
Class 1A quarterfinals
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
BOYS SOCCER PLAYOFFS
Class 1A quarterfinals
Brunswick 3, South Carroll 0
The Railroaders moved one step closer to defending their state title by beating the visiting Cavaliers on Saturday at Othello Regional Park.
Brunswick (15-2-3) advances to the state semifinals, where it will face Perryville at Linganore High School on Saturday.
Keeper Finn McGannon had six saves, including one on a penalty kick late in the first half, for the Railroaders.
Logan Malone, Ricky Cicmanec and Will Burton each had one goal for Brunswick. Cicmanec, Graham Putnam and Blake Whitcomb each had one assist.
Class 3A quarterfinals
Tuscarora 4, Wilde Lake 0
Getting goals from four different players, the Titans rolled to a win over the Wildcats.
Tuscarora (17-1) advances to the state semifinals, where it will play Towson at Crofton High School on Friday.
Ryan Jay, Ryan Stouffer, Erick Rodriguez and Mike Gulla each had one goal for the Titans. Kyle Lillis, Oscar Valdez, Blain Stere and Ryan Stouffer each had one assist. Keeper Aidan Ritta had two saves to record the shutout.
GIRLS SOCCER PLAYOFFS
Class 1A quarterfinals
South Carroll 2, Brunswick 1
After these teams tied late in the regular season, the Cavaliers beat the host Railroaders at Othello Regional Park. No other information on the match was provided.
Brunswick finishes with a 14-2-2 record.
FIELD HOCKEY PLAYOFFS
Class 2A quarterfinals
North Harford 2, Walkersville 0 (1v1)
The Lions’ successful season came to an end when visiting North Harford beat them 2-0 in a one-on-one shootout, which was held because the game remained scoreless after two overtime periods.
Walkersville goalie Alia Winterle had eight saves.
Walkersville (12-4) advanced to the state quarterfinals after winning the 2A West Region I crown for the second straight season. The Lions also captured the Central Maryland Conference Gambrill Division title and beat perennial power Urbana in the regular season before falling 2-1 to the Hawks in the CMC championship game.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
With the women's basketball team at Mount St. Mary's set to begin another season, coming off back-to-back trips to the NCAA tournament, the team's coach, Antoine White, is this week's guest on the Final Score podcast.
With Mount St. Mary's set to begin its first season of men's basketball in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, coach Dan Engelstad is this week's guest on the Final Score podcast.
After collecting a string of individual honors in his first season as the starting quarterback at the University of Albany, Middletown High graduate Reese Poffenbarger is this week's guest on The Final Score podcast.
Follow local sports from your inbox with News-Post newsletters.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.