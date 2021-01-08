BOYS BASKEBALL
Force 50, NVHAA 47
Freshman Gabe Rossi hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 3.2 seconds left to lift the Force to a win over Northern Virginia Homeschool Athletic Association on Friday night.
Dorrien Martin had 13 points for the Force (3-3), who trailed by as many as nine in the third quarter. AJ Switzer and Chris Dixon each had nine points, while Hunter Musselman and Caleb Page each scored eight.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cumberland Valley 53, New Life 25
Sabrina Standford led the Rams with 12 points, seven steals and four blocks. Lexi Standford had nine points, 15 rebounds and 4 blocks, while Elma Boveroux had four steals, and Jayden Roynestad had six rebounds.
