SOFTBALL
Brunswick 13, Middletown 12
Seniors led the Railroaders to victory in a slugfest on Friday’s Senior Day.
Seniors Ellen and Emily Stockman hit back-to-back homers. Senior Allyssa Albright had three hits, including a grand slam, and five RBIs. Classmate Amber Kent had a double with three RBIs.
Allyssa Albright was the winning pitcher, with Ellen Stockman recording the save to complete the regular season.
The Knights’ Taylor Broadbent had four hits, including a three-run homer. Chloe Saunders, Kayla Carr and Sydney Leadbetter each had two hits.
Thomas Johnson 10, Urbana 6
Sammy McIntosh and Camryn Senuta each had three hits, while Haley Jaconski had three RBIs as the Patriots won.
McIntosh had two doubles, while Jaconski and Carliegh Warsing each had one. Grace Roark and Jordan Gugliuzza (two RBIs) each contributed two hits for TJ. Olivia Ordonez scored three runs. Senuta drove in two runs.
Reliever Andrea Larson got the win, allowing one run on four hits with six strikeouts in four innings.
Urbana was led by Olivia Perera (three hits), Cici Bullock (two hits, including a double), Katie Peterson (double, two RBIs) and Sydney Clark (two hits, including a double).
Walkersville 21, Frederick 5
The Lions racked up 17 hits in the game. Madison Lepeonka, Caroline Hinkelman, Karsyn Barrick, Katelyn Jensen, Ella Montgomery, Amelia Rakestraw and Karissa Luther each collected multiple hits for Walkersville. Lepeonka went 3-for-3.
Luther was the winning pitcher.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Frederick 21, TJ 0
The Cadets got balanced scoring and recorded their first shutout since 2012.
Cedar Shapiro and Lizzie Goodwin each had three goals and two assists for Frederick (2-6). Nicole Sibold had three goals and one assist. Camryn Lauret had three goals. Reagan Hattenberger and Amanda Effland each had two goals and one assist, and Caroline Layman had two goals. Goalies Mae Beins and Emily Martinez combined for 11 saves.
Patriots goalie Abby Cooper made seven saves.
