BOYS LACROSSE
Walkersville 17, Tuscarora 16
With a minute left, the host Lions’ Blake Shoemaker scored unassisted, then Walkersville’s defense held off the Titans for a come-from-behind win on Tuesday.
Tuscarora led 11-7 at halftime.
Lions goalie Wil Muncy made 13 saves in the win. Offensively, the Lions were led by Diego Garza (five goals, one assist), Shoemaker (four goals), Ethan Guillott (three goals, two assists), and Paul Garza (three goals, two assists).
Tuscarora’s leaders were Matt Nichols (five goals, two assists), Andrew Cramer (four goals, one assist), John Collins (four goals, two assists), Koen Burdette (one goal, three assists), and Peyton Clouser (two goals).
Linganore 18, TJ 2
The Lancers’ Sean Mullineaux, Cole Stansbury and Kyle Gardner all had four goals and two assists in the rout.
Other Linganore leaders were Owen Drenner (two goals), Cody Griffis (two goals, three assists), Cam Scarborough (two goals, one assist) and Elie Etzler (13 faceoff wins, 10 groundballs).
TJ goalie Ryan Fitzgerald had 17 saves.
Brunswick 16, Frederick 0
JT Harich paced the Railroaders’ onslaught with five goals and four assists.
Other Brunswick (3-2) leaders were: Cam Cornett (two goals, three assists), Josh Cadle (two goals, three assists), Isaac Herbert (two goals, one assist, 14 faceoff wins), Ben Wells (two goals), and Austin Curry (two goals). Goalie Charlie Lawrence made three saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Catoctin 14, Goretti 8
The Cougars had three players with three goals apiece in the win.
Rebekah Zentz scored three with three assists. Keylee Hall and Laney Kelly also had three goals each. Lauren Kelly added a pair of goals. Goalie Phoenix Moore made nine saves.
Linganore 15, TJ 5
No Linganore information was provided.
TJ’s Sophie Jack had a goal and two assists, while Devon Carson had one of each. Goalie Hannah Edwards made nine saves.
BASEBALL
Catoctin 12, Smithsburg 2
The Cougars’ Dalton Williams threw a one-hitter on 66 pitches with nine strikeouts in their five-inning victory.
Noland Kinna, Connor Crum, Joey McMannis and Williams each had two hits for Catoctin (5-1). Garret Worth had a double.
Mount Airy Christian Academy 16, MSD 1
Maverick Finkle walked twice for the Orioles.
SOFTBALL
Catoctin 16, Smithsburg 2
Avery Sickeri blasted a home run and two doubles as the Cougars improved to 5-0.
Kara Watkins added a home run. Raegan Miller earned the win, striking out eight.
Tuscarora 6, Frederick 2
The Titans’ Avery Neuman tossed a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts.
Ryan Mills added two hits with an RBI and two stolen bases for Tuscarora, while Regan Wolfe batted in two runs.
Frederick’s Addie Pelton had a double, while Jasmine Ramos had an RBI.
MSD 16, Chapelgate Christian 1
The Orioles’ Lillian Froehle earned her first varsity win with a no-hitter and six strikeouts.
Alona Zfati had a triple. Citrine Lummer had a double and two RBIs.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
FCC 5-7, CCBC Essex 2-8
The Cougars split a doubleheader on the road, with John Cummings earning his fourth win of the season by allowing one run in 6 2-3 innings in Game 1.
Justin Acal paced FCC with three hits, including a triple, and three RBIs. Spencer Rhoads had two hits, including his first home run of the season. Nicco German and Aidan Greaney each doubled.
The win was the 699th of FCC coach Rodney Bennett’s career.
In Game 2, Acal and Joshua Wilson each contributed a double and homer. Meanwhile, Wyatt Miles broke from third on a grounder to first by Aidan Masters. On the throw home, Miles hurdled the catcher’s tag to score.
Mount’s Pryor earns weekly honor
Mount St. Mary’s junior Luke Pryor (Middletown) received Northeast Conference Pitcher of the Week honors after his performance April 2 against Wagner.
Going the distance, Pryor scattered six hits and four walks. The Seahawks managed multiple baserunners in three of the frames. Using his defense, Pryor induced a double-play in the first and groundouts two other times. Holding a shutout for eight innings, Wagner cracked through in the ninth on a solo home run from Griffin Selby.
The outing marked Pryor’s first complete game as a college pitcher. Notching his first victory this year, he stands 1-1 with a 3.20 ERA, and 15 strikeouts over 19 2-3 innings.
