BOYS BASKETBALL
Liberty Holiday Classic
Urbana 77, Arundel 68
Aaron Shoffner had 22 points and 13 rebounds to help the Hawks pull out a hard-fought win on Wednesday.
RJ Roche, who was named to the all-tournament team, had 17 points for Urbana (5-2). Jude Huseby, who was named tournament MVP, had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Aaron Humes, who shot 6-of-9 from the floor, had 12 points.
Urbana won the JV game 61-40 to remain unbeaten.
Severna Park Holiday Tournament
Frederick 67, Old Mill 34
Gavin Legge had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Cadets.
Ivan Quijada had 13 points. Elwyne Wordlaw had 11 points and four assists. David Dorsey had six rebounds. Babacar Sene was named tournament MVP.
Ron Engle Classic
North Hagerstown 70, Brunswick 58
Jackson Dudley paced the Railroaders with 14 points, while Ethan Genos had a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Brunswick’s Michael Santamaria scored 11 points. Garrett Bowie added 10 points and six assists. Ricky Cicmanec had four steals.
Fannett-Metal Christmas Tournament
MSD 67, Fannett-Metal 47
Jayden Orsi-Pedersen had 14 points and 12 rebounds to help the Orioles win the third-place game.
Nathan Sheppeck had 13 points and seven assists for MSD (5-4). Zion Ortiz had nine points.
Gettysburg Holiday Tournament
Catoctin 53, Biglerville 35
Robert Ruch led the Cougars with 14 points and earned all-tournament first-team honors.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
FSK Holiday Tournament
FSK 56, Catoctin 34
The Cougars suffered their first loss of the season.
Brooke Williams led Catoctin (7-1) with 13 points and nine rebounds. Taylor Smith had five steals.
Winters Mill Holiday Tournament
River Hill 41, Oakdale 38
A tightly contested game was decided at the foul line in the fourth quarter, and the Bears fell after leading by seven at halftime.
Oakdale was led by Emma Carey with nine points and four steals. Brynn Ohlhoff grabbed eight rebounds, while Alexis Rowe had five. Skai Bayless had five boards with seven steals.
Manchester Valley Holiday Tournament
Hammond 40, Thomas Johnson 18
Jasmine Hardy had nine points with three blocks, five steals and eight rebounds for the Patriots (1-6).
Ron Engle Classic
Herndon 59, Middletown 47
Kathryn DeGrange led the Knights with 15 points, six rebounds and four steals.
Kaylee Franklin had 11 points. Riley Nelson had eight points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
Manchester Valley 47, Walkersville 31
The Lions trailed by 17 at halftime and couldn’t significantly narrow the Mavericks’ lead.
Jill Silver led Walkersville with 10 points. Abby Albertson had eight points.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Tuscarora’s Hailey Lane broke a pair of school records at the Holiday Invitational at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex. She finished the 1,600-meter run in 5:22.57 and the 3,200-meter run in 11:46.17, placing third in both.
WRESTLING
M. Ridge 45, Catoctin 30
106 — Floyd (M) won by forfeit; 113 — Lewis (M) dec. over Taylor, 5-0; 120 — Double forfeit; 126 — Athey (M) pinned Wolfe; 132 — Simon (M) won by forfeit; 138 — Nicol (M) won by forfeit; 145 — Bell (C) won by forfeit; 152 — Burd (C) pinned Clark; 160 — Bradshaw (C) pinned Michaels; 170 — MacDonald (M) pinned McLain; 182 — McAlpine (M) pinned Bell; 195 — Kovalcik (C) pinned Lee; 220 — Kelly (C) won by forfeit; 285 — Rosales (M) pinned Hossain.
Catoctin 48, Rockville 36
126 — Shmueli (R) pinned Wolfe; 132 — Laender (R) won by forfeit; 138 — Miranda (R) won by forfeit; 145 — Gray (C) pinned Barrios; 152 — Bell (C) pinned Dorsey; 160 — Burd (C) pinned Webb; 170 — Bradshaw (C) won by forfeit; 182 — Bell (C) won by forfeit; 195 — Kovalcik (C) pinned Watts; 220 — Kelly (C) won by forfeit; 285 — Hossain (C) won by forfeit; 106 — Melendez (R) won by forfeit; 113 — Estabrook (R) pinned Taylor; 120 — Dakoulas (R) won by forfeit.
Catoctin 45, Westminster 33
132 — Odwyer (W) won by forfeit; 138 — Shreib (W) won by forfeit; 145 — Bell (C) pinned Eckenberger; 152 — Vacca (W) dec. Burd, 10-4; 160 — Bradshaw (C) pinned Little; 170 — Bell (C) pinned Teitelbaum; 182 — McLain (C) won by decision over Johnson, 6-2; 195 — Kovalcik (C) pinned Rucker; 220 — Kelly (C) won by forfeit; 285 — Green (W) pinned Hossain; 106 — Vile (W) won by forfeit; 113 — Taylor (C) won by forfeit; 120 — Hulme (W) won by forfeit; 126 — Wolfe (C) pinned Arnsmeyer.
Clarksburg 46, Catoctin 30
138 — Pelaez (CB) won by forfeit; 145 — Bell (C) pinned Chang; 152 — Burd (C) pinned Porterfield; 160 — Bradshaw (C) pinned Marsh; 170 — McLain (C) maj. dec. Herrara, 18-4; 182 — Bell (C) pinned Diehm; 195 — Kovalcik (C) pinned Hull; 220 — Navarro (CB) pinned Kelly; 285 — Miguel (CB) pinned Hossain; 106 — Double forfeit; 113 — Prestcott (CB) pinned Taylor; 120 — Qintana (CB) won by forfeit; 126 — Canales (CB) pinned Wolfe; 132 — Mate (CB) won by forfeit.
DeMatha Catholic 36, Catoctin 31
145 — Gray (C) won by forfeit; 152 — Bell (C) pinned Arthur; 160 — Bradshaw (C) maj. dec. Lagman, 18-7; 170 — McLain (C) pinned Jackson; 182 — Bell (C) pinned Ingram; 195 — Kovalcik (C) won by decision over Richards; 220 — Ramirez (DC) pinned Kelly; 285 — Williams (DC) pinned Hossain; 106 — Sotelo (DC) won by forfeit; 113 — Lopez (DC) pinned Taylor; 120 — Double forfeit; 126 — Guillen (DC) pinned Wolfe; 132 — Double forfeit; 138 — Nix (DC) won by forfeit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.