GOLF
Urbana 162, Tuscarora 171
Medalist Michael Snyder shot a 37 to help the Hawks beat the host Titans at Worthington Manor Golf Club.
AnPhi Le carded a 38 for Urbana.
Tuscarora was led by Ryan Johnson, who shot a 40.
Oakdale 161, Catoctin 191
Elizabeth Tucci shot a 35 in the Bears’ win over the Cougars at Gettysburg National Golf Club.
Jordan Tourtillot shot a 39 for Oakdale.
Catoctin’s Ryan Burke shot a 45.
VOLLEYBALL
Faith Christian 3, New Life 1
Scores: 23-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-15. New Life leaders: Lexi Standford, 18 kills, 11 digs, 3 aces; Minnie Ricketts, 26 assists, 3 aces; Savannah Stambaugh, 14 digs; Jazmine de la barra, 3 kills, 6 digs; Skylar Jagt, 9 digs.
