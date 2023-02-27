GIRLS BASKETBALL
MPSSAA Playoffs
Class 4A West semifinals
Urbana 60, Seneca Valley 49
A 23-point third quarter by the Hawks turned a seven-point deficit into an eight-point lead, and they went on to knock off the Screamin’ Eagles on the road Monday night.
Alanna Tate racked up 21 points with 17 rebounds for Urbana, which moves on to face Clarksburg on the road in Wednesday’s regional final.
Cassidy Mahaney added 21 points and seven boards. Ava Duerr scored nine points with 11 rebounds, while Paige White grabbed nine boards.
Class 2A West semifinals
Middletown 43, Hammond 38
The Knights put up 18 points in the fourth quarter, which they entered trailing by two, to take out the Golden Bears.
Kaylee Franklin had a team-high 10 points for Middletown, adding five rebounds. Talia Jenkins had eight points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. Kathryn DeGrange contributed eight points with seven rebounds. Riley Nelson tallied seven assists, eight steals and two blocks.
The Knights advance to face top-seeded Williamsport on the road Wednesday in the regional final.
Williamsport 60, Walkersville 48
The Lions had their season come to an end at the hands of the top-seeded Wildcats.
Walkersville’s Jill Silver finished with a team-high 18 points, along with five rebounds. Abby Albertson had 10 points and six boards. Addie Boram added nine points, six rebounds and five assists.
Class 3A West semifinals
Oakdale 64, North Hagerstown 53
The Bears won to reach their fifth straight regional final, getting 28 points from Skai Bayless, who added six rebounds, six assists and seven steals.
She was a perfect 10-for-10 from the foul line.
Jane Rape added eight points and seven boards. Taylor Berger had nine rebounds.
Oakdale advances to face top-seeded Linganore on the road Wednesday.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
MPSSAA Championships
Local Scorers
3A-2A-1A championships
Boys
200 medley relay: 6. Oakdale (Keenan Vance, Jaiden Boston, Nick Getz, Jacob Demory), 1:44.15; 7. Walkersville (Landon Tolbert, Tyler Waltz, Andrew Davis, Luke Pieklo), 1:45.45; 9. Middletown (Seth Geasey, Frankie Lebherz, Edward Hall, Ethan Boone), 1:47.64.
200 freestyle: 6. Luke Pieklo, Walkersville, 1:48.34 (school record); 11. Seth Geasey, Middletown, 1:52.43; 14. Jaiden Boston, Oakdale, 1:52.99; 15. Joshua Harris, Oakdale, 1:53.69.
200 IM: 8. Andrew Davis, Walkersville, 2:08.04; 14. JR May, Oakdale, 2:17.83.
50 freestyle: 9. Nicholas Rengen, Oakdale, 23.03; 10. Jacob Demory, Oakdale, 23.06; 13t. Edward Hall, Middletown, 23.24.
100 butterfly: 7. Edward Hall, Middletown, 54.32; 10. Andrew Davis, Walkersville, 56.30; 16. Andy Kahwajy, Linganore, 58.93.
100 freestyle: 10. Jacob Demory, Oakdale, 50.70; 12. Keenan Vance, Oakdale, 51.11.
500 freestyle: 5. Seth Geasey, Middletown, 4:58.69; 6. Luke Pieklo, Walkersville, 5:04.16; 9. Joshua Harris, Oakdale, 5:08.65; 14. Brent Eagen, Oakdale, 5:31.58.
200 freestyle relay: 16. Linganore (James Martinez, Noah King, Tristan Chance, Andy Kahwajy), 1:43.69.
100 backstroke: 8. Keenan Vance, Oakdale, 57.06; 11. Landon Tolbert, Walkersville, 1:00.10; 15. Brandon Valente, Walkersville, 1:02.28.
100 breaststroke: 8. Jaiden Boston, Oakdale, 1:02.14; 15. Brogan Dorsey, Oakdale, 1:07.08; 16. Tyler Waltz, Walkersville, 1:07.15.
400 freestyle relay: 5. Oakdale (Joshua Harris, JR May, Keenan Vance, Jacob Demory), 3:25.75; 7. Walkersville (Luke Pieklo, Aiden Burns, Landon Tolbert, Andrew Davis), 3:25.75; 8. Middletown (Seth Geasey, Ethan Boone, Frankie Lebherz, Edward Hall), 3:37.34.
Girls
200 medley relay: 7. Middletown (Alexandria Jones, Heidi Tomlin, Ava Gordon, Shea Gerst), 1:59.71; 11. Walkersville (Abigail Atallah, Julia Pinetti, Lilah Friedman, Kennedy Conley), 2:01.21; 13. Oakdale (Samantha Hartz, Gloria Mokashi, Kady Gamble, Victoria Taylor), 2:05.93.
200 freestyle: 5. Kay Buhrman, Catoctin, 2:04.45.
200 IM: 3. Heidi Tomlin, Middletown, 2:13.13; 5. Julia Pinetti, Walkersville, 2:15.46; 12. Lindsay Jonas, Linganore, 2:26.69; 15. Gloria Mokashi, Oakdale, 2:30.25.
100 butterfly: 12. Marina Katsumoto, Linganore, 1:07.75.
100 freestyle: 9. Alexandria Jones, Middletown, 56.98; 16. Abigail Atallah, Walkersville, 59.30.
500 freestyle: 4. Kay Buhrman, Catoctin, 5:29.81.
200 freestyle relay: 10. Oakdale (Lauren Hnilo, Kady Gamble, Grace Robinson, Zoe Vance), 1:53.02; 15. Walkersville (Paige Harris, Ryleigh Batt, Madelyn Burns, Paisley Vance), 1:56.73; 16. Middletown (Piper VanPelt, Camryn Quinn, Sydney Hector, Brianna Remsberg), 1:56.93.
100 backstroke: 3. Alexandria Jones, Middletown, 1:04.11; 5. Marina Katsumoto, Linganore, 1:05.36; 8. Lindsay Jonas, Linganore, 1:06.85; 12. Abigail Atallah, Walkersville, 1:08.27; 14. Samantha Hartz, Oakdale, 1:08.80; 16. Grace Robinson, Oakdale, 1:08.99.
100 breaststroke: 3. Heidi Tomlin, Middletown, 1:06.37; 5. Julia Pinetti, Walkersville, 1:09.40; 16. Camryn Quinn, Middletown, 1:15.71.
400 freestyle relay: 6. Walkersville (Kennedy Conley, Abigail Atallah, Lilah Friedman, Julia Pinetti), 4:03.68; 10. Oakdale (Lauren Hnilo, Zoe Vance, Grace Robinson, Victoria Taylor), 4:05.95; 11. Middletown (Heidi Tomlin, Shea Gerst, Ava Gordon, Alexandria Jones), 4:06.44.
4A championships
Boys
200 freestyle relay: 15. Urbana (Andrew McDonald, Daniel Wang, Jack Byrne, Daniel Miner), 1:34.97.
400 freestyle relay: 16. Urbana (Daniel Miner, Andrew McDonald, Jacob Jeong, Daniel Wang), 3:29.99.
WRESTLING
Class 3A West
Linganore sent nine wrestlers to the finals and crowned four champions to win the regional tournament on Saturday at Damascus High.
The Lancers had 12 wrestlers advance to the state meet, which finishes Saturday in Upper Marlboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.