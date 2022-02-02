WRESTLING
Tuscarora 39, North Hagerstown 33
106 — Cooper Cammarata (T) Pin Caleb Kline, 1:24; 113 — Chase Wheeler (T) won by forfeit; 120 — Kamryn Herron (T) Dec. Adrian Wooton, 6-5; 126 — Michael Carpenter (NH) won by forfeit; 132 — Joseph McClellan (NH) pin Reilly Herron, :52; 138 — William Anspach (T) pin Jason Neisser, 3:50; 145 — Koen Burdette (T) pin Cody Smith, 1:12; 152 — Caleb Rohrer (NH) dec. Colin Feeney, 9-3; 160 — Thomas Monn (NH) won by forfeit; 170 — Evan Rakich (NH) Pin Logan McCoy, 3:18; 182 — Conner Hughes (T) Pin Nicholas Bofenkamp, 2:29; 195 — Hadi Wassl (T) Dec. Jacob Hart, 9-5; 220 — Russell Spears-Bottlemy (NH) won by forfeit; 285 — Conner Wainburg (T) Dec. Garcia Kardiobo, 7-2.
Tuscarora 42, South Hagerstown 34
106- Cooper Cammarata (T) won by forfeit; 113- Chase Wheeler (T) won by forfeit; 120 — Kamryn Herron (T) won by forfeit; 126 — Double forfeit; 132 — Reilly Herron (T) won by forfeit; ; 138 — Manny Hill (SH) pin William Anspach, 1:03; 145 — Koen Burdette (T) pin Vince Raynor, 2:42; 152 — Colin Feeney (T) won by forfeit; 160 — Alex Greene (SH) maj. dec. Logan McCoy, 15-4; 170 — Josh Martinez (SH) pin Daniel Click, 1:41; 182 — Conner Hughes (T) won by forfeit; 195 — Dom Bolton (SH) pin Hadi Wassl, 1:28; 220 — Mikhail White (SH) won by forfeit; ; 285 — Noah Tereras (SH) pin Conner Wainberg, 1:37.
Brunswick 52, Oakdale 27
106 — O’Connor (B) won by forfeit; 113 — Mullen (B) won by forfeit; 120 — Herbert (B) won by forfeit; 126 —Markham (B) won by forfeit; 132 — Hathaway (O) pin Dean; 138 — Dean (B) won by forfeit; 145 — Corwine (B) maj. dec. Walker; 152 — Sanay 9O) dec. Cooke; 160 — Runkles (B) won by forfeit; 170 — Thomas (O) pin Wells; 182 — Blanchard (O) pin Benitez; 195 — Haste (B) pin Jimmy; 220 — Thompson (O) pin Muir; 285 — O’Leary (B) won by forfeit.
Linganore 49, Catoctin 27
152 — Ben Lawn (L) dec. Lucas Reeder, 4-3;; 160 — Jacob Bell (C) pin Camden Scarbough, 1:24; 170 — Ethan Arneson (L) pin Hunter Bradshaw, 0:32; 182 — Chase Witmer (L) pin Grant Kelly, 0:46; 195 — Chase Shultz (L) won by forfeit; 220 — Nathan Kovalcik (C) won by forfeit; 285 — Joel Hopkins (L) won by forfeit; 106 — Josh Arthur (L) pin Brady Davis, 1:26; 113 — Peyton Castellow (C) dec. Judge Wheat, 11-7; 120 — Dylan Rohn (L) pin Emma Taylor, 0:33; 126 — Brennan Considine (L) pin Keiten Castellow, 2:31; 132 — Evan Burd (C) pin Christian Ibarra, 3:29; 138 — Braden Bell (C) pin Logan Cole, 0:25; 145 — Sean Considine (L) Major decision over Daynin McLain, 13-1.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Walkersville 69, Williamsport 60
Josh Stevens had 13 points with 12 rebounds and four assists for the Lions (14-3).
Shaden Hansen scored 22 with eight rebounds, while Kenyon Johnson scored 16.
Walkersville won the JV game 61-27. Daruis Eubank, Jordan Bennett, Ryan Hankins and James Stier all had seven points.
Frederick Warriors 66, Chelsea Academy 52
Caleb Passarelli had a triple-double of 14 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for the Warriors.
David Homans and Mica Kojic each scored 10.
MSD 61, Yeshivat Mekor Chaim 45
The Orioles’ Ethan Sheppeck led four players in double figures with 20 points. He added four rebounds.
AJ Baker enjoyed a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds. Zion Ortiz contributed 12 points, eight assists and five boards. Jaden Joseph had a near triple-double with 10 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for MSD (15-2).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Frederick Warriors 48, Chelsea Academy 32
The Warriors’ Janel Morrisey scored 18 points with eight rebounds, three assists, six steals and a block.
Ella Bennett added 14 points, five assists, six steals and two blocks. Tay McDonald scored 12.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Walkersville boys and girls defeated Goretti in their last dual meet of the season. On the boys side, Lions wins were posted by Reuben Puthumana, Anthony Wilson and Kameron Reed. On the girls side, Ahjelique Taylor, Orlane Tossah and Melissa Hansen won.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Hood College 62, Wilson 49
The host Blazers outscored Wilson 19-9 in the fourth quarter to pick up a nonconference win.
Morgan Anderson led all players with 28 points and 17 rebounds. Anderson added five blocks and four steals.
Marlise Newson finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds. The junior handed out eight assists and six steals.
FCC 92 Patrick Henry College (Va.) 39
Aubrey Austin had 31 points and Makayla Wright scored 30 to help the visiting Cougars get their first win on the court this season.
FCC improved to 2-6, including a forfeit win.
Tiana Jackson had 10 points and three assists for the Cougars. Lauren Ryan had 12 rebounds and four steals, and Austin had four assists.
