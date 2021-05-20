BASEBALL
Tuscarora 1, Oakdale 0
Titans starter Ryan Blaszczak and reliever Dominic Gomez combined on a three-hitter, with Blaszczak getting the win after going five innings and Gomez getting the save.
Drew DeSanto drove in Gomez in the third inning for the game’s only run. Kyle Sanger went 2-for-3 for Tuscarora (3-3).
Oakdale’s Joseph Pippin had two hits and pitched complete game with nine strikeouts.
SOFTBALL
Oakdale 12, Tuscarora 0
The Bears’ Saylor Kneeland threw a one-hitter, allowing just a sixth-inning double.
Peyton Wetherholt had a two-run home run, while Brooke Pellas and Tara Sotheron each had two RBIs for Oakdale (6-1).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Linganore 16, Walkersville 15
In Wednesday’s game, the Lancers’ Avery Robertson scored five goals.
Linganore’s Leah Coletti scored four, while Olivia Picket had three goals with three draw controls. Grace Doy had four draw controls. Goalie Payton Boteler made 10 saves.
TENNIS
Boys
Oakdale 5, Walkersville 0
Singles: Mitchel def. Winterle 7-5, 6-1; Parker (O) def. Burns 6-4, 6-0. Doubles: Lopez Duke/Aramayo (O) def. Stillwell/Sharpe 2-6, 6-3, 10-8; Wernau/Rottgering (O) def. Yeeles/Gaines 6-2, 7-5; Wyatt/Connolly (O) def. Rowley/Valdez 6-2, 3-0 (due to injury).
Frederick 4, Brunswick 1
Singles: Sharma (F) def. Hatch 6-1, 6-0; Knight (F) def. Kennedy 6-2, 6-3. Doubles: Ahern/Hopko (B) def. Pan/P. Sharma, 7-5, 3-6, 18-16; Zou/Zou (F) def. Kennedy/Gios 6-1, 6-1; Uddin/Bronzi (F) def. Bobofchak/Byrd 7-5, 6-4.
Tuscarora 5, TJ 0
Singles: Sankar def. Jani 6-0, 6-0; Anspach def. Jain 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Sappington/Gupta def. Lango/Bedwell 6-0, 6-0; Mercier/Taylor won by default; Nzouakeu/Brown won by default.
Girls
Brunswick 3, Frederick 1
Singles: McDonald (B) def. Burley 6-1, 6-1; Pau (F) def. Razunguzwa 6-3, 6-3. Doubles: Rhodes/Stepulous (B) def. Sharma/Ullman 6-1, 6-2; Shawver/Johnson (B) def. Faiz/Akter 6-1, 7-6, 7-4; Double forfeit at No. 3 doubles.
Urbana 5, Linganore 0
Singles: Tambat def. Baker 6-0, 6-1; Broder def. Wetrogan 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Nielsen/Croghan def. Kelley/Worley 6-2, 6-2; Hyde/Kazmi def. Green/Webb 6-0, 6-0; Urbana won No. 3 doubles by default.
Tuscarora 3, TJ 2
Singles: Warren (TJ) def. Slivka 6-3,.6-2; Frye (T) def. Butler 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Stevens/Lombardo (TJ) def. Ki/Gupta 7-5, 6-0; Pepenel/Thompson (T) def. Bell/Miller 6-2, 6-3; Taylor/Josel (T) def. Jha/Marshall 6-4, 4-6, 13-11 tiebreaker.
Walkersville 4, Oakdale 1
Singles: Lieu (W) def. Overman 7-6, 7-6, 1-0; Burkhard (O) def. Bain 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Driscoll/Miner (W) def. Sasse/Snow 6-2, 6-1; Riddlemoser/Wambach (W) def. Pabis/Candland 6-1, 6-1; Wells/Pham (W) def. Watkins/Bella Koeung/Zambrana 6-3, 7-5
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Bryant 20, Mount St. Mary’s 3
Mount St. Mary’s baseball was shown no mercy by the homestanding Bryant Bulldogs in the opening matchup of the 2021 season finale.
In one of the Mount’s only highlights, AJ Holcomb belted his fourth home run, tying him for the team high, in the second inning to make it 1-1.
After that, Bryant busted the contest wide open with a pair of six-run frames – once in the second inning and again in the fifth
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Mount St. Mary’s graduate defender Kaitlyn Ridenour, a Middletown alum, was named to the Mid-Atlantic Region Second Team announced by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association.
Ridenour won NEC Defensive Player of the Year for the second time and was named to the All-NEC first team. She started all 17 games for the Mountaineers this year, causing 15 turnovers, tied for the team lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.