WRESTLING
Tuscarora 39, Walkersville 38
After Monday’s match started at 170 pounds, the visiting Titans entered the final two bouts — at 145 and 152 pounds — trailing by seven points. Then, they received a pin by Koen Burdette in 3 minutes, 50 seconds at 145, and an 8-4 decision by Colin Feeney at 152 for the dramatic victory.
106 — Cooper Cammarata (T) pin Jake Beaumont, 2:19; 113 — Chase Wheeler (T) pin Dustin Wilkins 1:37; 120 — Kianan Holmes (W) pin Jai Patel, 1:01; 126 — Aidan Nutter (W) dec. Kamryn Herron, 3-0; 132 — Jack Birth (W) tech. fall Reilly Herron 16-0; 138 — Jordan Nutter (W) pin William Anspach, 3:30; 145 — Koen Burdette (T) pin Alejandro Flores, 3:50; 152 — Colin Feeney (T) dec. Richard Claggett, 8-4; 160 — Garrett Jolles (W) pin Colin McCoy, 3:08; 170 — Logan McCoy (T) pin Donald Shriner, 1:23; 182 — Conner Hughes (T) pin Wyatt Wesker, 1:42; 195 — Joseph Campbell (W) pin Hadi Wassl, 4:22; 220 — Hunter Mitchell (W) won by forfeit;; 285 — Conner Wainberg (T) pin Kaylie Musard, 2:38.
Catoctin 41, Brunswick 37
145 — Morgon Corwine (B) Major Decision over Lucas Reeder, 12-1; 152 — Mark Cooke (B) OT Decision over Daynin McLain, 7-5; 160 — Hunter Bradshaw (C) pinned Jessie Runckles, 4:41; 170 — Jacob Bell (C) pinned Ben Wells, 0:44; 182 — Nathan Kovalcik (C) tech fall over Scott Haste, 19-4; 195 — Nathan Muir (B) pinned Grant Kelly, 3:22; 220 — Austin Curry (B) won by forfeit; 285 — Cohen Thompson (B) won by forfeit; 106 — Eavn Mullen (B) pinned Brady Davis, 0:41; 113 — Peyton Castellow (C) pinned Christopher O’Conner, 0:37; 120 — Jordan Herbert (B) won by forfeit; 126 — Keith Castellow (CHS) pinned Nate Markham, 3:02; 132 — Evan Burd (C) pinned Payton Dean, 3:45; 138 — Braden Bell (C) pinned Emory Dean, 0:21
Catoctin 52, Urbana 30
152 — Lucas Reeder (CHS) pinned Andrew Bennett, 3:38; 160 — Jacob Bell (CHS) major decision over Ethan Fauhtleray, 15-5; 170 — Cole Kuhar (UHS) pinned Hunter Bradshaw, 0:53; 182 — Ahson Gentry (UHS) pinned Nathan Kovalcik, 0:46; 195 — Zach Keith (UHS) won by forfeit; 220 — Grant Kelly (CHS) won by forfeit; 285 — AJ Corso (UHS) won by forfeit; 106 — Brady Davis (CHS) pinned Aayan Taskeen, 0:47; 113 — Peyton Castellow (CHS) pinned Charles Rizak, 1:04; 120 — Nick Alahouzos (UHS) won by forfeit; 126 — Keiten Castellow (CHS) pinned Alex Blacklock, 0:42; 132 — Evan Burd (CHS) won by forfeit; 138 — Braden Bell (CHS) pinned Sam Furr, 0:20; 145 — Daynin McLain (CHS) pinned Perry Zhou, 1:34
BOYS BASKETBALL
FCA 44, Mount Airy Christian 40
Jonny Canning had 20 points, five rebounds, two assists and five steals to lead the Defenders (12-2).
Greg Quire had 10 point with five boards, while Caleb Page added eight boards.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brunswick 64, MSD 40
Solid defense and 3-point shooting — they hit eight — propelled the Railroaders to victory.
They were led by Cassidy Rhodes with 21 points and four assists. Ryley Backer added 17 points and six assists. Abbey Bolingbroke had nine points and 12 rebounds.
Citrine Lummer led the Orioles (5-11) with 25 points, 13 rebounds and six steals.
Linganore 51, Oakdale 48
The Lancers got a triple-double from Kayleigh Lake and staved off the Bears, who cut an 18-point deficit to three in the fourth quarter.
Lake finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks.
Faith Chapman had 24 points to go with five rebounds for Linganore, while Julia Mitchell scored nine with four boards.
Oakdale was led by Caroline Atwill with 12 points and three assists, while McKenna Witt had eight points along with seven rebounds and three steals. Jane Rape added nine points with eight rebounds.
Linganore won the JV game 34-24. The Lancers’ Maddie Allen and Kim Kelsie each scored 10 points. Oakdale’s Ella Traugott and Grace Meyer each scored 6 points.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Boys
Tuscarora 133, Catoctin 32
Multi-event winners: Tuscarora — Kyle Sanger, Malakai Boston, Jack McCullough, Cavan Rankin, Hayden Taylor, Paizabu Min.
Walkersville 89, Middletown 85
Multi-event winners: Walkersville — Connor Cavanaugh, Jayden Cruz, Logan Rowland, Brandon Valente, Landon Tolbert, TJ Simms, Luke Pieklo. Middletown — Jack Schreiber, Ben Tabor, Seth Geasey Edward Hall. Diving winner: Marc Whiteley, Middletown.
Girls
Tuscarora 131, Catoctin 44
Multi-event winners: Tuscarora — Laura Mancinelli, Allison Fitzgerald, Emily Fitzgerald, Sophia Routzahn, Jessica Castillo.
Middletown 117, Walkersville 63
Multi-event winners: Middletown — Rachel Bostian, Samantha Fulton, Caroline Gregory, Caroline Layman. Walkersville — Julia Pinetti and Abigail Attalah. Diving winner: Charlotte Claney, Middletown.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Hood College’s Mason Wang picked up his fifth Middle Atlantic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week honor after leading the Blazers to a 2-0 week.
Wang averaged 30.5 points per game. In a win over Messiah, Wang went 8-for-13 from the field to score a game-high of 27 points. In Saturday’s win over Widener, the senior scored a game-high of 32 points, posting his third 30-point game of the year. The Williamsburg, Virginia, native became the first player in program history to reach 1,700 points.
The two wins improved Hood to 8-1 in the conference, its best league start since the 2006-07 season.
The Blazers host Stevenson at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Frederick Community College is ranked No. 12 in the NJCAA DII preseason Top 20. The NJCAA National Office released its poll on Monday afternoon.
The Cougars are coming off a stellar year where they were crowned Region 20 Champions, earning them a trip to the NJCAA D2 World Series.
FCC, reigning Region 20 tournament champion, opens the 2022 campaign against Scotland at home on Feb. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.