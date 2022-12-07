WRESTLING
Tuscarora 48, Catoctin 36
The Titans won seven straight bouts (two pins and five forfeits) in the middle of the match to prevail on Wednesday night.
160—Burdette (T) pinned Gray, 4:50; 170—Bradshaw (C) pinned Sherman, 2:20; 182—McLain (C) pinned Miller, 1:42; 195—Kovalcik (C) pinned Przybocki, 0:42; 220—Kelly (C) pinned Murcia, 1:27; 285—Vargas (T) pinned Bagent, :23; 106—Flook (T) won by forfeit; 113—Flook (T) won by forfeit; 119—Cammarata (T) won by forfeit; 126—Wheeler (T) pinned Wolfe, 1:39; 132—Burdette (T) won by forfeit; 138—Cruz (T) won by forfeit; 145—Bell (C) pinned Anspach, 1:31; 152—Burd (C) pinned Feeney, 3:22.
Century 51, Tuscarora 21
106—Brassel (C) pin W. Flook, 1:46; 113—Faye (C) pin A. Flook, 1:29; 120—Cammarata (T) pin Grogg, 3:07; 126—Wheeler (T) win by forfeit; 132—Vroom (C) dec B. Burdette, 9-6; 138—Halligan (C) pin Cruz, 4:23; 145—Wagner (C) pin Anspach, 5:32; 152—D’Orsogna (C) pin Feeney, 3:13; 160—K. Burdette (T) dec. Dahl, 7-0; 170—Damico (C) dec. Sherman, 3-1; 182—Ferguson (C) pin Miller, :48; 195—Robertson (C) pin Przybocki, 1:00; 220—Ellis (C) pin Murcia, 3:12; 285—Vargas (T) pin Izioge, 1:19.
Century 53, Catoctin 27
170—Bradshaw (Cen) pinned Damico, 3:55; 182—Ferguson (Cen) pinned McLain, 1:52; 195—Kovalick (Cat) pinned Robinson, :46; 220—Ellis (Cen) pinned Kelly, 1:20; 285—Iziogo (Cen) pinned Bagent, :23; 106—Brassel (Cen) won by forfeit; 113—Faye (Cen) won by forfeit; 119—Grogg (Cen) pinned Taylor, 1:38; 126—Wolfe (Cat) won by forfeit; 132—Vroom (Cen) won by forfeit; 138—Halligan (Cen) won by forfeit; 145—Bell (Cat) pinned Wagner, 1:30; 152—Burd (Cat) dec. D’Orsogna, 10-7; 160—Dahl (Cen) maj. dec. Gray, 20-6.
MSD 48, St. Anselm’s Abbey 30
106—Rudwin Calderon-Amaya (MSD) won by forfeit; 113—Adonai Kerr (MSD) won by forfeit; 120—T. Wojnar (MSD) dec. Lloyd, 7-4; 126—Ortiz (MSD) pin Northcutt, fall :42; 132—Sheppeck (MSD) won by forfeit; 138—Jacob Murphy pin Calvin Traina (MSD), 2:51; 144—Paxton (SAA) won by forfeit; 150—Junc (MSD) dec. Powell (SAA),. 7-4; 157—Hicks (SAA) pin Brunson, 1:31; 165—Libanati (SAA) won by forfeit; 175—Josue Sanchez (MSD) pin Rydstrom, :43; 190—Sherman (MSD) pin Zhu, 3:02; 215—Winkler (SAA) won by forfeit; 285—Guettler (MSD) pin Felgenhauer, fall 1:37.
MSD 40, MSSD 39
113—Fitzpatrick (MSSD) won by forfeit; 120—Kerr (MSD) won by forfeit; 126—Wojnar (MSD) pin Emmell, 1:37; 132—Sheppeck (MSD) won by forfeit; 138—Traina (MSD) pin McLaughlin (MSSD), 1:24; 144—Vollmar (MSSD) won by forfeit; 150—Junc (MSD) dec. Beck (MSSD), 7-2; 157—Barron (MSSD) won by forfeit; 165—Kelley (MSSD) won by forfeit; 175—Kennedy (MSSD) pin Sanchez, 5:54; 190—Jenkins (MSSD) pin Sherman, :48; 215—Guettler (MSD) pin Burke, :54; 285—Douglas (MSSD) dec. Summerlin, dec. 2-1; 106—Calderon (MSD) won by forfeit.
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. John’s 52, Annapolis Area Christian 48
David Giandrea paced the Vikings with 14 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Score: St. Paul’s 37, St. John’s 24
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Boys
Frederick 74, TJ 79
Multi-event winners: Frederick — Tluszcz, O’Driscoll, Parsley, Wade, Weir.
Oakdale 137, Tuscarora 46
Multi-event winners: Tuscarora — Brian Park, including a new school record in the 100 breastroke (1:06.59).
Girls
Frederick 104, TJ 76
Multi-event winner: Frederick — Fulton, O. Gregory, S. Tucci, C. Gregory, Layman, Wirth.
Oakdale 122, Tuscarora 48
Multi-event winner: Oakdale — Georgia Hood.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
FCC 65, Christendom College 45
The Cougars improved to 3-3, as Justin Morrisey contributed 15 points, six assists, five steals and three rebounds.
Malik Witherspoon and Treshawn Warren each added a double-double. Witherspoon had 12 points and 13 rebounds, while Warren finished with 11 points and 10 boards. Richard Burks had six assists.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Middletown High alum and University of Albany quarterback Reese Poffenbarger finished second in voting for the Jerry Rice Award, presented to the national freshman of the year in the Football Championship Subdivision.
University of Idaho quarterback Gevany McCoy won the award among 25 finalists, earning 203 points from a panel of 25 voters. Poffenbarger tallied 118.
Poffenbarger, an Old Dominion transfer, threw for 2,999 passing yards and 24 touchdowns while helping the Great Danes average nearly 30 points per game.
Women's Basketball
Mount St. Mary's 88, Pitt-Johnstown 61
An all-around team effort, led in large measure a career-high 18 points from Jo Raflo, helped Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball soar over the Pittsburgh-Johnstown Mountain Cats.
Raflo, a sophomore from Gainesville, Virginia, was the most efficient player on a night the team shot 57.9 percent from the floor.
Going 7-for-9 and a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc to compile the 18 points, the guard is now averaging eight points per game through seven contests as a Mountaineer. On defense, Raflo added three rejections, securing every block for the team as well as a collegiate personal best.
The Mount’s record improves to 3-4, while Pitt-Johnstown stays at 4-3. Since they are a Division II program, the Mountain Cats exercised their right to have the contest classified as an exhibition.
Michaela Harrison moved to sixth place on the Mount's all-time scoring list by tying a game high 19 points, passing Susie Rowlyk. Along the way, she had six rebounds, a season and game best for the graduate student.
Raflo and Harrison were two of five players to post 10 or more, joined by the rest of the starting cast. Natalie Villaflor added 13, followed by Jessica Tomasetti with 12 and Isabella Hunt with 10.
