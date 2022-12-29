BOYS BASKETBALL
Quince Orchard Holiday Tournament
TJ 51, Quince Orchard 44
The Patriots got a bounce-back win after losing on Wednesday to River Hill.
Cristian Contreras had 20 points and five rebounds to lead TJ (5-2). Ben Pearch had nine points and three rebounds, and AJ Spencer had seven points.
In TJ’s 61-48 loss to River Hill, Pearch had 12 points, four rebounds and one block for TJ. Contreras had 10 points, and Josh Lindblade had eight points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Clear Spring 62, MSD 27
The Orioles could not get anything going as the Blazers rolled.
Jacqundia Fuller led MSD with nine points, a rebound and a charge taken. Jade Macedo had a trio of rebounds, steals and assists to go with eight points. Avery Penny added two rebounds, two steals and two assists plus eight points. Olivia Clinger had six rebounds.
The Orioles fell to 2-5.
WRESTLING
FSK Holiday Tournament
Brunswick finished second in the tournament as a trio of Railroaders won their weight classes.
Brunswick's tournament champions were Morgon Corwine (152 pounds), Evan Mullen (113) and Seth Crawford (106). Heavyweight Lane Riggleman took second, while Jake O'Connor (120) and Mark Cooke (170) each placed third.
Walkersville put five wrestlers in the finals and came away with one champion, as freshman Rhys Ferguson won the 130-pound class.
Freshman Landon Beaumont (113), sophomore Jake Beaumont (120), sophomore Jack Birth (145) and senior Garrett Jolles (170) were all second.
Westminster Duals
Franklin 42, Catoctin 39
106: Hurd (F) won by forfeit; 113: Taylor (C) pinned Silberman; 120: Warfield (F) won by forfeit; 126: Logwood (F) pinned Wolfe; 132: Jones (F) won by forfeit; 138: Folgar (F) pinned Gray; 145: B. Bell (C) won by forfeit; 152: Burd (C) Clarke; 160: Bradshaw (C) pinned Spencer; 170: Signor (F) pinned McLain; 182: J. Bell (C) pinned Williams; 195: Kovalcik (C) pinned Carter; 220: Funes (F) pinned Hossain; 285 — Bagent (C) dec. Landsman.
Queen Anne’s 35, Catoctin 29
113: Shanks (QA) pinned Taylor; 120: Jackson (QA) won by forfeit; 126: Conley (QA) pinned Wolfe; 132: Double forfeit; 138: Gray (QA) won by forfeit; 145: B. Bell (C) pinned Fleming; 152: Burd (C) tech fall Dulin; 160: Curry (QA) tech fall Bradshaw; 170: J. Bell (C) pinned Inzer; 182: Denherder (QA) dec. McLain, 6-4; 195: Kovalcik (C) pinned Wheaton; 220: Sutton (QA) pinned Hossain; 285: Radford (QA) pinned Bagent; 106 — Double forfeit.
Catoctin 42, Q. Orchard 34
120: Double forfeit; 126: Peluso (QO) pinned Wolfe; 132: Weber (QO) won by forfeit; 138: Hill (QO) maj. dec. Gray, 9-0; 145: B. Bell (C) pinned Pollard; 152: Burd (C) pinned Crisafulli; 160: Bradshaw (C) won by forfeit; 170: J. Bell (C) won by forfeit; 182: McLain (C) won by forfeit; 195: Kovalcik (C) won by forfeit; 220: Hossain (C) won by forfeit; 285: Cabugwas (QO) pinned Bagent; 106: Double Forfeit; 113: Spadoni (QO) pinned Taylor.
Catoctin 48, River Hill 30
126: Wolfe (C) won by forfeit; 132: Yarin (R) won by forfeit; 138: Gray (C) pinned Fraser; 145: B. Bell (C) pinned Jeng; 152: Burd (C) pinned Amadiegwe; 160: Bradshaw (C) pinned Moore; 170: McCullough (R) pinned McLain; 182: Kovalcik (C) pinned Selaru; 195: Hossain (C) won by forfeit; 220: Hemessy (R) won by forfeit; 285: Faulkner (R) pinned Bagent; 106: Fraser (R) won by forfeit; 113: Taylor (C) won by forfeit; 120: Double forfeit.
Liberty 34, Catoctin 21
145: B. Bell (C) won by forfeit; 152: Poole (L) maj. dec. Burd, 17-5; 160: Bradshaw (C) pinned Marsico; 170: Hebert (L) pinned McLain; 182: J. Bell (C) pinned Kern; 195: Kovalcik (C) dec. Rubin; 220: Groslinger (L) pinned Hossain; 285: Roebuck (L) pinned Bagent; 106: Double forfeit; 113: Perritta (L) pinned Taylor; 120: Double forfeit; 126: Pearl (L) pinned Wolfe; 132: Ohler (L) won by forfeit; 138: Piek (L) dec. Gray, 5-2.
