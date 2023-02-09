INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Class 3A West regional championships
The Thomas Johnson boys claimed the team championship, but full team scores were not available by press time.
Here is a list of the local state qualifiers from the meet.
Boys
4x800: 1. Oakdale (Ryan Brightman, Sam Skinner, David Tressler, Malakai Meertens), 8:37.34; 4. Tuscarora (Justin Banks, Julian Pickens, Brenden Lane, Kamsi Obuekwe), 8:55.60.
300: 3. Conner Pamplin, Oakdale, 39.14.
1,600: 2. Cole Williamson, Linganore, 4:45.46; 3. James Partlow, TJ, 4:46.33; 4. Victor Cretella, Linganore, 4:48.07.
500: 2. Kyle Walker, Linganore, 1:10.70.
55 hurdles: 1. Luke Freimanis, TJ, 8.04; 2. Andrew Moxley, Linganore, 8.11; 3. Newton Esseim, Frederick, 8.18; 4. Joseph Poleate, Frederick, 8.26.
Pole vault: 2. Luke Freimanis, TJ, 12-4; 4. Gilberto Ramos, TJ, 11-10; 5. Riley Harich, Oakdale, 11-4; 7. Shiv Anderson, Oakdale, 10-4.
55: 3. Nashon McKinney-Spear, Frederick, 6.76; 4. Travon Neal, Frederick, 6.77.
High jump: 1. Davian Pryor, Frederick, 6-4; 3. Luke Freimanis, TJ, 6-0; 4. Kelsey Bannon, Linganore, 5-10.
3,200: 1. David Tressler, Oakdale, 10:12.94; 3. James Partlow, TJ, 10:18.10; 4. Cole Williamson, Linganore, 10:22.91.
4x200: 1. Frederick (Joseph Poleate, Newton Esseim, Reginald Snowden, Travon Neal), 1:35.90; 2. Linganore (Brady Densock, Andrew Moxley, Chase Roberts, Kelsey Bannon), 1:39.33; 3. Tuscarora (Nate El-Taher, Cameron Ellis, David Oladimeji, Aidan Koffa), 1:40.40; 4. TJ (Angelo Palileo, Kalani Pu’uloa, Christopher Hall, Leonard Taylor), 1:40.52.
800: 4. Kyle Walker, Linganore, 2:05.78.
Shot put: 3. Spencer Dewease, TJ, 42-8.5; 4. Danny Orr, TJ, 42-4.
4x400: 1. Oakdale (Sam Skinner, Conner Pamplin, Abhishek Mudireddy, Malakai Meertens), 3:38.99; 3. Linganore, (Andrew Moxley, Aidan Nanda, Kyle Walker, Chase Roberts), 3:45.81; 4. TJ (Luke Freimanis, Jubril Maigari, Kalani Pu’uloa, Jonathan Regules), 3:46.25.
Girls
4x800: 1. Linganore (Anna Quackenbush, Lucy Ellis, Haylie Keegan, Audrey Meadows), 10:46.65; 3. Oakdale (Natalie Dempsey, Abigail McConnell, Maddy Eng, Zhana Ivanova), 10:55.56; 4. Tuscarora (Briley Sanford, Ava Elliott, Alyssa Kline, Nina Connors), 11:00.64.
300: 2. Celeste Rodriguez-Aguilar, Tuscarora, 43.92; 3. Ellen Gill, Oakdale, 44.41.
1,600: 2. Hailey Lane, Tuscarora, 5:33.73; 4. Nina Connors, Tuscarora, 5:39.89; 5. Lucy Slagle, Frederick, 5:41.21.
500: 2. Celeste Rodriguez-Aguilar, Tuscarora, 1:22.82.
55 hurdles: 2. Ellen Gill, Oakdale, 9.17; Nayramis Rodriguez-Lugo, 9.81.
High jump: 1. Areyana Snowden, Frederick 4-11; 3. Elisa Ramos, TJ, 4-9.
Shot put: 3. Ange Sarah Nganou, Oakdale, 33-01.5.
3,200: 2. Anna Quackenbush, Linganore, 12:19.60; 3. Ava Elliott, Tuscarora, 12:35.04; 4. Sofia Driver, Frederick, 12:36.40.
55: 1. Josslyn Quansah, Linganore, 7.59; 2. Heidi Nkrumah, Tuscarora, 7.65; 4. Taylor Beaver, TJ, 7.75.
4x200: 2. Frederick (Jazmine Robertson, Alaina Myers, Veliciti Stone, Lara Adeoye), 1:52.87; 3. Tuscarora (Heidi Nkrumah, Adaeze Obuekwe, Marilyn Blay, Celeste Rodriguez-Aguilar), 1:52.94; 4. Linganore (Rylee Purdum, Bailey Hall, Josslyn Quansah, Kayla Headd), 1:54.86.
800: 3. Hailey Lane, Tuscarora, 2:27.18.
4x400: 2. Tuscarora (Celeste Rodriguez-Aguilar, Jennifer Attia, Erika Cao, Hailey Lane), 4:23.78; Frederick (Lara Adeoye, Katherine Christian-Rawls, Veliciti Stone, Jazmine Robertson), 4:28.95.
Pole vault: 1. Elisa Ramos, TJ, 12-2; 4. Lillian Schultz, Oakdale, 10-8; 5. Brunell Owusu, TJ, 10-8; 8. Olivia Tehaan, Oakdale, 9-2; 10. Olivia Dahl, TJ, 8-8.
WRESTLING
Class 2A West regional duals
Semifinals: Middletown 34, Manchester Valley 33
Final: Middletown 45, Glenelg 23
No details were provided.
Class 4A West regional duals
Semifinals: Urbana 38, Northwest 28
Final: Urbana 32, Churchill 29
No details were provided.
Class 1A West regional duals
Semifinals: Northern 60, Brunswick 15
No details were provided.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mount Airy Christian 60, MSD 39
Zeke Ortiz had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Orioles.
Zion Ortiz had nine points, six rebounds and four assists for MSD (15-8). Jayden Orsi-Pedersen had eight points and seven rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
FSK 51, Brunswick 41
The Railroaders were led by Andie Welsh with 16 points, seven rebounds and five blocks. Ryley Backer added eight rebounds, while Gabby Stefanic had four assists.
FSK won the JV game 45-23.
Mount Airy Christian 57, MSD 38
Jade Macedo paced the Orioles with 13 points, two steals and two assists. Avery Penny added nine points, five rebounds, two steals, two assists and a block.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
FCC’s Witherspoon honored
FCC freshman forward Malik Witherspoon was named the NJCAA Region 20 Student Athlete of the Month for January.
In six games last month, Witherspoon averaged 17.7 points and 17.8 rebounds a game. His field goal percentage was 44.2 and he had 20 points and 20 rebounds in back-to-back games.
CORRECTION
The local roundup on B3 Thursday included an error in a girls basketball score. Harford Tech beat Brunswick 48-23.
