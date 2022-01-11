GIRLS BASKETBALL
TJ 41, Tuscarora 35
The Patriots (1-5) held on for their first win of the season Tuesday night at home, getting 17 points from Trinity Lindblade.
Jasmine Hardy added 12 points with nine rebounds. Gabby Concepcion had five assists. Liz Nwachukwu added 17 rebounds.
Tuscarora’s Ageaira Frazier had nine points.
TJ won the JV game 52-28. Samiyah Abdul-Khabir scored 17 points.
Catoctin 61, Walkersville 40
The visiting Cougars began to pull away in the second quarter, improving to 8-0.
Emma Wivell led them with 16 points. Emily Williams added 15 points, four steals and eight rebounds. Taylor Smith had five steals.
The Lions’ Emma Bowers had 14 points, four steals and two assists. Natalie Meyer had five assists and four rebounds.
Walkersville won the JV game 46-41. Ciara Simms lead the Lions with 11 points. The Cougars’ Kayden Glotfelty scored 20 points, while Madison Ohler 12.
Oakdale 53, North Hagerstown 50
The visiting Bears were down by 10 points in the third quarter before Sam Blaylock scored seven straight points to spark a comeback.
She finished with 22 points, while Brynn Ohlhoff had 12 rebounds.
Emma Carey had four rebounds and five steals. Mikayla Carey added nine rebounds.
Oakdale won the JV game 30-23, getting 10 points from Taylor Spielvogel.
Linganore 65, South Hagerstown 27
The Lancers rolled, as Julia Mitchell scored 11 points, while Kayleigh Lake added 10.
Lake and Katie Healy each had four rebounds.
Linganore won the JV game 37-13, led by Maddie Porter’s 10 points.
South Hagerstown won the JV game.
Middletown 51, Smithsburg 16
The Knights’ Riley Nelson had 20 points, five rebounds, seven steals, and four assists.
Bri Horman and Kiley Coulby each added eight points.
Middletown won the JV game 33-23. Celia Yost had nine points.
Williamsport 63, Brunswick 37
The Railroaders were led by Cassidy Rhodes with 20 points. Abbey Bolingbroke had 11 rebounds.
Williamsport won the JV game 49-13.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Frederick 54, Urbana 41
The visiting Cadets held the Hawks to just two points in the first quarter on the way to victory.
Emonte Hill Jr. scored 13 with four assists to pace Frederick. Chris Metevia added 10 points, six rebounds and two steals. Jalen Bowie had a team-high seven boards.
Urbana won the JV game 54-36 to improve to 7-0.
Walkersville 71, Catoctin 47
The visiting Lions (8-2 overall, 2-0 CMC Gambrill) were led by Shaden Hansen’s double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds.
Brandon Bushman and Josh Stevens each added 10 points, with Stevens also grabbing five rebounds. Ty Campbell dished five assists.
The Cougars’ Ryan Burke had nine points.
Walkersville won the JV game 66-25, with Dylan White scoring 14 and Ryan Baldwin getting 13.
Williamsport 75, Brunswick 56
The Railroaders’ JT Harich scored 13 points with three steals. Bryton Schnur contributed 12 points and seven boards. Ricky Cicmanec added five assists.
Brunswick won the JV game 43-28, getting nine points apiece from Jackson Dudley and Ethan Houck.
Linganore 74, South Hagerstown 23
Ryan Lang had 13 points and eight rebounds as the Lancers improved to 8-0.
Timmy Conner paced Linganore with 24 points. Andrew Young had eight rebounds.Chase Rokisky had five assists, while Mason Porter had six.
Smithsburg 67, Middletown 57
The Knights’ Jake Brandenburg scored 17 points with seven rebounds, while Logan Butts contributed 14 points, five rebounds and three assists.
