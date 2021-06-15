SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 3A quarterfinal
Northern (Calvert) 6, Thomas Johnson 0
The visiting Patriots were held to two hits, one each by Maddie McDermott and Abbie Jennings, as their season came to an end with an 11-4 record.
But TJ coach Paul Jennings, in his fifth year with the team, praised his seniors for helping turn around a program that, he said, had only won a total of five games in the previous two seasons before he took over.
He said this senior group “changed the tone of what people think about TJ softball throughout Frederick County.”
And the Patriots are set up for more success, with the battery of pitcher Andrea Larson and catcher Sydney Gonciarz being juniors and three of his starting infielders being sophomores.
“In 2018, 2019, I wanted more. I expected more and pushed more,” he said. “This year, I took the reins off a little. I kept it more light, and they thrived and had a solid year.”
BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 4A quarterfinal
Sherwood 7, Urbana 0
The Hawks fell behind by five runs after the first inning and could only muster three hits as their season ended with a 13-3 record to the undefeated host Warriors.
Despite the result, Urbana coach Mike Frownfelter praised his team and looked forward to the future with a young core.
“I really enjoyed the group I had,” he said. “I only started three seniors in our lineup. There’s a lot to be happy about for the future. Our seniors did a great job this year with what was going on with a COVID season.”
