SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS
3A West Section I final
Thomas Johnson 9, Linganore 8 (8 innings)
In a game that was scheduled then rescheduled and switched to a different venue due to wet conditions, a back-and-forth affair gave way to extra-inning dramatics Saturday as the Patriots prevailed with a daring play in the bottom of the eighth at Frederick High School.
After Linganore went up 8-7 in its half of the eighth, TJ tied the game again three batters into the bottom of the frame, when Olivia Ordonez scored Haley Jaconski on a fielder’s choice with one out. Jaconski started the inning on second base due to international tiebreaker rules, and advanced to third on a passed ball. Camryn Senuta then reached first on a bunt, during which the Lancers held Jaconski at third.
After Senuta took second on defensive indifference, Ordonez’s fielder’s choice followed, knotting the game.
With Carleigh Warsing set to bat, TJ coach Paul Jennings used his offensive timeout to gather his team.
“And I told the team, ‘We are going to win this right now,’” he said in an email Sunday, describing the suicide squeeze play he enacted.
“The next pitch Camryn took off and Carleigh [put] just enough speed on the bunt. Carleigh has not been a particularly good bunter but we were going all or nothing.”
With the pressure of knowing Senuta was sprinting home regardless of whether Warsing made contact, Warsing sent her bunt trickling down the third-base line. And Senuta went headfirst into the mud at home plate for the win.
The win sends TJ into the state tournament for the first time since 1996, back when it reached the semifinals. The Patriots’ will play in the quarterfinals Tuesday against an opponent to-be-determined once all regional finals are completed Monday.
Warsing, Sammy McIntosh, Abbie Jennings, Senuta and Jordan Gugliozza each had two hits for TJ. McIntosh doubled and Gugliozza tripled. Warsing, Sewata and Gugliozza each drove in two runs.
Andrea Larson earned a complete-game victory for TJ. She allowed seven earned runs on nine hits, striking out eight.
Gracie Wilson and Kelli Durbin each had two hits for Linganore, which held a 7-4 lead in the fourth inning. Durbin had a double and two RBIs. Emily Ausherman doubled, while Wilson and Claire Thomas tripled.
2A West Region final
Boonsboro 7, Middletown 4
The visiting Knights rallied for four runs in the seventh, but their season came to an end.
1A West Region II final
Clear Spring 1, Brunswick 0
In a game that included just four hits, the visiting Railroaders mustered just one in the defeat.
Brunswick pitcher Ellen Stockman struck out eight in the loss.
BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
3A West Section final
Linganore 3, Thomas Johnson 2
Almost right off the bat, it looked like it was going to be the same old story for the Lancers.
In the bottom of the first inning, Linganore made two errors on routine plays that led to two runs for the Patriots — who had knocked the Lancers out of the playoffs in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
The thought of “Here we go again,” immediately began to permeate the Lancers.
“My one coach said, ‘We always do things against TJ we never do in the playoffs,’” said Linganore head coach David Keiling, who visited the mound to settle his troops after the second error Saturday.
His message was to stay calm and get an out, wherever possible. Linganore got out of the inning with no further damage.
Pitcher Ben Moore settled in — he went six innings, allowing four hits with five strikeouts — and the Lancers scored single runs in the second, fourth and fifth innings to take a 3-2 lead.
Then, with Linganore (8-3) needing just three outs for the title, TJ mounted a threat, putting a runner on second with no outs and standout Jacob Orr at the plate.
Orr launched a fly ball to deep left field.
“Off the bat,” Keiling said, “I thought it was gone.”
But Josh Sachar made the putout, then fired to third base to throw out the tagging base runner.
From there, Lancers closer Cam Rokisky induced a ground out back to the mound, setting off a celebratory dogpile.
“We got over the hump,” Keiling said.
Ryan Sachar had a double and RBI for Linganore. Josh Sachar had two outfield assists. Rokisky and Rosquist each had RBIs.
Next, the seventh-seeded Lancers travel to second-seeded Kenwood at 4 p.m. Monday in the state quarterfinals. Linagnore’s last state appearance was 2009.
1A West Section II final
Catoctin 16, Smithsburg 4
The Cougars had five multiple hitters as they claimed the title to return to the state tournament for the first time since they won the title in 2013.
Sixth-seeded Catoctin travels Monday to face third-seeded Patterson Mill in the state quarterfinals at 4 p.m.
Dylan Nicholson led the Cougars with three hits, including a double. Joey Mcmannis, Bryson Cabellero, Logan Simanski and Connor Crum each had two hits. Bryson Caballero hit a home run.
Starter JJ Zirkle was the winning pitcher, with Ayden Shadle striking out seven of eight batters to finish the game.
4A West Section II final
Urbana 13, Clarksburg 7
The Hawks piled on the runs to reach the state tournament for the first time since 2015.
Reese Prahl paced Urbana (13-2) at the plate with three hits, including two doubles. Keegan Johnson had two hits, three RBIs and three runs. Ryan Bennett drove in two runs, while Julian Samonte and Brendan Yagesh each had two hits.
Yagesh got the win, allowing one run on one hit with four strikeouts in three innings.
2A West Section II final
Boonsboro 10, Middletown 1
Joey Nicholson doubled for the visiting Knights, who finished their season with a 6-7 record.
TRACK AND FIELD REGIONALS
3A West championships
The Thomas Johnson boys and Linganore girls won team championships Saturday at Linganore High School, where the top two finishers in each event advanced to the state meet.
TJ’s boys won six events and scored 97 points to defeat runner-up Linganore (88). Frederick (77) was third, while Tuscarora (69) was fifth.
Linganore’s girls piled up 123 points to top second-place Tuscarora (104). TJ (96) was tied for third, while Frederick (57) was sixth.
Boys qualifiers: Thomas Johnson — 4x800 (Kruse, Moltere, Scarfield, Lombardo, region champions), Dakari Burton (400, region champ), Alex Lombardo (800, region champ), Mack McKeever (1,600, region champ), 4x400 (Burton, Moltere, McKeever, Lombardo, region champs), Pete Kamanu (pole vault, region champ), Brayden Eckert (pole vault). Linganore — Oral-Anthony Coleman (100), Samuel Metzner (800), Jack Sears (3,200, region champ), 4x100 (region champ), 4x200 (Kelsey Bannon, Aaron Dufresne, Justin Goff, Andrew Humphries), 4x800 (Kyle Walker, Andrew Moxley, Cole Williamson, Samuel Metzner). Frederick — Arthur Core (110 hurdles, region champ), 4x400 (Caleb Philips, Mario Martinez, Nasir Jackson, Kokou Emejue, Adam Moezaw (shot put, region champ; discus). Tuscarora — 4x100 (Edwin Niemandt, Adebola Adeyemi, Cameron Ellis, Korell Asamoah), 4x200 (Edwin Niemandt, Adebola Adeyemi, Cameron Ellis, Korell Asamoah, region champs), Jacob Cannon (shot put), Edwin Niemandt (high jump, region champ), Adebola Adayemi (high jump).
Girls qualifiers: Thomas Johnson — Ella Wilson (300 hurdles, region champ), Elisa Ramos (pole vault, region champ; triple jump). Tuscarora — Camille Markoff (100 hurdles, region champ), Joelle Kimbembe (long jump, region champ), Khady Ndiaye (triple jump, region champ), 4x800 (Celeste Rodriguez-Aguilar Briley Sanford, Aylene Hernandez, Nina Connors, region champs), 4x100 (Taylor Hilliard, Celeste Rodriguez-Aguilar, Heidi Nkrumah, Joelle Kimbembe). Linganore — Payton Arneson (200), Mikayla Moxley (800, region champ; 1,600, region champ; 400), Caroline Perrone (3,200), Melanie Barger (300 hurdles), 4x200 (Kaileigh St. Louis, Payton Arneson, Madison O’Brien, Melanie Barger), 4x400 (Lucy Ellis, McKenna Flint, Elle McKinney, Mikayla Moxley, region champ), 4x800 (Caroline Perrone, Alexa Eppeldauer, Lucy Ellis, Elle McKinney), Stormie Yinger (discus, region champ; shot put), Madison O’Brien (high jump). Frederick — Sarah Meredith (shot put, region champ; discus), Areyana Snowden (high jump, region champ). Frederick — 4x400 (Jacoya Cartnail-Riddick, Veliciti Stone, Sofia Driver, Kennedy Adams).
1A West championships
The Brunswick girls ran way with the team title, scoring 162 points, while the Railroader boys tied Smithsburg for the crown with 105 points.
The top two in each event advance to the state meet.
Boys qualifiers: Brunswick — Caleb Shullengarger (800), 4x100 (Jackson Tuomey, Elijah Florian, Jackson Acker, Jordan Johnson), Jackson Tuomey (long jump, region champ; pole vault, region champ; high jump).
Girls qualifiers: Brunswick — 4x800 (Amy Tracza, Jena Rhodes, Rebekah Shullenbarger, Elizabeth Willman), Atiya Jackson (100, region champ; 200, region champ), Jena Rhodes (1,600; pole vault, region champ), 4x200 (Caitlyn Lee, Hannah Estep, Kayla TeBeest, Atiya Jackson, region champ), Elizabeth Willman (400; 800, region champ), 4x100 (Caitlyn Lee, Hannah Estep, Kayla TeBeest, Atiya Jackson, region champ), 4x400 (Amy Tarcza, Morgan Jarrell, Lucy Virgilio, Elizabeth Wilman, region champ), Hannah Estep (pole vault); Gabby DeMarco (long jump. Catoctin — Jenna Zentz (400, region champ; 800), 4x100 (Allison Kelly, Ava Thompson, Kacey Perhach, Jenna Glass).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.