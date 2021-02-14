SWIMMING
Boys
TJ 84, Tuscarora 65
Multi-event winners: TJ—Jay Parente, Kyle Bumgardner, Samyak Jain, Garrett Frank, Ben Marshall. Diving winner: Logan Brown, Tuscarora.
Girls
TJ 79, Tuscarora 81
Multi-event winners: TJ—Grace Pilch, Avery Johnson; Tuscarora—Norah Jarrahi, Cali Cammarata. Diving winner: Callie Miller, Tuscarora.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Catoctin 49, Urbana 45
Emily Williams had 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to help the Cougars beat the Hawks on Friday.
Emma Wivell had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars, who finish with a 4-2 record. Chayney Barnhart had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Alanna Tate led the Hawks with 26 points and 11 rebounds, and Reagan McMahon had 11 rebounds.
