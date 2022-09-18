CROSS-COUNTRY
Bull Run Invitational
Thomas Johnson’s James Partlow came away with a huge win Saturday at Hereford High School, topping the field in the Large School Division of the Bull Run Invitational, one of the state’s biggest regular-season meets, on the challenging course where the state championships will be held later this fall.
Partlow’s time of 16 minutes, 26.1 seconds was tied for the sixth fastest finish of the day among four varsity boys divisions. He held off runner-up Joshua E. Lopez of Magruder by three seconds.
Meanwhile, Frederick’s Caroline Gregory continued her torrid start to the season by winning the Medium Schools race and pacing her Cadets to the team victory with 52 points in their division, handily defeating second-place C.M. Wright (103).
Gregory finished in 19:12, the sixth best time of the day among all girls, and it was almost 50 seconds faster than runner-up Sarah van Ornum of Kent Island in their race.
Among county teams, the Catoctin boys placed second with 105 points among Small Schools behind winner Liberty (45).
Here are the county’s top finishers in each division:
BOYS
Large Schools: 1. Partlow, TJ; 14. Kamsi Obuekwe, Tuscarora.
Medium Schools: 5. Cole Williamson, Linganore; 11. Cormac Maroney, Linganore; 16. Kyle Walker, Linganore.
Small Schools: 2. Alexander Contreras, Catoctin (17:22.9); 10. Santiago Canadas Fraga, Catoctin; 15. Gabriel Riling, Catoctin.
GIRLS
Large Schools: 13. Ella Wilson, TJ.
Medium Schools: 1. Gregory, Frederick; 5. Juliana Brawner, Frederick; 9. Mary Joy Johnson, Frederick; 10. Anna Quackenbush, Linganore; 12. Meredith Moyer, Linganore; 18. Olivia Gregory, Frederick; 19. Lucinda Slagle, Frederick.
FOOTBALL
MSD 44, Model Secondary School for the Deaf 0
Ethan Guettler rushed 7 times for 194 yards and three touchdowns as the Orioles (3-1) recorded their second straight shutout on Saturday.
Guettler also had eight tackles.
Zion Ortiz had two catches for 43 yards and a punt return for 75 yards. Nathan Sheppeck had three catches for 29 and a touchdown. Quarterback Jayden Orsi-Pedersen went 7-of 8 for 83 yards with a touchdown. He also had a rushing touchdown of 45 yards.
Mepper Beshears had 14 tackles and a fumble recovery. Sheppeck and Dwayne Collins II had six tackles each. Collins also had an interception.
Urbana 35, Parkville 0
No details were provided.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Mount St. Mary’s 2, Marist 2
Trailing by two goals just eight minutes into the game, the Mountaineers rallied to earn a draw with visiting Marist in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference opener at Waldron Family Stadium.
Kayley Kocent and Luisangely Navas each provided the offense while goalkeeper Drew Camp made eight saves. The Mount is 1-1-5 overall on the season and 0-0-1 in the MAAC. The five ties on the year break the program record of four set during the 2005 season.
Hood 1, Juniata 0
Caroline Roberts’ early goal was all the Blazers needed to notch their first win of the season.
Roberts’ first-half goal was assisted by Ava Swartz. Brenna Ellenberger had three saves in a shutout performance in goal.
MEN’S SOCCER
Lynchburg 6, Hood 1
Ryan Stewart scored the only goal for the Blazers, assisted by Gibby Fuentes-Reyes.
Garrett Carter recorded eight saves in goal.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
The Hood College team dropped a pair of matches in a tri-match hosted by Elizabethtown. Elizabethtown defeated Hood 25-10, 25-11 and 25-16. The Blazers fell to Marywood 25-20, 19-25, 25-23, 25-22.
Caitlin Ambruster had 20 kills over the two matches. Jackie Malitzki totaled 24 assists. Ashley Donald finished the day with 23 digs. Shane Simms had her second five-block match of the year against Marywood.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Roanoke 3, Hood 0
Richana Brown made 11 saves for Hood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.