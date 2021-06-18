STATE TRACK AND FIELD
Brunswick senior jumper Jackson Tuomey went out on top with a trio of victories at the Class 1A championships, highlighting the first day of activity on Friday at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex.
The St. Francis University-bound jumper took wins in the high jump (6 feet, 2 inches), long jump (20-9) and pole vault (14-6) as his Railroaders placed fourth in the team standings.
The Brunswick girls (1A) and Urbana girls (4A) each came home with runner-up trophies after scoring 74 and 73 points, respectively. Western Tech edged the Railroaders by just 3.5 points. Howard topped Urbana by 12.
Jena Rhodes and Elizabeth Willman paced the Brunswick girls as they chased the title.
Rhodes was second in the pole vault (10 feet), third in the 1,600 and ran on the winning 4x800 relay team.
Willman placed second in the 800, third in the 400 and ran on the winning 4x800 team, which crossed the finish line in 10 minutes, 14.22 seconds.
Amy Tarza and Rebekah Shullenbarger also ran legs in the 4x800.
Urbana’s girls also had a victorious relay team in the 4A 4x400. The quartet of Angeline Amefia, Camryn Lowery, Emily McDonnell and Karly McDonnell finished in 4:02.29.
Meanwhile, Catoctin junior Jenna Zentz enjoyed a big day, capturing the 800 title in 2:25.97. She also placed fourth in the 400.
Cougars freshman Jenna Conley took second in the 3,200 (12:46.28).
Other local 1A scorers: Brunswick — Caleb Shullenbarger, 800, second; Atiya Jackson, 200, fifth; girls 4x200, fourth; girls 4x100 (Caitlyn Lee, Kayla TeBeest, Hannah Estep and Atiya Jackson), third; boys 4x200, seventh; girls 4x400 (Tarcza, Morgan Jarrell, Lucy Virgilio, and Willman), second; boys 4x100, seventh; Hannah Estep, girls pole vault, third; Gabby DeMarco, girls long jump, seventh. Catoctin — girls 4x100 (Allison Kelley, Ava Thompson, Kacey Perhach and Jenna Glass), sixth.
Class local 4A scorers: Urbana — girls 4x800, second; Ella Auderset, second 400; sixth, 100; fifth, 200; Tessa Stanley, eighth, 200; girls 4x100, third; Sammi Scates, pole vault, third; Samantha Heyison, discus, second; shot put, fifth; Fiona Agyekum, discus, seventh; shot put, second.
The 3A meet goes off Saturday at 10 a.m., followed by the 2A meet at 4 p.m.
STATE TENNIS
Urbana’s Javin Ahuja and Rahul Harish reached the boys doubles final by defeating JM Bennett’s Noah Hornstein and Liam Hornstein 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (12-10). Ahuja and Harish will face Reservoir’s Joshua Cai and Yari Armand for the title on Saturday at Wilde Lake Tennis Center in Columbia.
Meanwhile, the Hawks’ mixed doubles duo of Claire Kim and Kevin Li reached the final by beating Centennial’s Audrey Oaksmith and Keshav Ganapathy, 6-4, 6-1. Kim and Li face Huntingtown’s Brody White and Bella White for the title.
Both Urbana doubles teams will play at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Brunswick’s 1A girls doubles team of Maddison Schawver and Cassidy Rhoes defeated Western Tech’s Imani Groce and Flona Williamson 5-7, 6-4, 1-0 (10-8) in the semifinals. They advance to face Perryville’s Gwen Alberding and Aaliyah Rodriguez for the crown at 10 a.m. Saturday.
In 3A boys singles action, Tuscarora’s Karthick Sankar fell in the semifinals to River Hill’s Alex Artazov, 6-2, 6-3.
Urbana’s 3A girls doubles team of Sophie Nelson and Lindsey Croghan fell to CM Wright’s Caroline Galant and Emily Moaddel, 3-6, 6-3, 1-0 (8-6).
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Quedeweit District 2 TOC
MCLL-Lower Red Sox 8, FNLL Civitan 4
Matthew Rosner belted a pair of home runs and had three RBIs for the Red Sox in the opening game of the Gregg Quedeweit Memorial District 2 Little League Tournament of Champions at Brunswick’s Marvin E. Younkins Memorial Field.
The Red Sox advance to a quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Saturday against Frederick American’s Elks.
Rosner had a solo home run in the top of the third inning, then had a two-out solo shot in the sixth.
Asher Bleimund had two hits for the Red Sox.
Civitan scored all of its runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Vincent Maradei had three hits with a double for Civitan. L.J. Baucage had two hits.
Three other quarterfinal-round games are slated for Saturday. Thurmont’s Brewers face East Frederick’s Lions at 9 a.m. Mountain Valley’s Red Sox play Montgomery County Lower’s Orioles at noon. MCLL-Upper’s Blue Jays play Brunswick’s Orioles at 3 p.m.
The tournament runs through Monday.
