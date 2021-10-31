The MPSSAA announced its pairings Sunday for the high school football playoffs.
Due to a policy change in September, all 10 public schools in Frederick County qualified for the playoffs regardless of record. All teams but Linganore will be in action at 7 p.m. Friday with their first-round games.
The Lancers (9-0) are the lone unbeaten team in the county, and received a first-round bye in the Class 3A West since there are only seven teams in the region.
Linganore will host the winner of a first-round game between fifth-seeded Oakdale (5-4) and fourth-seeded Rockville (6-3) on Nov. 12.
Elsewhere in the 3A West, second-seeded Frederick (7-2) will host seventh-seeded North Hagerstown (2-7) in a first-round game. It’s the highest playoff seed for the Cadets since 2004.
In the Class 4A/3A West, third-seeded Urbana (3-6) will host sixth-seeded Tuscarora (1-8) in a rematch of a game the Hawks won on 38-7 on Oct. 22. Also, seventh-seeded Thomas Johnson (2-7) will travel to face second-seeded Mount Hebron (4-5) in the first round.
Meanwhile in the 2A West, third-seeded Middletown (7-2) will host sixth-seeded Hammond (1-7), while fourth-seeded Walkersville (6-3) will play visiting Poolesville (5-4), the No. 5 seed in the region.
And in the 1A North, second-seeded Brunswick (5-4) will host seventh-seeded Catoctin (1-8) in a rematch of the game the Cougars’ won 14-8 on Saturday.
Football Linganore 28, Urbana 21
Andrew Young caught five passes for 89 yards and the game-winning touchdown with six minutes to play to help the Lancers cap an unbeaten regular season Saturday.
Sophomore running back Ethan Arneson carried the ball 38 times for 209 yards and a touchdown for the Lancers.
Senior quarterback Timmy Conner completed 11 of 20 passes for 206 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Linganore. On defense, senior Chase Shultz made six tackles, including a pair for a loss and a sack.
Catoctin 14, Brunswick 8
The Cougars staved off their first winless season in almost 50 years with the win.
Connor Crum completed 9 of 15 passes for 114 yards and pair of touchdowns, including the game-sealing 52-yard touchdown pass to Brendan Ott in the fourth quarter for Catoctin.
Charlie Dougherty converted a two-point play in the first half and then helped seal the victory for the Cougars by forcing a fumble in the final two minutes of the game.
Oakdale 47, Tuscarora 8
The Bears rang up 433 yards of total offense, including 235 in the running game.
Andrew Hodges rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, while Evan Austin carried the ball twice for 57 yards and a score.
Quarterback Joe Pippin completed 7 of 8 passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns, including one to Cameron Dorner, who grabbed four passes for 89 yards.
Frederick 49, Thomas Johnson 0
The Cadets forced five turnovers, including a fumble that Travon Neal returned for a touchdown, to earn their fourth straight victory over TJ.
Chris Metevia carried the ball nine times for 117 yards and two touchdowns, while quarterback Brian Mbuthia completed 8 of 12 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown.
The 49 points were the most points scored by Frederick in the intra-city game.
St. Andrew 31, MSD 28
The Orioles have dropped the last two games they played on the field. This marked the first time they played since a 21-14 loss to the Virginia Spartans on Oct. 8, as opponents
have been wrestling with COVID-19 outbreaks and one games was lost due to bad weather.
MSD fell into a 14-6 hole in the first quarter and could never quite catch up.
Nathan Sheppeck led the Orioles with 141 yards and a touchdown, while Ethan Sheppeck rushed for 81 yards and a score, in addition to leading the team with 10 tackles on defense.
Mepper Brashears added 10 tackles and an interception for MSD.
Girls Soccer
Class 3A West Region I
Tuscarora 4, TJ 0
Julia Morales had a pair of goals, while Madison Slater and Joelle Kimbembe each added one to lead the Titans (15-0-1) to the regional championship game against Oakdale.
Class 1A West Region II
Brunswick 2, Smithsburg 1
Atiya Jackson scored both of the goals for the top-seeded Railroaders, who will host No. 2 seed Boonsboro in the regional final.
Class 4A West Region II
Urbana 5, Seneca Valley 0
The second-seeded Hawks will travel to face top-seeded Quince Orchard in the regional final at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Class 2A West Region II
Glenelg 1, Walkersville 0
No details were provided from this game.
Boys Soccer
Class 3A West Region I
Tuscarora 6, South Hagerstown 1
David Diaz, Oscar Valdez, Marvin Boteo and Tony Lombardi each scored goals for the Titans.
The top-seeded and unbeaten Titans (15-0-1) will host second-seeded Oakdale in the regional championship game.
Oakdale 1, Frederick 0
Jonathan Fuentes scored early in the second half to propel the Bears into the regional final.
Class 2A West Region II
Middletown 2, Hammond 0
The second-seeded Knights will travel to face top-seeded Glenelg in the regional championship game.
Volleyball
St. John’s Catholic Prep won the IAAM B Conference championship with a 25-15, 25-17, 25-15 victory over St. Mary’s.
The Vikings finished 14-3 overall and 9-1 in conference play.
Kalia Espenlaub had a team-high 13 kills, and Samantha Watkins had 22 assists for the Vikings. Audrey Spindle added 9 kills, 11 assists and 10 digs.
