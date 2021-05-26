BASEBALL
Urbana 5, Oakdale 4
Garrett Osborne picked up the win for Urbana (7-1), going six innings allowing three hits with five strikeouts as the Hawks captured their seventh straight victory Wednesday.
Urbana’s Layton Wenk had a double, while Keegan Johnson had a triple.
For Oakdale, Joe Pippin had two hits and two RBIs, while Garrett Steele had a triple.
SOFTBALL
Thomas Johnson 5, Linganore 2
Maddie McDermott had two hits and drove in a pair of runs, while Andrea Larson earned the win in relief, going 5 2-3 innings.
Olivia Ordonez had two hits, including a double, while Haley Jackonski also had a pair of hits.
The Lancers’ Camryn MacKay went 4-for-4 at the plate and went the distance in the pitcher’s circle, allowing just one earned run on 11 hits.
Urbana 9, Oakdale 1
The host Hawks’ Cici Bullock had two hits, including a grand slam, and five RBIs.
Delaney Reefe went 3-for-4 with a double for Urbana (7-1). Spencer Rupinta had a double, and she also earned the complete-game victory. She allowed one run on eight hits with 13 strikeouts and no walks.
For the Bears, Gracie Nelson, Alexa Nelson and Hailey Zimmerman each had two hits, with one of Zimmerman’s being a double.
Middletown 15, Walkersville 8
The Knights had six players with multiple hits, led by Kayla Carr, who had four — including three doubles.
Emma Ranneberger had three hits. Taylor Broadbent, Ashlynn Routzahn, Kyra Morgan, Isys Loaisiga and Camille Jones each had two hits. Routzahn and Ranneberger doubled.
Chloe Saunders stole three bases.
Walkersville’s Madison Lepeonka had two hits, including a home run and three RBIs. Amelia Rakestraw added two singles.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Brown headed to Coastal Carolina
Graham Brown, a COVID-freshman infielder from Middletown who just completed a standout year at Potomac State College in West Virginia, has committed to play next season at Coastal Carolina.
This season, his slash line of .492/.582/.784 led the Catamounts in all three categories and rank him in the top five nationally in average and OBP among Division I junior college players. He hit five home runs, 17 doubles, four triples and drove in 56 runs in 43 games.
Mount’s Geber earns NEC honor
Mount St. Mary’s senior pitcher Jordan Geber finished strong and was rewarded Wednesday by the Northeast Conference with a first team All-NEC selection. The award was based on votes from conference coaches.
Geber led the Mount’s pitching staff with a 3.88 ERA across 11 appearances, making 10 starts. Across 60 1-3 innings pitched, the Archbishop Spalding alum fanned 68 batters, which ranks fourth in the conference. Batters were limited to a .210 average against Geber, which is the second lowest mark in the NEC.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Mount St. Mary’s graduate student Brian Sagendorf has earned a spot in the NCAA Finals in the javelin. Sagendorf finished in 10th place at the NCAA East Preliminary today to earn his trip to Eugene, Oregon.
The top 12 in the field of 48 moved on to the finals, which will be held at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field on June 9-12.
Sagnedorf did not waste any time by connecting on a personal-best throw of 71.67 meters (235 feet, 1 inch) on his first throw of the day. With that toss, Sagendorf broke his own school record for the third time this season, besting his previous best of 68.19 meters (223-9) at the ECAC/IC4A Championships on May 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.