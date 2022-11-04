BOYS SOCCER
Class 4A quarterfinal
Urbana 0, DuVal 0, Urbana wins 4-1 in PKs
The Hawks prevailed on a shootout victory.
Logan Betten, Carson Jernejcic, Collin Patterson and Brady Roberton converted PKs.
Urbana advances to face Bowie in the semifinals next Friday.
Class 3A quarterfinal
Tuscarora 4, Wilde Lake 0
No details were provided.
The Titans advance to face Towson in the semifinals next Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Class 3A quarterfinals
Oakdale 5, River Hill 0
The Bears' 14th consecutive shutout sends them to the state semifinals.
Brooke Clagett tallied a pair of goals in the win. Ryleigh Alcala, Justine Lamb and Caroline Atwill each scored one goal. Hannah Andree had an asssist.
Oakdale will face Mount Hebron next Friday in a rematch of last season's 3A semifinal that was won by Mount Hebron, 1-0.
FOOTBALL SCORES
Class 2A West quarterfinals: Middletown 42, Hammond 0
Class 3A West quarterfinals: Linganore 42, Rockville 8
Class 4A-3A West quarterfinals: Seneca Valley 43, Thomas Johnson 7
St. John's Catholic Prep 20, Annapolis Area Christian 14
FIELD HOCKEY
Class 3A quarterfinals
River Hill 4, Tuscarora 0
Titans goalkeeper Caroline McDonald piled up 28 saves as Tuscarora saw its season come to an end.
Class 4A quarterfinals
Whitman 2, Urbana 1
The Hawks fell to the Vikings in this round for the second straight year, by the same score.
All of this game's goals were scored in the fourth quarter, with Whitman taking eventually going up 2-0 before the Hawks' tallied their lone goal with about 30 seconds left.
Urbana's Amanda Talbott scored on an assist by Kaitlyn Mogar.
Goalkeeper Mackenzie Steinheimer made three saves for the Hawks, who wrapped up the season with a 14-4 record.
VOLLEYBALL
Class 3A West Region I quarterfinals
Oakdale 3, Frederick 0
Scores: 25-13, 25-12, 25-20. Oakdale leaders: Molly Stevenson, 7 kills, 5 digs, 2 aces; Kelly Banks, 6 kills, 7 assists, 2 aces; Zoe Vance, 10 digs, 8 aces; Ryan O'Neal, 15 assists, 5 kills, 5 aces, 4 digs. Next round: Oakdale will host Linganore on Monday in the semifinals.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Class 1A West Region Championship
Catoctin's Alexander Contreras won the boys meet, prevailing in 16 minutes, 13 seconds on Thursday on his home course at Catoctin High as the Cougars placed second to champion Northern Garrett by a score of 47-52.
Brunswick (77) was third, paced by Ray Gibson's third-place finish.
Catoctin's other scoring runners were Santiago Canadas Fraga (fifth), Gabriel Riling (sixth), Daniel Hoyle (18th) and Christopher Sanchez (22nd).
Brunswick other scorers were Morgon Corwine (10th), Sammy Joseph (12th), Simon McGillivray (24th) and Seth Crawford (30th).
The Cougars and Railroaders both qualified for states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.