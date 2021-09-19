Urbana won the girls large-school varsity division Saturday with a team score of 83 at the Bull Run Invitational Cross Country meet at Hereford High School.
Ivy Coldren was the top finisher for the Hawks. She finished seventh overall in 20 minutes, 43 seconds for the Hawks. Sofia Cedrone was 10th overall (20:59), Addison Lauer was 15th overall (21:33), Mara Bell was 22nd overall (22:09), Faith Barford was 29th overall (23:10) and Alyssa Davies was 30th overall (23:20) for Urbana.
Tuscarora was seventh overall and Catoctin was 16th overall in the large-school girls division.
In the large-school boys division, Linganore was third with a team score of 130. Jack Sears was the top finisher for the Lancers, finishing fifth overall in 17:14.
Tuscarora was 13th, Urbana was 15th, Thomas Johnson was 16th, Catoctin was 17th and Middletown was 19th in the large-school boys division.
In the medium school girls division, Frederick High’s Caroline Gregory was second overall in 20:07.5. Oakdale was fourth overall in the team standings, with Caylin Walker finishing 17th overall in 22:47 as the Bears’ top finisher, while Frederick was fifth.
In the medium-school boys division, Oakdale’s Abhishek Mudireddy finished fourth overall in 17:25.3. The Bears were eighth overall in the team standings, while Frederick High was 19th.
Girls Soccer Tuscarora 2, Walter Johnson 0
Nina Conners had a goal and an assist, while Khady Ndiaye added a goal for the Titans, who are 5-0 and have outscored the opposition 18-0. Jasmine Smith had an assist for Tuscarora, while goalkeeper Mia Hill made nine saves.
Volleyball
Maryland School for the Deaf reached the semifinals of the Oakdale Invitational Volleyball Tournament, falling to Boonsboro 20-25, 25-20, 15-13.
Citrine Lummer had 11 kills, 5 digs, 1 assist and three aces for the Orioles. Jade Macedo added 15 assists, 3 digs and 2 kills for MSD.
Earlier in pool play, the Orioles beat Century (25-21, 26-28, 25-18) and Roland Park (25-12, 25-13), lost to Howard (25-15, 25-15) and tied with Tuscarora (21-25, 25-18).
Women’s Soccer Hood 1, Juniata 1
With time running down, Alli House scored off an assist from Priya Nair to pull Hood even in the game.
Central Connecticut 3, Mount St. Mary’s 0
Visiting Central Connecticut score a pair of goals in the first four minutes to hand Mount St. Mary’s a loss in its Northeast Conference opener.
Women’s Field Hockey Albright 3, Hood 0
Richana Brown made six saves for the Blazers, who dropped to 1-5 this season.
Women’s Volleyball McDaniel 3, Hood 0; Misericordia 3, Hood 1
Caitlin Ambruster had 11 kills in both matches for the Blazers to finish with the team-high for the day. She also had 29 digs. Jackie Malitzki had 52 total assists for Hood.
