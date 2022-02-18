INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
CLASS 4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
The Urbana girls cruised to their third straight state championship, scoring in 11 events for a total of 91.5 points on Friday at the Fifth Regiment Armory in Baltimore.
Their scoring sum included state titles by Fiona Agyekum (shot put) and Nia Kombe-Jarvis (pole vault) and the 4x200 relay squad of Haley Smith, Tessa Stanley, Cameron Vu and Angeline Amefia.
The Hawks had multiple scorers in four different events, led by Amefia. She scored in the 300 dash, 55 hurdles, 4x400 and 4x200. Her top individual finish was third in the hurdles.
Sofia Cedrone and Tessa Stanley each scored points in three events.
The Hawks — who easily outdistanced runner-up Northwest (53) — previously won the 2019 and 2020 indoor crowns. The indoor state meet was not contested in 2021.
The season’s final state meet, for Class 1A, will be held Tuesday.
Local Girls Scorers
4x800 relay: 2. Urbana (Sofia Cedrone, Casey Willard, Camryn Lowery, Lyna Beraich), 10:16.93.
300: 6. Angeline Amefia, Urbana, 45.08.
1,600: 6. Ivy Coldren, Urbana, 5:24.48.
500: 2. Sofia Cedrone, Urbana, 1:24.29; 3. Tessa Stanley, Urbana, 1:24.46.
55 hurdles: 3. Angeline Amefia, Urbana, 8.86.
800: 5. Camryn Lowery, Urbana, 2:31.02.
Shot put: 1. Fiona Agyekum, Urbana, 39-9.5; 6. Samantha Heyison, Urbana, 32-8.75
High jump: 5. Lilly Eichelberger, Urbana, 4-10; 7. Macy Hines, Urbana, 4-8.
4x400 relay: 3. Urbana (Angeline Amefia, Aurianna Gladden, Sofia Cedrone, Tessa Stanley), 4:23.29.
Pole vault: 1. Nia Kombe-Jarvis, Urbana, 9-3; 3. Sammi Scates, Urbana, 9-0; 5. Mayson Smith, Urbana, 7-6.
4x200 relay: 1. Urbana (Haley Smith, Tessa Stanley, Cameron Vu, Angeline Amefia), 1:51.95.
Local Boys Scorers
4x800: 7. Urbana (Collin Patterson, Markcus Hobson, Christopher Sappe, Henry Rodrigues), 9:02.23
Pole vault: 6. Nolan Scholz, Urbana, 9-6; 7. Jonathan Clark, Urbana, 8-0.
High jump: 4. Jayden Johnson, Urbana, 5-8.
4x400 relay: 5. Urbana (Christopher Sappe, Danny Martin, Jordon Sofon, Juan Barberena), 3:44.68.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuscarora 57, TJ 50
The Titans’ Malik Witherspoon had a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds as Tuscarora staved off the Patriots.
Latrell Mark added 14 points, while Drew DeSanto had 11.
TJ’s Cecil Doherty and Sam Larbi each scored 14. The Patriots are 13-7.
TJ won the JV game 54-35. The Patriots’ Christian Contreras scored 24. The Titans’ Jaedon Welch scored 10.
Frederick 68, Urbana 61
Jalen Bowie compiled 28 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the victorious Cadets.
David Dorsey added 16 points, eight boards and two blocks.
AJ Vollmer led the Hawks with 15 points.
Frederick won the JV game 62-58. Gavin Legge propelled the Cadets with 33 points.
Walkersville 67, Catoctin 46
Walkersville (18-4) was led by Josh Stevens, who finished with 16 points and three steals,
Shaden Hansen added 12 points, while Brandon Bushman had 11 points with three assists. Mike Crist added eight points and five boards. Ty Campbell had five assists.
Walkersville won the JV game 49-43. The Lions’ Justin Pfeil scored 19 points. Wyatt Gearhart had 10.
Oakdale 79, North Hagerstown 61
Evan Austin paced the Bears (15-6) with 16 points along with three steals.
Cainan Schmidt added 15 points. Alex Hawkins had 11 points with eight rebounds. Nick Redman and Will Rodriguez each had five boards. Rodriguez had four assists.
Linganore 89, South Hagerstown 46
Eleven Lancers found the scoring column, paced by Timmy Conner’s 27 points.
Mason Porter scored 13, and Tommy Walsh had 11.
FCA 55, CHEN 39
Greg Quire had nine points with 15 rebounds for the Defenders (18-3).
Caleb Page scored 14 with five boards. Nathan Bowes added 10 points. Nate Canning had eight points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
Williamsport 62, Brunswick 41
Bryton Schnur led the Railroaders with nine points, adding seven rebounds.
Cameron Cornett dished out five assists, while Finn McGannon grabbed nine rebounds. Garrett Bowie had three steals.
Brunswick won the JV game 36-31, with Jake Genos scoring 12 points.
Frederick Warriors 78, Heritage Academy 50
The Warriors (22-4) were paced by David Homans’ 25 points.
Mica Kojic added 19 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TJ 48, Tuscarora 39
Trinity Lindblade scored 17 points with seven steals as the visiting Patriots improved to 5-15.
Jasmine Hardy had a double-double of 12 point and 14 rebounds.
The Titans’ Laney Barton Wes scored 15.
Middletown 58, Smithsburg 25
The Knights’ Riley Nelson scored 18 points, going 4-for-5 from beyond the arc. She added six assists and five rebounds.
Middletown’s Rachel Lloyd had 10 points with three steals. Kathryn DeGrange had nine points and eight rebounds. Breonah Lawyer contributed nine points, three assists and three steals. Kiley Coulby had seven rebounds. Brianna Horman had 4 steals.
Middletown won the JV game 38-20, as Isabella Derr scored 10 points.
Oakdale 64, North Hagerstown 24
The Bears’ Sam Blaylock hit five 3-pointers to give her 50 3s on the season, tying Jackie Lamont for the program’s single-season record. Blaylock had 22 points with four assists.
Emma Carey had 14 points for Oakdale (10-10). Caroline Atwill scored nine points, while Cara Robell had six rebounds and four steals. Taylor Berger grabbed eight rebounds
Oakdale won the JV game.
Williamsport 57, Brunswick 36
Brunswick was led by Cassidy Rhodes with 17 points.
Abbey Bolingbroke had 13 rebounds.
Williamsport won the JV game 35-23.
Frederick Warriors 44, Heritage Academy 32
Ella Bennett contributed 21 points, five rebounds, four assists, six steals and a block for the Warriors (25-1).
Sadie Ryan added 15 points, five rebounds, two assists and eight steals.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Mount St. Mary’s 5, LeHigh 1
The Mount’s Amanda Berkley allowed one run and five hits in the complete-game victory at the Wolfpack Classic hosted by N.C. State. She struck out five with no walks.
Elizabeth King led the MSM offense by going 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Fairfield 11, Mount St. Mary’s 6
Abigayle Perry and Vanessa Martin each homered for the Mount.
Perry was 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored and two RBIs from the leadoff spot, while Martin was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
